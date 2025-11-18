On Friday (21 November) the first British treason trial of the modern era will end when a judge at the Old Bailey sentences Nathan Gill on eight counts of taking bribes from a Kremlin-backed paymaster.

In the 20th century you would know without needing to be told that Gill was a communist. The story of how the Cambridge spies – Kim Philby, Guy Burgess and Donald Maclean – took all the privilege the UK gave the upper classes of the 1930s and then spied for Moscow is still told in TV dramas today.

But Nathan Gill wasn’t a communist or a 21st century leftist who cheered Iran and Hamas.

Quite the contrary. Gill was Nigel Farage’s man in Wales. Farage rewarded him for his loyalty with a seat in the European Parliament. There Oleg Voloshyn – a man once described by the US government as a “pawn” of the Russian secret services – recruited him as a propagandist and paid him to parrot the Kremlin line.

If it were just Gill, it would be less of a story. But look at Tucker Carlson and his mass audience in the US, or at Viktor Orban in Hungary. Everywhere men and women who call themselves patriots are working for Putin.

In this week’s Lowdown I talk to Arthur Snell who has dealt with the UK’s enemies for most of his life. He worked for the Foreign Office in Iraq, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Yemen and Nigeria. Now he writes and excellent newsletter on Substack.

You can listen on Apple above

Or watch on YouTube here

On Spotify here.

On Amazon here and on all other pod platforms via this link

We discuss the appeal of Putinism. And why the British security services backed off investigating Russian influence in the 2016 Brexit referendum for fear of offending the Tory government.

Share

I am working on a piece on the life and crimes of Nathan Gill which I will publish after Friday’s verdict.

In the meantime, here are two essays of mine on Putin’s appeal to the far right.

The first looks at the Kremlin’s use of anti-gay conspiracy theory to damn Western democracy.

The second is on how a shared hatred of the woke drives the far right into Putin’s arms.

The pieces are behind the paywall, so I need to say that an annual subscription works out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself.

You have access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You also allow me to carry on working free from pressure from advertisers and proprietors

Homophobia: the conspiracy theory behind Russian fascism Nick Cohen · December 16, 2022 On 5 December Vladimir Putin decided it was worth his while to take a break from his disastrous invasion of Ukraine and find the time to enact a homophobic law. By the new tsar’s decree, it is now an offence for Russians to promote or “praise” LGBTQ+ relationships, or suggest that they are “normal”. Read full story