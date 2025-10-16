Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Johnston's avatar
David Johnston
7h

The problem is that the richest and most powerful business people in the USA (Musk and the other tech bros) have the American government right behind them, making sure their that their sucking of money from the UK and the EU is not impeded by regulation. Try to curb the influence of X in any way and the Trump regime will come down on us like a ton of bricks.

What to do? All I can think is that Europe (including the UK) keeps its head down, builds up it military strength, quietly builds more tech independence and then in about 3 years stands up to these monsters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ken Davies's avatar
Ken Davies
6h

I keep saying this, but if Farage wins the next election, we only have to look to America to see the likely economic consequences, since Trump is also disliked here, that may scupper Farage’s chances.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Cohen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture