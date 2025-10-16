Elon Musk being beamed into a far-right rally in London, like a puffy-faced potentate from a dark world

Because of the dangers Trump and Putin bring, it seems right to keep these posts on the current crisis free for readers on low incomes. If you are able to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be terribly grateful!

Three treasonous cases are running concurrently. The first two follow familiar story lines. The third is about the global power of Elon Musk, a once unimaginable threat which our government cannot begin to cope with.

I’ll begin with the familiar. Putin supporters financed a prominent figure in Nigel Farage’s Reform movement: Nathan Gill, the leader of Reform in Wales in 2021. Gill pleaded guilty to eight counts of taking bribes between December 2018 and July 2019 from Russian agents pushing anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The trial judge will sentence Gill in the next few weeks. But Gill’s lawyer has already told the press that he’s expecting jail time.

It’s a big deal, then. But Russians seeking to subvert the West is hardly news. They have been at it pretty much continuously since November 1917

The second case is an equally familiar story – a traditional spy scandal.

On 15 September, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped charges against a parliamentary researcher, and a British teacher in China accused of delivering at least 34 reports with “politically sensitive information” to a Chinese agent.

The prosecutors justify backing off by saying that, under the law as it stood at the time of the alleged offences, China was not deemed “a threat to British national security.” Opposition politicians and journalists believe that the government shut the case down because it was desperate for the Chinese to invest in the UK.

Labour was “too weak to stand up to Beijing on a crucial matter of national security,” claimed Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader.

We are now in a bog-standard political scandal, or maybe pseudo-scandal, where hacks scurry around trying to find who said what to whom and when and why.

And then there is the case of Elon Musk, who is taking us into a new and strange world that the UK and Europe do not begin to understand.

The government doesn’t treat him as a threat to national security. Police do not arrest alleged criminals who take his money on charges of bribery or espionage. Conservative politicians don’t say that the failure to prosecute Musk is scandalous. – let alone treasonable.

Why not?

You can make a case that, at least when it comes to violence on the streets, Elon Musk is as much a threat to national security as Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

On 13 October, Tommy Robinson claimed Elon Musk was paying his legal costs as he faced charges of failing to comply with a request made by counter-terrorism police. They stopped him as he travelled in a silver Bentley and with £13,000 in cash about his person.

Robinson operates under a nom de guerre – his real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon – and has a string of convictions for assault, fraud and contempt of court. He is the face of anti-Muslim and anti-migrant bigotry in Britain. The whiff of violence from Robinson – what do I mean “whiff?” – the stench of violence from Robinson, draws in Musk like a perfume.

It’s not just the world’s richest man

The Israeli government wants to use Robinson to undermine liberal Jews in the UK.

Musk has bought into the great replacement theory like every other demagogue on the far right.

Elite globalists are importing Muslims to sustain their power, and the whites must rise up against them.

Musk makes no secret of his belief that war is coming. After Axel Rudakubana murdered three young girls in Southport last summer, and far right groups tried to burn alive entirely innocent Muslims and asylum seekers in their mosques and hostels, Musk declared that mass migration meant that “civil war is inevitable”.

In January 2025 Musk made his priorities clear when he called for the release of Robinson, who had been jailed in October 2024 for contempt of court after repeating false claims against a Syrian refugee.

A few weeks ago, London saw Robinson lead the largest far-right march in its history – larger even than the fascist rallies of the 1930s. Musk was beamed onto a screen looking like some puffy-faced potentate from a dark world.

He called for the Labour government to go because,

“If this continues, that violence is going to come to you, you will have no choice. You’re in a fundamental situation here. “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die, that’s the truth, I think.”

Why isn’t Musk treated like a hostile foreign power? And why aren’t Brits who take his money treated like Farage’s lieutenants who take bribes from the Russians?

You might say that Musk is not a country and only a country can be a hostile foreign power. But his net worth of circa $370 billion is greater than the GDP of 150 countries. Indeed reporters working for Nasdaq showed that Musk was richer than Chile, richer than Greece, richer than Portugal.

Share

In any case, Musk was a member of the American government – where he randomly wrecked the US civil service for no reason.

He fell out with Trump, but they appear to be getting on well again, and he could be back in government and representing the American state soon. Even if he does not return, there is no doubt that Musk’s attacks on the UK are backed by Vance and the MAGA movement.

You might say that Putin has more power to damage this country. And it is the case that nearly every liberal leftist believes that Russian spies supported Brexit because it weakened the UK and the EU. But no one has proved it yet.

We are certain however that Russian front men paid Nathan Gill to lobby against the legitimate government of Ukraine. Inciting violence on the streets of the UK is as bad as that, I would say. Indeed, from the narrow perspective of British self-interest, it is worse.

And then we need to understand that Russia does not control a social media site as powerful and central to political discourse as X (Twitter) whose algorithms Musk manipulates to promote himself and his favoured causes.

In the House of Commons yesterday, the Liberal Democrat Daisy Cooper told Keir Starmer it was outrageous that Musk…

“who has so much control over what people read online every day could be funding someone who stokes far-right extremism on our streets. If it was Putin, the Government would surely act. Will the Prime Minister commission the security services to assess the threat that Elon Musk poses to our democracy, and to recommend measures that this House can take to stop that?”

Starmer said he could say nothing while Robinson’s case was before the courts.

But the truth is he has nothing to say because the UK and the rest of Europe has not begun to work out what to do when the richest and most powerful people in the United States seek to install extremist governments in the UK, Germany and beyond.

If we are too weak to “stand up to Beijing on a crucial matter of national security,” as Conservatives allege, we are too frightened and baffled to stand up to the US far right. Unless we do, however, it will walk all over our democracy.

Give a gift subscription

Share

If you can afford it, please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!