If, like me, you lived through Brexit, Trump Mark I, and Truss, and want to stop the radical right returning under Nigel Farage, you have every right to be dispirited.

In Canada and Australia, the centre-left hammered their Trump-like opponents. But in Britain Keir Starmer did not even put up a fight.

What on earth was he thinking? Why does he neglect the centre-left and embark on a futile attempt to appease the unappeasable?

I interviewed Naomi Smith, the chief executive of Best for Britain, and one of the cleverest thinkers in progressive politics, about today’s dilemmas.

We discussed:

How imitating Farage has not helped Labour or, come to that, the Conservatives

Why Labour needs a successful economic programme and how a new alignment with the EU may help.

How the media fails to hold Farage to account for the consequences of Brexit

Why Labour must enact a progressive programme if it is to ask for the tactical votes of Liberal Democrats and Greens at the next election Share

Below are two wider pieces about the crisis Trump and the radical right have brought.

The first explains why it is hopeless for the UK (and Europe) to believe that America will still be our friend. Then there is a historical piece on how respectable democrats from the late 20th century ended up endorsing thuggish authoritarians.

