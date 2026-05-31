Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seneca Plutarchus's avatar
Seneca Plutarchus
9h

"Arsenal are not like Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Whatever else you can say about the club, dictatorial states do not use the Gunners to launder their reputation.

Contrast Arsenal with PSG, which is owned by Qatari state interests."

I've got bad news about how London has been making loadsamoney for the last 30+ years.

Reply
Share
David Wilson's avatar
David Wilson
11h

Holloway Road dingy? A shocking thing to say... But you're right about Arsenal and its fans; they represent modern London in a haphazard but moving way. Hence the power of 'The Angel (North London Forever)'. A lovely rebuke to the provincia foulness if Farage and Reform.l

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Cohen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture