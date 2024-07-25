The older I get the more wary I become of using emotionally-loaded language. Throw around terms like “wicked” and “repellent” too often and you find the only people left in the auditorium are the minority that already agrees with you.

My self-denying ordinance notwithstanding, the two-child benefit cap the UK’s Conservative party introduced in 2017 is a truly wicked policy that repels every decent person who understands its consequences. Paul Johnson, the head of the Institute of Fiscal Studies, who is hardly a red revolutionary, calls it a benefit squeeze that is “laser-focused” on increasing child poverty.

Here’s how it does it.

In 2015, just before Brexit destroyed his career, George Osborne, son of a baronet, heir to the Osborne & Little wallpaper business, graduate of St Paul’s private school and Magdalen College, Oxford, imposed a two-child limit on universal credits and tax credits. If a poor woman had more than two children, she would not receive more money.

The policy is by no means fully rolled out. When it is, the two-child limit will affect about one in ten of all families with children and about one in five children (about three million kids). Typically, for every extra child, a mother will be denied £3,455 a year in withheld benefits – a vast sum for a poor household.

If you want to know why food banks are mobbed, why teachers say kids are coming to school hungry and why rotten teeth and inflated bellies are all around you look to the legacy of the baronet’s son.

Although I don’t think the Tory press and the BBC have grasped it yet, we now have the most left-wing parliament in British history. The biases of the first-past-the post system mean that just over 500 of the 650 MP are centre or centre-left politicians.

They hate the cap and want it gone. In my world there is no disagreement on this issue. Whatever our religion or lack of religion we are all behind the Archbishop of Canterbury when he says: “The two-child limit falls short of our values as a society. It denies the truth that all children are of equal and immeasurable worth, and will have an impact on their long-term health, wellbeing and educational outcomes.”

On Tuesday night there was a ridiculous piece of political theatre in the Commons when Starmer suspended seven MPs from the Labour party after they voted for a motion that called for the immediate removal of the cap. The rebellion and the government’s hardline reaction were performative.

Everyone knows that Starmer will abolish it when he can afford to do so.

The hard question is whether Starmer and the British centre-left will find the willpower to take on the arguments that produced this vicious measure in the first place.

Resentments at being forced to give money to the needy and suspicions that claimants are cheats are hardly new. “The poor are always with you”, St Matthew records Jesus as saying, and so is hatred of the poor and the deep belief among conservatives that they are the undeserving recipients of othr people’s money.

But the two-child cap is different: it came out of specific resentments produced by today’s economic crisis. Since the great recession of 2008, western economies have been hit by two blights: the explosion in the costs of housing and the stagnation in wage

For young couples in particular it has become hard to pay for the space to raise a large family or any family at all. Millions cannot afford the homes their parents bought. They are downwardly mobile – shabby genteel, to use the language of the early 20th century. They had elite expectations and society dashed them.

When he announced the cap in 2015 Osborne played on the anger the housing crisis produced. First, he picked an extreme example of a family with five children.

“On top of child benefit for every child, an out of work family with 5 children can currently claim over £14,000 a year in tax credits alone. The government believes that those in receipt of credits should face the same financial choices about having children as those supporting themselves solely through work.”

Poor people should stop breeding until they could afford the costs of child raising, the Tories appeared to be saying.

Conservatives did not know that poverty and chaotic families go together. People would not stop having children because the financial incentives had changed.

So it proved. As the 2010s turned into the 2020s, the Conservatives denied benefits to tens of thousands and then hundreds of thousands of kids.

No one on the right cared because the cap was always about feeding the politics of resentment rather than changing the behaviour of the poor

The right-wing press of the 2010s revelled in bitterness. You are stuck in a pokey flat paying an exorbitant rent. You have to make hard decisions about how many children you can afford. Why should you pay taxes to fund other people’s kids?

Never believe resentment does not pay off. I said that everyone in my centre-left world believes Osborne’s behaviour was outrageous. We thought that if we talked about “child poverty” we would win arguments because whatever people thought about parents, they would not want to make children suffer.

But my world is a small world. In the wider world beyond, Osborne’s attacks on the poor were incredibly popular in the 2010s. Even now six out of ten voters tell the polling companies that they want the caps kept.

Such is its huge majority, Labour can abolish the cap without taking on the arguments that still persuade a majority of the public to support a punitive welfare strategy.

Both the promise and the danger of the next five years is that the 500 or so centre-left MPs will just argue among themselves.

But if they want to build changes that last, and will not be overturned when the right regains power, they will need to win arguments.

They could say that Conservatives keep saying that they want to cut immigration, while punishing native British people who break their Maoist two-child policy.

Shouting “yah, boo and sucks, you’re a hypocrite” only gets you so far, however.

The best tactic is to do what Labour is already saying it wants to do and build homes at scale. It needs to show that it understands people’s bitterness and frustrations.

Centre-left politicians should be able to say that they are tackling the costs of housing and raising children for everyone. Only when they do that, will they drain the vindictiveness from this debate

There’s a myth that hard times are good for left-wing politics. The peasants storm the aristos’ chateaux. The workers occupy the factories. History teaches the opposite lesson. The 1930s brought Hitler. The 1980s brought Thatcher and Reagan, and the 2010s brought austerity.

The radical economist Chris Dillow likes to point out that when people are insecure and anxious, they care less for others. As Adam Smith said: “Before we can feel much for others, we must in some measure be at ease ourselves.”

Until centre-left governments can ease the fears of the people in the middle they will not find the support to relieve the suffering of the people at the bottom.

