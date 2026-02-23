The European Union is the last great power on earth that believes in the rules-based international order. It looks like a fortress – liberalism’s best hope. But the best hope may be a forlorn hope if the fortress falls in the spring of 2027 when Marine Le Pen or one of her proxies wins the French presidential election.

You can never predict the future with certainty. Challengers for the French presidency can swoop from nowhere, as Macron did in the 2010s

But so dire is the state of the alternatives, it would be a shock if the long march of the modern French far right, which began in 1972 when Marine’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, united the heirs of the Vichy collaborators with Nazism to form the National Front, does not end in triumph in 2027.

Support for Macron’s centrist Renaissance party has collapsed, and Macron cannot stand again, which is probably for the best because he’d lose if he did. The centre right has been hammered. Meanwhile, the left is a shambles, and is seen as more extreme than the far right.

The belief of many people in this country that a progressive EU is out there waiting for us to return will be tested as never before.

To discuss the coming crisis I was joined on the Lowdown by Victor Mallet the author of Far-Right France: Le Pen, Bardella and the Future of Europe (just out from Hurst). Victor is a great foreign correspondent who has worked in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, first for Reuters and then for the Financial Times. Most pertinently from our point of view, from 2019 to 2022 he was the FT’s Paris bureau chief.

Marine Le Pen has distanced herself from her father’s neo-fascism. She expelled him from the party he created and renamed it the Rassemblement National (National Rally)

Don’t be lulled into thinking it doesn’t matter if she takes power, however.

“I don’t think the British will ever recover from Brexit, and the election of Trump has polarised Americans like never before,” confided one member of Macron’s cabinet to Mallet. “If France switches to the far right it’s the whole European continent that switches.”

Le Pen or her stand ins would discriminate against foreigners with a policy of “national priority”,

they would challenge the EU’s powers in every area from agriculture to defence, reverse renewable energy projects and environmental policies, and at the very least threaten Ukraine by cosying up to Putin.

I heartily recommend Mallet’s book. He’s a proper journalist and does not engage in polemical abuse.

He quite rightly says that Marine le Pen is not as extreme as Trump. In America, which was never occupied by the Nazis, the extreme right can be more extreme than its European counterparts, who must constantly bat away accusations of fascism.

When Mallet interviewed Jordan Bardella, who will be Le Pen’s stand in if the courts stop her from running next year, he took pains to say that he was not “a little brother” of Trump and that France should stand up for itself and not be in the shadow of any great power.

A few weeks later, Bardella cancelled a speech he was due to make at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington after Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon raised his arm in a Nazi salute.

Bannon showed his contempt for such namby-pamby concerns by saying Bardella obviously had not listened to his speech and was not worthy to govern France. “He’s a little boy, not a man.”

That does not mean that France won’t change beyond recognition, and maybe Europe will too.

To begin with, one can at least make a case that a movement that embraced Nazi collaborators in the 1970s will collaborate with Putin in the 2020s.

The record is grim. In 2014, Le Pen’s party was loaned €9.4 million by the First Czech-Russian bank to finance its political activities. For her 2022 election campaign, Le Pen was granted a personal loan of €10.7 million by a Hungarian bank with ties to Viktor Orbán

It is a sign of the alienation of a large part of the French population from the mainstream of European politics that the association with Putin didn’t kill Le Pen’s career.

Mallet reminds us that liberals should learn to be wary of thinking that a single blow or scandal will kill their enemies.

Contempt for progressives, online bubbles and, in the case of France and indeed the UK, right-wing control of much of the mainstream media, dulls the effect of criticism. Think of Biden’s defeat of Trump in 2020: Trump returned four years later. Or consider Starmer’s Labour Party election landslide in 2024, which has been followed by a surge in support for Farage.

Cécile Prieur, editor of Le Nouvel Obs magazine, said:

“As in the United States, all the ingredients for an extreme-right victory are present in our country, from the establishment of a sympathetic media empire to the feeling of abandonment among a growing share of the population and the obsession with immigration. Without yet officially being in power, populist nationalism, fuelled by the extreme polarisation of our public debate, has already conquered hearts and minds.”

For all the public differences, the themes of Le Pen and Trump are the same: anti-immigrant, anti-woke, nationalist, protectionist, with contempt for multilateral institutions, and support for the dismantling of environmental regulations.

And they appeal to the same people.

The Belgian philosopher Michel Fehér has applied “producerist” theory to French politics, arguing that the RN represents the hard-working “middle” of French society that is victimised by parasites both from above (the privileged elite) and below (immigrant labour); the RN therefore can succeed in winning a mass of votes from the middle because it can kick up at the elites and down at the immigrants simultaneously, whereas the left gets its support from below and cannot afford to kick down, and the traditional right does not want to attack its wealthy supporters above.

Feher’s argument appears not to take into account the role of the elderly, whose support drives the radical right. But then, and I say this as someone who will be a pensioner soon, the elderly can often convince themselves with varying degrees of justice that they worked hard all their lives, and are thus fully entitled to condemn others as work-shy.

As for the left, which ought to represent the workers, Macron split and destroyed the socialist party, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the veteran leader of the far-left LFI party, is so keen on appealing to Islamist he has alienated the white working class.

Mallet is a journalist not a politician and he does not offer a programme to beat Le Pen and politicians like her.

What is clear, as Keir Starmer has found, is that it is no use trying to imitate them.

Mallet’s book is full of French politicians trying and failing to outflank Le Pen on the right.

He quotes Gérald Darmanin, Macron’s interior minister:

“There are between 60 and 70 per cent of French people who say there is too much immigration in France, that Islam is not compatible with the republic, that there could be civil war. When 47 per cent of people are ready to vote for [Marine Le Pen], you have two solutions. Either you call them idiots—but if you insult people, it’s rare they end up voting for you—or you try to understand what they’re going through.”

Of course, you should try to understand.

But Darmanin had previously promised to be tougher than Le Pen, telling her in a television debate that she was “softer than we could ever be”. No good did that do him or Macron.

A viable strategy would be to stop giving the far right open goals, as Joe Biden did when he gave up on border controls, and then relentlessly point out the economic dangers it poses, while offering the majority of working people a better life.

There are two possible futures ahead if the centre cannot hold.

The first was explained in early 2025 by the authors of a satirical French novel set during a future Le Pen presidency.

As Mallet puts it:

They imagined a scenario in which the RN has done what it set out to do: the new administration has managed to “take back control”, discriminating against immigrants, undermining the justice system and the establishment media, ditching rules and subsidies designed to limit global warming and reducing transfers to Paris and other irritatingly bobo (bourgeois-bohemian) big cities. Then it all starts to go wrong. Tourism declines. Climate disasters proliferate. Immigrants emigrate again, leaving hospitals short of doctors and nurses. A severe debt crisis triggers economic disaster, forcing Le Pen to go cap in hand to German chancellor Friedrich Merz for a bailout, which comes at the price of an even greater humiliation: the absorption of France into a protective European superstate that previous French leaders said they wanted but actually did not. The RN leadership resists, suggesting instead that France suspend debt payments and withdraw from the euro currency and that the president declare a state of emergency. The book, whose authors are no fans of the far right, ends with Le Pen wondering which of the two equally unpalatable solutions she will choose. “The RN,” they write, “had of course deep down never really considered what sovereignty really meant in an interdependent world and for an indebted nation.”

If you think about it, that is an optimistic scenario. The realities of government destroy the extremists.

The alternative is that, once in power, the extremists rig the system so that they never lose again.

For all Marine Le Pen’s supposed moderation, you can’t rule that out.