​Faced with investigations that threatened them, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson tried intimidatory tactics. By this weekend it was clear that, while Trump could bully the US Republican party into submission, Johnson had lost his hold over the Britain’s Tories.

The contrasting fate of the two populist leaders emphasises the importance of a despised group of people many thought had vanished: the “men in smoke-filled rooms,” who guarded political parties against demagogues. In our hyper-democratic times, no one is more reviled than elite gate-keepers, who shut out the people's champions. But as the fortunes of conservatism in the US and UK show, when no one guards the gate, you never know what rough beast will slouch through it.

Naive foreign observers might predict that multiple criminal investigations would surely do for Trump. Americans know better. The first accusation that is likely to reach court comes from Manhattan’s district attorney. Trump is getting his retaliation in early. Before a Manhattan grand jury even ruled on whether he should be charged for paying hush money to the porn star Stormy Daniels in the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump was inciting insurrection against the rule of law.

Rousing his loyal rabble in upper-case type, Trump told his supporters that the charges against him were the result of a conspiracy funded by the (Jewish) financier, George Soros.

Trump went on to give a strong hint that his friends in the New York Police Department should ignore their lawful orders.

Pity honourable American conservatives, who have waited seven years for their leaders to turn on a president who has corrupted their party, and led it to a string of defeats. They now know that they must carry on waiting until death brings a merciful release. Nothing Trump does will persuade Republican politicians to make a stand.

Faced with Trump repeating the language that led to the 6 January riots, the Republican party’s supposed leaders fell to their well-worn knees and kissed their master’s ring.

On 21 March, Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader of the House of Representatives, backed Trump against “political” accusations. By 24 March, the New York Times was reporting that McCarthy and his colleagues were making unprecedented attempts to intimidate the Manhattan prosecutor. “History is watching as the House tries to break into law enforcement like it has never even tried before,” Charles Tiefer, a former House lawyer, told the paper.

Ron DeSantis, who is meant to be running against Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination, dared not oppose his rival. Instead, he denounced the “Soros-funded prosecutor” for daring to do his job. Perhaps Mike Pence offered the most pathetic spectacle. By falsely telling his supporters that his then vice-president could overturn the results of a legitimate election, Trump incited a mob that wanted to kill Pence on 6 January 2021.

Yet when asked this week about charges that haven’t even been brought, all Pence could say was, “At the time when there’s a crime wave in New York City, the fact that the Manhattan D.A. thinks that indicting President Trump is his top priority I think just tells you everything you need to know about the radical left.”

Pence is an evangelical, and Christians should forgive. But they should also bear true witness. It appears that no one in right-wing America can tell the truth about Trump if they wish to advance their careers.



By 21 March, polls of Republican voters showed that Trump was increasing his lead over DeSanits. In the early hours of 24 March, an emboldened Trump felt free to warn that the prosecutor risked bringing down “potential death & destruction [that] could be catastrophic for our Country.” It only takes handful of Trump nuts in a society awash with firearms to turn his death wish into a reality

Trump didn’t care. He was triumphant. Europeans from the Ukrainian front line to the Atlantic coast should prepare themselves for the possibility that he will return to power.

Closer to home, Johnson followed Trumpist tactics as he prepared to face the charge that he lied to Parliament about the lockdown parties he attended in Downing Street. Trump said he was a victim of a “witch hunt”. Johnson’s allies told the right-wing press that they were “concerned” that the investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee “will be a witch hunt”.

Just as Trump suggested that New York police officers should not do their duty, so Johnson’s supporters encouraged the four Conservative MPs on the Commons Privileges Committee to sabotage the inquiry by boycotting it. Led by a grassroots website, Conservative Post, they called on Tory activists to send emails to each of the four MPs, warning them that Conservatives would not “tolerate politically motivated attacks against our party”.

If the UK was more like the US, fear of an angry base would have pushed the four Tories into line behind Johnson, as fear of Trump’s fanbase led McCarthy, DeSantis and Pence to humiliate themselves, their party and their country.

The comparisons do not end there. Trump claimed the “radical left” and George Soros were running a biased inquiry. Johnson said that inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament was “manifestly unfair”. Just as Trump supporters targeted the Manhattan prosecutor, so Johnson supporters targeted the Privileges Committee’s Labour chair, Harriet Harman, claiming that she was presiding over a “kangaroo court”.

