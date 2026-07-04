The trans rights campaign has risen faster and fallen further than any other campaign in recent history. Go back only to the early 2020s, and private and public sector institutions, whole governments, international sporting bodies, arts administrators, charities, and the child stars of Harry Potter, who bared their teeth as they bit the hand that fed them, were all committed partisans.

At liberal newspapers and universities, “progressives” forced gender-critical feminists who disputed the new orthodoxy from their jobs – and I should declare an interest and say that their victims included writers I admire.

The LGBT+ movement’s central tenets were that trans women were women, and trans men were men. All that was required for a man to become a woman (or vice versa) was for the man to self-identify as a woman.

On these grounds, men could play women’s sport and rapists could be sent to women’s prisons.

As late as 2024, contesting trans ideology in progressive circles was as unthinkable as upholding Nazi racial theory or campaigning for the reintroduction of slavery.

And yet, within two years, trans certainties have unravelled under scrutiny.

This article is not a lament about how liberals should stop handing gifts to the right – although, given the dangers of our time, it would make a refreshing change if they could manage to hold off, if only for a day or so.

I also accept that no one should doubt that people with genuine gender dysphoria need protection. When I started writing this newsletter, one of my first pieces looked at how Putin used conspiracy theories about gay and trans “lobbies” to whip up hatred against the ungodly West.

Homophobia: the conspiracy theory behind Russian fascism Nick Cohen · December 16, 2022 On 5 December Vladimir Putin decided it was worth his while to take a break from his disastrous invasion of Ukraine and find the time to enact a homophobic law. By the new tsar’s decree, it is now an offence for Russians to promote or “praise” LGBTQ+ relationships, or suggest that they are “normal”. Read full story

But the trans campaign flew out of control, and its hubris is courting nemesis. Anyone looking to improve society should study the history of the trans movement and see how overconfidence leads to overreach and backlash.

If you don’t believe me, look at the past few days.