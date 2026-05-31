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I can barely move out of my home. Ever since Arsenal nullified the threat from Manchester City to win the Premier League, the streets of north London have been pulsating. Despite losing the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain last night, there will be a Premier League victory parade through the streets of Islington today.

Half a million fans are expected – and the size of the crowds already out there, the roar of the police helicopters, and the blaring of the horns suggest that number may be an underestimate.

Along with the joyous mass of Londoners, Arsenal fans from all over the world, who know nothing of the dingy shops on the Holloway Road or the overpriced restaurants of Upper Street, will be cheering too. Anne Hathaway, Zohran Mamdani, Dua Lipa, and Jay-Z are devotees. It’s not just celebs. You can buy Arsenal merchandise everywhere.

How on earth has a team from my corner of London, which clawed its way to a Premier League title with agonizing slowness, become so beloved?

The answer is political, in its way,

Just as in the kingdom of the blind, the one-eyed man is king, so in football’s corrupt kingdom petty offenders are saints.

The audience for the English Premier League runs into the billions. It is broadcast in pretty much every country outside North Korea and Antarctica.

Who will neutrals be drawn to?

Arsenal are not like Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Whatever else you can say about the club, dictatorial states do not use the Gunners to launder their reputation.

Contrast Arsenal with PSG, which is owned by Qatari state interests. As the great football journalist Miguel Delaney says, one of the objectives of Qatar’s sportswashing “is to extend soft power while also softening a state’s image, the entertainment of the football creating a subliminal link with a benign image of that state.”

Looked at in those terms, the Champions League final ought to have provoked the “most searching questions, about everything from migrant worker deaths to a litany of human rights abuses.”

Say what you like about Arsenal, no one need ever ask how many indentured workers it has killed. On the contrary, its owner, Stan Kroenke, a US billionaire, is a good employer who sticks by his manager and has helped build Arsenal back up to being national champions for the first time in 20 years.

I am not going to knock him. Although I have lived in Islington for most of my life, I am from Manchester and was condemned to support Manchester United at birth by some kind of witch’s curse. United ought to be one of the great clubs of the world – it has the history and the romance. Instead, it has been mismanaged and milked for cash by the Glazers, a squabbling family of superrich Americans, whose greed is matched only by their ignorance.

We would love an owner like Stan Kroenke.

Meanwhile, Chelsea was built up and then knocked down by a Russian oligarch. Liverpool is a great club, but London has the appeal of a global city and Liverpool does not.

Football is now so enshittified that Fifa, the organisers of this year’s World Cup, invented a peace prize to award to its host Donald Trump, as if

1) A bunch of sports bureaucrats beset by allegations of corruption had the competence to judge a peace prize, and –

2) Donald Trump deserved it.

Needless to add, Trump immediately proved that he did not deserve it by going to war with Iran.

I don’t want to get sentimental here. Despite the support of socialist mayors in New York, Kroenke did not become a billionaire by caring for the working class. The Arsenal stadium is named after a Gulf airline, and the training complex after a Dubai real estate developer. Meanwhile, Kroenke paid off Trump by bunging $1 million towards the cost of Trump’s inauguration.

Janan Ganesh of the Financial Times says it helps that Arsenal represents bohemian and cosmopolitan north London, and there’s truth in that. But then I am afraid to say that the Arsenal’s football is anything but bohemian. Mikel Arteta dragged his players over the line by making them masters of defence not attack.

“Boring, boring Arsenal,” rival fans used to chant in the late 20th century. And they can again today.

No, the reason why the Arsenal has become a global sensation is that in a corrupt world where low expectations are the only expectations, they’re OK. Not a shining beacon but better than so many of their rivals.

And so are their fans. I wish people who believe the lies that Trump, Farage, and other anti-immigrant politicians tell about multicultural London could be here. The streets have been heaving, the pubs have been bursting, but there’s no trouble or sense of menace. North London is just fine.

I can hear the noise from the fans building now, and I will leave you be, and go out and join them. Even though Arsenal isn’t my team, a part of me wishes that, despite everything, it was.

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It’s my birthday today! To celebrate, I’m offering free subscribers to Writing from London a 20% discount on paid subscriptions for the next 24 hours.

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The offer cuts the price of an annual subscription from £60 to £48 (about $64). That’s £0.92 ($1.24) per week, which strikes me as a pretty good deal given that paid subscribers have access to all posts, podcasts, archives, and debates.

Even the worst cup of coffee on the planet costs more than that!

With Trump and Putin tearing our world apart, I’m writing more than ever. Good journalism isn’t like clickbait — it takes time and money. I am therefore hugely grateful to subscribers who allow me to keep working without pressure from advertisers or media magnates. That is true freedom.

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