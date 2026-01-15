BBC HQ in London CREDIT: Wikimedia

Court cases have their equivalent of the old philosophical question: “If a tree falls in a forest, and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?”

Donald Trump may be the least philosophical politician imaginable, but the question may still wreck his attempt to shake down the BBC – and, by extension, British licence fee payers.

Trump is demanding that the BBC pay him $5bn (£3.7bn) because of a Panorama documentary the BBC ran just before the 2024 presidential election. Maybe a journalist acted out of political malice – that can happen, even at the BBC. Maybe there was a genuine mistake – and that can happen too, for we are talking about journalists working under the pressure of deadlines.

For whatever reason someone working for the BBC spliced together two lines from a speech Trump made just before his supporters stormed the US Congress in January 2021.

Trump, you will remember, was lying through his teeth at that point and pretending he had won an election that he had, of course, lost. When he took power again, he went on to pardon the rioters – which is hardly the behaviour of an innocent man.

But the BBC made it sound as if he specifically incited violence on 6 January 2021 by merging two lines from a speech he gave just before the insurrection began.

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you,” was the first line. “And we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore” was the second which, in reality, came 50 minutes later in the address and had nothing to do with physically fighting an insurrection.

I said that “these things happen.” But they should not happen. I wrote a piece when the scandal broke about the lack of respect for the disciplines of hard news in parts of the BBC, and those criticisms still apply.

Nevertheless, the BBC takes its duties seriously. After a member of staff pointed out the mistake, it was investigated as part of a wider inquiry into BBC bias that led to the resignations of the director general Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness.

Their noble behaviour showed that BBC managers still respect accountability, truth and honour unlike – to pick the most obvious example – Donald J. Trump.

For when all the BBC-bashers have had their say, the fact remains that the documentary Trump is screaming about was never broadcast in the United States.

It gets madder. When the BBC broadcast in the UK in October 2024, no viewer complained. Not one of the anti-BBC journalists in the Tory press – and there are legions of them – complained either.

The tree fell in the forest.

No one heard.

No on noticed.

No one cared.

It was as if nothing had happened.

Nevertheless Trump’s lawyers claim in their deposition at Florida’s district court that the BBC was guilty of a “brazen attempt to interfere in and influence the election’s outcome to President Trump’s detriment.”

How can this possibly be true when Americans did not see it?

This week the BBC filed its defence to Trump’s demand for billions in damages.

By looking at the court documents , we can see that this is not a normal legal case. Trump is attempting a mafia-state shakedown.

He has turned to extortion many times before. US news networks, that are meant to hold the powerful to account, elite US law firms, that are meant to protect the individual against the overmighty state, and US universities that are meant to defend intellectual freedom, paid him millions rather than suffer the punishments the Trump administration would inflict on them.

The BBC won’t collaborate and won’t pay up. Perhaps its reporters will be banned from the White House, but the BBC is still willing to fight.

We should be proud of it, because the court documents in Miami show it is resisting desperate efforts by Trump’s lawyers to turn up the heat on behalf of their boss.

The question they must answer is how on earth can Trump sue the BBC for defamation in a Florida court when the documentary wasn’t even shown in Florida?

Trunp’s lawyers respond in true Trumpian fashion by – and I am choosing my words with care here – being so economical with the truth you wonder if they would recognise it if it kicked them in the backside.

Trump’s lawyers quote Tim Davie, the director-general who resigned, saying that the BBC remains “the most trusted news brand globally” and is used “by hundreds of millions of people globally”.