The West will never face its crisis until it takes Camus’s warning to heart. Politeness, cowardice and fear are stopping so many of us from correctly naming Donald Trump an “extreme-right” or “far-right” leader who, like all extreme-right and far-right leaders in history, will seek to destroy the democratic order.

I am not being a leftish polemicist when I say this. I happily call a communist, who wants to abolish democracy and establish a dictatorship of the proletariat “extreme left” or “far left,” or an Islamist who wants to abolish democracy and install a caliphate a “theocrat”.

Nor am I passing judgement on most MAGA ideologies. Instead, I merely ask that we follow the advice of the Germans, who after all have learned all there is to know about the extreme right.

They make a useful distinction. In German discourse, “radical right” (rechsradikalismus) describes right-wing groups that are outside the political mainstream but which do threaten “the free democratic order”.

Trump is not remotely rechsradikalismus. Trump is rechsextremen - “extreme right”. He is a politician who threatens the constitutionality of the state and could therefore be banned under post-Nazi German law.

To my mind it is a dereliction of journalistic duty to describe him as anything else. Trump denied the result of a free election. He egged his thugs on to attack the US Congress and then pardoned them for their crimes against the American republic when he returned to power.

Why is it so hard to say that this is the behaviour of an extreme-right demagogue?

In dictatorships all over the world, oppressed people see Trump’s behaviour for what it is. In the US until the 1960s, the coercive apparatus of the southern state denied the vote to African Americans. This is hardly novel territory.

We suffer from an imaginative failure if we do not suspect that Trump will return to the attack in November and seek to fraudulently rig the US midterm elections.

Notice how Americans are getting used to seeing the coercive agents of the MAGA state threatening the electoral process.

Yesterday the FBI,, which is now under the control of Trump’s creatures, raided election offices in the southern US state of Georgia.

It’s not only Georgia. As ICE agents were killing demonstrators with impunity in Minnesota – another sign of a country under the control of the far right, incidentally – the Justice Department demanded access to the state’s voter rolls

They are all under orders to find means of supporting Trump’s big lie that the Democrats stole 2020 the presidential election from him in Georgia.

You will notice I have been careful to call Trump and his supporters “far right” and “extreme right” not ‘fascist’. But the big lie Trump tells about the 2020 election is truly Hitlerian in its scale.

So confident is he that his cozened supporters will go along with any story he tells them, his accomplices maintained that the Chavista regime in Venezuela had rigged voting machines to deny Trump victory

I am sure you will remember that when Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News ran with that lie, Dominion, the wholly innocuous manufacturer of the voting machines, forced the Murdochs to pay $737 million in compensation.

The exposure of the deceit has not deterred Trump in the slightest.

In an interview earlier this month he said that he “regretted not ordering the National Guard to seize voting machines in swing states after his loss in the 2020 election.”

Talking about the capacity of the national guard to execute that plan, he explained: “I’m not sure that they’re sophisticated enough in the ways of crooked Democrats, and the way they cheat, to figure that out.”

Last night he switched away from Chavista voting machines to endorsing a conspiracy theorist who in the words of CNN asserted “that the 2020 election was stolen by a vote-flipping conspiracy involving Barack Obama, the CIA, the FBI, China, military satellites, and, why not, some Italians.”

Venezuelans, China, Obama…any excuse will do to overturn fair elections.

In a fine piece in the Guardian Austin Sarat, a US professor of jurisprudence, described how Trump’s allies had laid out in their Project 2025 strategy for the MAGA right, that they would transfer the responsibility for investigating and prosecuting election crimes to the Department of Justice’s criminal division, which would be under their control.

Beyond that, if the Project 2025 recommendations are acted on, the Brennan Center for Justice notes, it will bring “the outright weaponization of federal power to retaliate against election officials for decisions that federal officials don’t like”.

If you think that, well, the Guardian would say that wouldn’t they, here is Robert Kagan, a neo-conservative thinker, to change your mind.

“There’s no chance in the world that Donald Trump is going to allow himself to lose in the 2026 elections, because that would be the end of his ability to wield total power. Unless they got up on the rooftop and said: ‘We are going to subvert the 2026 election,’ they could not be more obvious about what their intention is.”

Or here is the the Economist, which is hardly a nest of socialist agitators, warning that the vast numbers of ICE immigration officers on the streets may well be a threat to democracy

“ICE is ideally placed to sidestep protections. Illegal migrants are spread across America and Mr Trump asserts that Democrats deploy them as voters. Agents can therefore stage provocations pretty much anywhere with impunity, including during elections. When a protest eventually turns violent, it is politically useful and a justification for further deployments. And when politicians complain about ICE, as have the governor of Minnesota and the mayor of Minneapolis, the Justice Department can investigate them for obstructing federal officers.”

Why can’t we follow Camus’s advice? Why can’t we speak plainly?

Fear and embarrassment explain much of the cowardice. Do we want to accept the consequences of telling tens of millions of Americans that they voted for a far-right president?

Can you imagine the captured US networks daring to say it?

Or picture this scene: Keir Starmer or President Macron beginning a speech by acknowledging that the UK and France depend on a Nato alliance led by a far-right politician who threatens democracy at home and abroad.

The fact remains that come November it may well be plain to everyone with eyes to see that Trump is indeed a threat to democracy.

The longer the West denies that reality the harder it will be to fight back. For you cannot fight a threat to liberty, if you are too frightened to define it. The first step towards freedom is to call its enemies by their real names.

