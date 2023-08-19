Today is the first day in 40 years I am coping without nicotine. It’s not going well, I must admit. I’m dizzy. I feel as if my mind has disconnected from my body. I am twitching and itching. Instead of focusing on this piece all my brain can think about is the next nicotine hit. (And if this piece contains typos, non-sequiturs, howlers, and other assorted gibberish, that is my excuse.)

My brain isn’t saying directly to me “I want nicotine.” It’s more cunning than that. Suddenly and without realising how I even got there, I find myself standing by the wardrobe rummaging through the pockets of jackets and trousers looking for an old packet of nicotine chewing gum. One second, I am trying to compose my next sentence. The next I am heading to the shops.