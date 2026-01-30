Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
7h

Millions of Americans DID vote for an extreme right wing candidate. Trump may not be a fascist because he is too stupid to know the difference, but his followers and cabinet members are most assuredly fascists. Even Godwin had to renounce his Law.

Reply
Share
Nancy (South NJ coast)'s avatar
Nancy (South NJ coast)
7h

Nick: Its real name is fascist.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Cohen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture