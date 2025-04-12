Dear readers,

There remains an absurd level of servility in official British attitudes towards Donald Trump. Despite the bond markets crashing, despite Trump proving – if we needed proof after all these years – that he is a liar, a cheat and a bellowing fool, Keir Starmer and his advisers still prefer dealing with Washington to repairing relations with our natural allies in Europe.

I have been sitting in on conversations of ex-officials and progressive campaigners – all speaking on condition of anonymity. They worry about the British government’s gullibility. Nothing, not Trump’s support for Putin or his crank economic ideologies, can shake the conviction of Britain’s leaders that he won’t betray them as he betrayed so many others before.

Starmer still believes in the special relationship, even though Trump has only ever delivered abusive relationships.

Press briefings bear out their fear. Starmer’s advisers told the Times on Friday that people arguing for a closer relationship with the EU wanted to “steal a living from whisky manufacturers in Scotland or car workers in the West Midlands.”

Honestly, there is a level of stupidity in Downing Street worthy of the White House. It is a matter of record that Scotch whiskey manufacturers and the car industry survived and prospered while Britain was in the EU. Now Trump has imposed tariffs of 10 and 25 percent respectively on their exports to the United States.

Who is doing the stealing here?

We must soon face the reality that a government with a majority so large you can see it from space is too crippled by an out-dated ideology to save its country (or indeed itself).

I estimate that 516 of the 650 MPs in the House of Commons – that is everyone except Conservatives, Faragists, and the Ulster loyalist right – deplore Donald Trump and want us to have a closer relationship with the European Union. I suspect that many Conservative MPs feel the same way but cannot say so in public for fear of retribution.

Meanwhile most of the public disapproves of Trump and also wants a closer relationship with the European Union. A poll released on Wednesday by the Trade Union Congress, which represents those car workers the Labour leadership professes to care about, showed that two in three (66%) backed a closer relationship with the EU – with just 20% opposed.

The TUC said that “the long-term impact of the UK leaving the Single Market and Customs Union [was to lose] between 4 and 5 per cent of our GDP”. It wanted alignment on training, workers rights, emissions trading, and chemical, food and professional standards.

The pro-EU campaign group Best for Britain has presented ministers with a modest and sensible plan to align goods and services with the EU. It would allow our stagnant economy to grow by 2.2 percent.

A deal with the EU would help the manufacturing sector in the Midlands, north of England, Scotland and Wales. And yet although all politicians sob and sigh and scream out their concern for the left-behind working class, when it comes to helping them, they duck for cover.

Why won’t Starmer deliver change when Parliament and the public can see the urgent need to revive the economy?

Two factors are in play. The failure to understand the dangers Trump poses, and a paralysing desire to appease an unappeasable strand of right-wing and far-right-wing opinion.

Let’s start with the United States.

As one diplomat asked: how can you negotiate with Trump?

Getting aggressive doesn’t work because he is so thin skinned and capricious. But neither can the UK cower before a bully, who promises to stop hitting us with tariffs if we pay him off.

The bully will always come back for more.

As Trump has proved. In his first term, Trump announced that he hated the North American Free Trade Agreement and demanded that Canada and Mexico renegotiate. The result was the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement of 2018, which Trump hailed as a “wonderful new trade deal”.

But that was not enough. Nothing is ever enough.

Back in power in 2025, Trump raged against Mexico and Canada and threatened them with new tariffs, almost daily. He is also threatening to annex Canada and turn it into the 51st state.

We know that in Britain’s case that America wants a repeal of the Online Safety Act. It gives media regulators the power to impose substantial fines on the US tech giants if they don’t try to limit the spread of child pornography, fraud and incitements to suicide and violence.

I have already written about how humiliating it will be for Starmer to place Elon Musk beyond the reach of the rule of law. Musk cheered on racist violence on the streets of the UK and has declared he wants to drive Starmer from power. But to please Trump we must bow before him, apparently.

Beyond that humiliation, lies the equally serious objection that the regulation of extreme pornography and the prevention of fraud should not be counters in trade negotiations. Anti-crime measures are not tradeable commodities, like widgets, and it is a category error to think that they are.

America will also demand removing food safety standards and more access for US companies to the NHS – both concessions that will provoke public backlashes. If they delivered real growth, maybe a deal would be worth it. But you can’t do deals with Trump. He’s not a master deal maker but a master deal breaker.

Perhaps understandably, Britain and many other countries are in a state of shock. They still cannot accept that the old America has gone.

In any case, our rulers have Trumpite obsessions of their own. Labour is convinced it will lose the next election if it alienates a minority of pro-Farage and anti-EU Brexit voters.

Nothing can shake this conviction. It seems as if Starmer would rather alienate all actual Labour voters than risk offending men and women on the right of politics who would never vote Labour under any circumstances. This is a suicide strategy as deadly as any peddled online.

All the more so when many of the voters who so obsess our leaders are, when you get down to it, dead.

In a wonderfully robust piece, Duncan Robinson, the Economist’s Bagehot columnist pointed out this week that if politicians are looking for right-leaning, Leave-voting non-graduates with particularly authoritarian views, the best place to find them is the morgue.

Because conservative politics is overwhelmingly the retirement hobby of the elderly in the UK, two-thirds of those who have died since 2020 supported leaving the EU.

“Among the ranks of the living, Brexit is seen as a clownish endeavour, even among those who supported it. Demography combined with the pointless, damaging reality of leaving the EU to kill Brexit Britain. Yet it lives on in the minds of the country’s politicians, where it is forever 2016.”

Britain is “shackled to a corpse,” Robinson concluded. In fact, we are shackled to two corpses.

The first is the belief that Trump’s America is still a member of the rules-based order, whose word is its bond, and not a banana republic.

The second is that we can never offend the prejudices of a minority that is dying in front of our eyes.

Between the two of them, they will drag us all to our graves.

