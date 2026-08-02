Writing from London

Writing from London

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Walter Ellis's avatar
Walter Ellis
13h

Very good, Nick. Abbot ought to be irrelevant. She probably thinks of herself as Liberty Leading the People when in fact she's just a credulous old eejit. But the fact that Labour can re-include her in their number is not exactly encouraging at this stage of the game. We can only hope that there are those in positions of power and influence in Burnham's circle who know what has to be done in the real world if the West is to recover its dignity and sense of worthwhile purpose. So stick at it (as I know you will). Sometime soon, the wheel of history has to start turning in our direction.

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Peter Ryley's avatar
Peter Ryley
14h

A good piece, Abbot emerges like a spectre at the feast. This is an academic point about the use of the horseshoe theory. Bob from Brockley is a good comrade and he makes some useful analytical points in this old post. https://brockley.blogspot.com/2019/03/why-horseshoe-theory-is-nonsense.html?m=1

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