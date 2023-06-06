Credit: The Simpsons/20th Television Animation

I launched Writing from London six-months ago, and before I go any further I must thank everyone who has become a free or paid subscriber. In particular, the support of paying subscribers has allowed me to write without pressure from advertisers, sponsors, and media mangates. I could not do it without you, and am immensely grateful.

If you want to take a free trial as a paid subscriber, you can click on the button below. Paid subscribers can join the debates in comments and have access to all archives and articles for the equivalent of £1.15 ($1.40) a week.

As a taster, for the next few days I will remove the paywall from five of the most popular articles I have published since I launched. I have added two quirkier pieces at the end, which may not have been as well read, but I loved writing in any event

I hope you enjoy them,

Nick

Share

1. The British economic disaster. Far too much of journalism is hot takes on the day’s news. My most-read piece. wasn’t hot, or even much of a take, but a report on how economic historians were discussing the worst period of stagnation the UK has experienced since the Industrial Revolution.

2. As the UK went crazy, one of its best political writers had a breakdown

I also interviewed Behr for my Lowdown podcast. You can listen here

Share

3. How Putin’s military recruitment drive inadvertently reveals the miserable lives of his hapless Russian subjects.

4. In the Cold War, US Conservatives were the Soviet Union’s greatest enemies, now they are Russia’s most eager appeasers. Why?

5. The phoniness of elite anti-elitism

Share

And finally, two pieces I’m reviving solely because I enjoyed writing them so much!

Tory treason

Who wants to be a censor?