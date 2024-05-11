This is a longer version of a piece that originally appeared in the Jewish Chronicle (please subscribe if you can).

Let me begin with caveats.

If I were an Israeli, I would be on the streets marching against Netanyahu and his far-right government. Before I write anything about today’s conflict, I try to put myself in the position of a citizen of Gaza whose home is in ruins and family is dead.

I do not believe that opposition to the Israeli government is always or even usually driven by antisemitism. And I absolutely accept that the majority of people who go on anti-Israel demonstrations, including people I know and admire, want peace.

I hope this is clear, and that we can dispense with the usual accusations from the usual suspects and get on with the issue at hand.

Because, for all of the above, it is incontrovertible that mainstream society is refusing to see the ugliness of the pro-Gaza movement or understand why so many Jews are right to feel afraid.