And yet during a typically petulant display by Johnson at the committee hearing on 22 March, the four Conservative members did their duty, and asked the hard questions. If Tory activists had tried to bully them, the intimidation appeared not to have affected them in the slightest. Misleading Parliament is, and always has been, a grave offence in a democracy where the legislature holds the executive to account. The Tory gatekeepers would not allow cries of bias from Johnson’s client media to change that.

At the time of writing Johnson looks fatally wounded. The committee may not recommend a suspension that could force him to face a by-election, and even if it does, the House of Commons may not agree to it. He still has the support of the Tory press, and of GB News, the UK’s equivalent to Fox. But the gatekeepers of the Conservative party have had enough of his lies and, unlike their Republican counterparts, can read the polls and act on them. They have no intention of allowing him to lead them to defeat. Johnson’s ambitions to retake power are effectively dead.

The cases of Johnson and Trump suggest that the UK’s parliamentary democracy may be more effective at taming demagogues than the presidential democracies of the US and France. I am not laying down an iron law. Viktor Orban has become a quasi-dictator in Hungary, despite working in a parliamentary system. “Democracy” simply grants citizens the right to vote. Since ancient Greece, democracies of all types have elected demagogues. No constitution can protect against them, because freedom depends on the willingness of citizens to uphold it, not on forms of government

But parliamentary democracies have a safeguard presidential systems lack. The leader’s power depends on his or her ability to maintain a majority in the legislature. If MPs, who know them far better than activists, turn against them, they are finished. The Parliamentary Conservative party killed off two prime ministers in 2022, as it had destroyed Margaret Thatcher in 1990. (True to its historic opposition to the death penalty, the Parliamentary Labour party has never killed off a Labour prime minister. Labour tortures its leaders but never kills them.)

After the disillusion with the old order that the Vietnam war and Watergate brought, the US parties instituted primaries in which elected delegates were bound to faithfully reflect the will of the state’s Republican or Democrat voters. Party bosses could no longer trade their votes as they made backroom deals.

A few political commentators warned in the 1970s that primaries could “lead to the appearance of extremist candidates and demagogues” who, unrestrained by party allegiances, “have little to lose by stirring up mass hatreds or making absurd promises.” At the time, their fears seemed overblown.

Indeed, giving power to the grassroots seemed a liberation from power brokers and fixers. After all, how many women and members of ethnic minorities ever made it into the smoke-filled rooms? Could you imagine the old Democrat bosses allowing Barack Obama to run for president?

After Trump’s victory in 2016, the American political scientists Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt made the convincing argument that it was the combination of primaries with new technologies and right-wing judges that changed the American political system.

“Party gatekeepers are shells of what they once were, for two main reasons. One was a dramatic increase in the availability of outside money, accelerated (though hardly caused) by the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United ruling. Now even marginal presidential candidates—Michele Bachmann, Herman Cain, Howard Dean, Bernie Sanders—could raise large sums of money, either by finding their own billionaire financier or through small donations via the Internet. [And] whereas the path to national name recognition once ran through relatively few mainstream channels, which favoured establishment politicians over extremists, the new media environment made it easier for celebrities to achieve wide name recognition—and public support—practically overnight. This was particularly true on the Republican side, where the emergence of Fox News and influential radio talk-show personalities—what political commentator David Frum calls the “conservative entertainment complex”—radicalized conservative voters."

The UK has imported elements of the American system. Party members, rather than MPs, now choose leaders, including prime ministers. However, as the cases of Iain Duncan Smith, Jeremy Corbyn and Liz Truss show, the supposed choice is no choice at all. When members choose a leader who does not have the backing of the majority of MPs, it ends in disaster.

The old system is holding, but we should be on our guard. British television regulators have been guilty of a dereliction of duty of their own and allowed right-wing broadcasters to build a “conservative entertainment complex” in defiance of our impartiality laws. Conservative activists tried to target MPs who did not support Johnson, just as left-wing activists tried to target Labour MP’s opposed to Jeremy Corbyn. Both failed, but their successors may be more effective.

As things stand, however, I am in the uncharacteristic position of wanting to praise the Parliamentary Conservative party. Its gatekeepers have ignored threats and bluster and upheld the battered honour of the British constitution. They deserve more respect than they receive from their political opponents. To see why, you need only look across the Atlantic.

