Writing from London

User's avatar
Ken Davies's avatar
Ken Davies
4h

As I keep saying people get the politicians they deserve, though what we did to deserve the current shitshow I don’t know, hopefully the ongoing circus at Kent, will hole Farage below the waterline. I’m currently in a care home were most of the staff are ethnic minority so threatened mass deportations are of some concern

Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
4h

Nick, I reread your February article and was particularly struck by the following quotation from Elon Musk. However, the link to the original tweet seems to be broken. Can you check the link? Thanks!

To pick one of thousands of examples, Elon Musk made it clear that he was preparing another assault on American democracy should Trump lose the 2024 presidential election. In tweets that received tens of millions of views, Musk pretended that “the Dem administrative state is flying millions of future voters directly into swing states. [...] Given that this is a sure path to permanent one-party rule.”

