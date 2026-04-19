Liberal democracy cannot survive the dominance of extremists who maintain that the law should apply to their enemies but not to their friends. You find them everywhere now in the media and, unnervingly, in politics as well. For while journalism is often silly, politics is the place where bad principles do real harm.

They want Britain to become like America where Trump pardons his cronies while his law officers persecute his opponents.

The reaction to recent threats of violence illustrates the Americanisation of the right and left.

Allow me to begin with the journalists who amplify the pleas for special treatment.

At the beginning of April hundreds, maybe thousands, of teenagers rioted in Clapham south London. They stormed shops, stole goods and let off fireworks. It wasn’t a trivial affair. At one point the Metropolitan Police had to deploy 100 officers to contain them. (See above).

The old left would have no trouble knowing what to say. Although serious crime has collapsed in the UK, minor criminals are rarely prosecuted. There were 530,643 reported shoplifting offences in the year to March, a 20% increase from the previous year.

Imagine being a shopworker on the minimum wage having to deal with it. Imagine the humiliation of having to stand there as thieves empty the shelves.

“It’s everybody from drug addicts to teenagers nicking bits and bobs or walking out with bottles of wine in their arms,” said one worker whose managers at Waitrose in Clapham fired him when his frustration boiled over. “We’re not allowed to do anything.”

Shop workers are assaulted, or in the case of one poor security guard in Milton Keynes, fatally stabbed.

Far from associating with the working class, the Guardian’s Zoe Williams said that the shock the riot caused was not the result of legitimate fears about violent crime. On the contrary, it merely revealed a paranoid society’s prejudice against teenage boys. (In fact, the police arrests included many teenage girls.)

Then in a line she might have crafted to prove that every conservative prejudice about the bourgeois left was correct, