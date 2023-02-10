Susan Walsh/AP

Vladimir Putin believes time is on his side. A leader with no concern for the lives of his ill-trained and shockingly led men, can keep sending conscripts to their deaths until Western opposition to Russian imperialism crumbles.

Putin knows the West’s greatest weakness is the movement that once boasted that it was freedom’s staunchest defender: the US right. Come next year’s American presidential election, there’s a chance that it might take power. If Donald Trump or a politician like him wins, so does Putin – again.

A poll on 6 February captured conservative Americans’ indifference and contempt. The Washington Post reported that support for Ukraine had become a partisan issue – like so much else in US politics. Half of Republican voters were now saying that “we’re doing too much” for Ukraine – up from 18 percent in April 2022. Meanwhile an NBC News poll showed 63 percent of Republicans opposed “providing more funding and weapons to Ukraine.”

The leaders of the US far right make no attempt to conceal their feelings. When Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the US Congress in December, prominent Republicans either boycotted the speech or attended but made a show of not applauding him. The chances of geting more aid for Ukraine through a Republican-controlled House of Representatives are becoming slimmer by the day.

Meanwhile this week, as every week, Tucker Carlson parroted Russian lines on Fox News. So grateful is the Kremlin for the efforts of its very own Lord Haw-Haw, it has established a Russian-dubbed YouTube channel, Taker Karlson na russkom ("Tucker Carlson in Russian"), which has nearly one million subscribers.

Fox News was making an argument Putin is keen to spread. The Washington “war machine” was “itching for another conflict,” Carlson announced, as he turned the Ukraine crisis inside out. On the ground, Moscow is waging an imperialist war against a free nation that dared to leave the Russian empire. But according to Fox News. NATO is the imperialist aggressor. The West will be emboldened to engage in more colonial wars, if Russia is not victorious.

Why is support for dictatorship so strong among American conservatives? The Washington Post offered a bland explanation. “It’s mostly about having less faith in Ukraine’s war effort and growing scepticism that Russia’s invasion poses a threat to the United States.”

Before I go any further, I should say that, at first glance, the Post’s comfortingly reasonable justifications for the American right’s betrayal are not wholly false.

Few can see the point in throwing money at a losing cause – the American experience in Afghanistan is still fresh in the mind, after all. And if Ukraine were on its knees, the Post would have a case. But Ukraine’s armed forces are still in the field. They are fighting with great valour, and being reequipped with modern weapons the 20th century Russian army cannot match.

I accept as well that “isolationism” is never as self-evidently as bad a policy as its critics imagine. Citizens have a right to ask why their country’s blood and treasure is wasted on foreign wars. (No one has a greater right to ask that question today than Russian citizens.) But a Russian victory would so clearly lead to Europe living under constant menace and China advancing its interests by force, there is more to far-right support for Putin than mere isolationism.

One of the hardest mental tasks is to clear away the mounds of baggage that pile up in the mind so you can see the world as it is. Ever since the neo-liberal revolution began in the 1970s, outsiders thought they knew the right. Conservatives believed in the small state and freedom. They fought the Cold War against Moscow’s godless communism to prove it.

Looking at the dominant right-wing forces in the United States, Hungary and France, it takes an effort for those of us who remember the 20th century to adjust to a new right that wants to emulate Russian autocracy, not oppose it. The Ukraine war has revealed what anyone paying attention in the 2010s already knew. The Western far right objected to the godlessness and the communism of the Soviet Union, but not the dictatorship.

Today it is comfortable with a dictator who prays at the Russian orthodox church and has made anti-LGBT conspiracy theories state ideology. When Steve Bannon praises Putin for being “anti-woke,” he is not just engaging in America First isolationism. Tucker Carlson is not simply making a reasonable assessment of Ukraine’s chances of ultimate victory when he asks: “Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him?”

The populist right sees the world changing in ways it hates: white nation-states becoming progressively more multicultural, old sexual norms going, and, for let us be fair, a ruthless and illiberal movement on the bourgeois left cancelling traditional morality.

Like their predecessors on the far left, the far right looks to a great empire in the east for relief. Whereas deluded western Marxists in the 20th century saw Russia as a socialist hope, today’s far right sees it as the last bastion of muscular, Christian conservatism. As in the past, it’s hard to know which is worse: the malice or the self-delusion. But the effects are clear. The denial of the 2020 election result and the storming of Congress were examples of American Putinism in action.

Power worship is an under-examined phenomenon. Thousands of books have been written about conspiracy theory, but few talk about the pure pleasure that comes from watching a strongman crush your enemies. A large part of extremist politics consists of little else. Putin has the power to destroy the Western far-right’s enemies, and they love him for it.

Nor does Russia’s crony capitalism and gangsterism repel people whose parents believed in free markets.

The neo-liberal order of the late 20th century collapsed because it lost the support of western conservatives. It turned out that declining real wages and jobs disappearing overseas no more pleased right-wing voters without money or power than left-wing voters. Libertarianism is as dead as Soviet communism and for the same reason: it produced privileges for the elite and stagnation for the masses. In his Rise and Fall of the Neoliberal Order, Gary Gerstle expertly described the challenge Donald Trump posed to neo-liberals in 2016.

"In each of Trump’s three beliefs—that free trade and open borders were harming America, that America should privilege its people of European descent, and that America’s true strength lay in its heartland far more than in the aspirations of America’s coastal elites—we can see an incipient attack on America’s neoliberal order. Trump’s politics challenged neoliberalism’s commitment to the free movement of goods and people across national boundaries, its celebration of the diversity of peoples, and its confidence in the wisdom of highly educated and highly cultured globalized elites. To neoliberalism, he increasingly counterposed an ethnonationalist populism that resonated with an aroused Tea Party base eager to refocus America’s identity around whiteness, manufacturing, and a plebeian cultural style designed to offend the country’s “social betters.”

And if a Trump, Putin, Orban or other variety of strongman pockets money on the side, his supporters don’t care. “If a fella can’t look after himself, how can he look after anyone else?” as they used to say in the corrupt days of Irish politics. Populism is a revolt against rules and impartial procedures. From the US to Hungary, strongmen have packed the judiciary and promised their supporters that the rules will be bent to ensure the state will be corrupt on their behalf.

Finally, there is Russian money. We already know Moscow has directed loans to Marine le Pen’s Rassemblement National. When the Putin regime falls, we may find out that it went to many more Western politicians and commentators than naïve onlookers thought possible.

Corruption combined with a restless and vigorous extremist ideology makes a formidable force. Europeans should realise that it might yet triumph. For our own sake as much as anyone else’s, we should give Ukraine the support it needs as fast as we possibly can.