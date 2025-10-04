If they were from any other minority, no one on the left would have the slightest trouble denouncing the deaths of 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz as the result of a lethal “racist” attack.

A terrorist with the resonant name of Jihad al-Shamie –talk about nominative determinism – went for them because they were Jews.

That’s all there was to it. The assassin, a British citizen of Syrian heritage, showed his appreciation for this country by ramming his car into the grounds of the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in my home city of Manchester, and stabbing any Jew he could find.

He had never talked to them. He had never discovered their views about Israel and Palestine. It was enough that they were Jews, and any Jew would do. He killed one and left the other to be hit by a stray police bullet in the fight that followed.

These are racist murders. Just as the huge upsurge in abuse of Jews since the Hamas massacres of October 2023 represents a huge upsurge in racial hatred.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators couldn’t give it a rest – not even for 24 hours. Within hours, they were outside Downing Street and even Manchester’s Piccadilly railway station, chanting all the old slogans and ducking all the hard questions.

“Globalise the intifada” they cried – does that mean killing Jews?

“Palestine will be free from the river to the sea” – does that mean driving out all the Jews living between the Mediterranean and the River Jordan?

It should be the easiest thing in the world for pro-Palestinian demonstrators to reject accusations of Jew hate and dismiss these questions as smears.

It’s not antisemitic to denounce Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli far right. Nor is it in any way racist to deplore the reduction of Gaza to a charnel house of rubble and bones.

Yet much of the British left cannot defend itself against charges of bigotry because many leftists (not all, but many) refuse to define anti-Jewish racism and declare it unacceptable.

They can’t and won’t because any condemnation of antisemitism would imply a condemnation of Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian theocrats. Rather than take a stand against the very people who have led the Palestinian cause to disaster, they prefer to say nothing at all.

I am not nitpicking or raising arcane issues.

Three points ought to be obvious: