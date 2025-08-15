Because of the tragedy in Ukraine, it seems only right to keep posts on Trump and Putin free to read. If you are able to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be very grateful.

As Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin prepare to imitate Hitler and Stalin today and divide Europe according to their whims, we can begin to understand how appeasing Moscow aids the radical right.

Not just practically, even though it remains a matter of record that Russia helped fund Marine Le Pen and that Russian spies helped Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Only a fool would deny the importance of the bribes, the kompromat, the dirty tricks, and the troll factories. My guess is that the prospect of corrupt deals with Putin is Trump’s main motivation for agreeing to today’s talks.

But equally important is Putin’s ability to exert psychological pressure on right-wing American and European politicians.

Putin must know that Trump, Vance, Farage, Orbán and all their wannabe imitators need to make him seem like an ordinary national leader with reasonable aims. If they told the truth about Russian imperialism, then their political narrative would fall apart.

I need to be fair and accept that it has been a brilliantly successful political narrative to date, and you can see why they are so eager to keep spinning their old stories.

The narrative holds that the radical right’s enemies – the woke, the progressive elite, the EU, the experts – persecute their opponents. They deny conservatives freedom of speech. They rig academia and the jobs market against white people. They steal elections by fraud or by flooding countries with immigrants.

We are the real victims here, the radical right screams.

Many writers have pointed to a grimly incongruous spectacle. On the one hand, right-wingers lay into woke snowflakes and deride their insistence on safe spaces and trigger warnings. On the other, conservatives wallow in a victimhood of their own.

The mockery is in danger of missing the point that the cries of victimhood are more than mere hypocrisy. Victimhood is central to the Trumpian programme.

Victimhood justifies authoritarianism. Indeed, it is essential to it. For if the far right can successfully paint its enemies as an existential threat, any tactic is justified in the struggle against such evil: the storming of Congress, the vast corruption of Trump and Orbán, the lies of the Brexit referendum, and the suppression of the free press, the civil service, and the judiciary.

The same satirists who mock the descent into victimhood also say that supporters of the right are hypocritical about civil liberties too. They deplore the censorship imposed by progressives but want to replace it with a censorship of their own.

To which the only honest answer is: what the hell do you expect? They are running a power grab not sitting a philosophy exam.

The original fascists could use the menace of communism to drive conservatives into Hitler and Mussolini’s camps as they prepared to grab power. Today the supposed menace of the woke has taken the communists’ place.

I have more time for critiques of modern progressive politics than many readers – not least because I have written a fair few myself. Leaving all moral considerations to one side, cancel culture and campaigns from “defund the police” onwards have been a gift to the radical right.

The woke beget the volk, and on strategic grounds alone progressives should stop providing open goals for their enemies to slot the ball into.

And yet and but and for all that, you only need to make the comparison with communism to see that today’s right-wing politics faces the constant danger of degenerating into absurdity.

Soviet communism killed millions and built an empire in Europe and Aisa. The political vetting of academics in the US, or the hounding of gender-critical feminists in the UK are wrong in themselves and should be stopped, but they are not remotely comparable.

Indeed, attempts at comparison ought to have ended years ago when Putin made it clear that he wanted Russia to be the successor state to the Soviet empire. (Or as he put it, the fall of the Soviet Union was “the biggest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”)

In Ukraine Russia is engaging in mass torture, the abduction of children, rape as a weapon of war, and the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

Russia is the West’s real enemy. Not Harvard University, George Soros or the director general of the BBC. The radical right can never admit this obvious truth. It must diminish and excuse Russian crimes or the justification for its own authoritarianism will shatter into a thousand pieces.

So last week we had James Orr, a Cambridge academic, who provides intellectual cover for Vance and Farage, going to Hungary to praise Viktor Orbán’s attempts to block EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs and aid to Kyiv.

Western leaders (with the exception of Trump, Vance, Orbán and Farage, of course) –

Suffer from a “peculiar psychological condition” – which he labelled “Ukraine brain.” It means they are only able to understand the Russia-Ukraine war “through the lens” of the Second World War. “The only way to understand Vladimir Putin is to think of him as Adolf Hitler, and the only way you can understand Volodymyr Zelensky is as Winston Churchill.” This was, Orr thundered, a “naive and dangerous” way to look at the world.

Nothing to see here, in other words. The West is in the grip of an anti-Russian paranoia. We should stop being “naïve,” forget about Putin and move on – or, rather, forget about Putin and move back to the old agenda that has suited Trump, Vance and Farage so well.

If the Ukrainian death toll was not so hideously high, it would be laughable.

But, laughably or not, the American state is now dedicated to upholding the absurd belief that the real threat to the West is the progressive enemy within rather than the Russian and North Korean armies that are actually invading European territory.

You see the absurdity encapsulated in the reports of the US State Department. It once produced reasonably reliable accounts on the state of global human rights but has now become a propaganda arm of the MAGA movement.

So in the case of the UK, it condemns the prosecution of rabble rousers who incited violence against Muslims and asylum seekers on social media. In Germany, Trump’s America condemns the German government for banning Nazi propaganda, as it has done since 1945, for obvious reasons.

You can highlight the hypocrisy – the US will say nothing about the mass arrest of pro-Palestinian protesters in the UK, for example.

But emphasising the double standards once again risks missing the point, The United States wants regimes in power in Europe that won’t worry about democracy or human rights, or Putin’s invading armies. What is still the world’s greatest power will therefore be working to put Farage in office in the UK and Alternative für Deutschland in office in Germany.

Trump and Putin’s favoured regimes will support US conspiracy theories and cut deals with the ruling cliques in Washington and Moscow.

They will stab the West in the back while all the time pretending to defend it.

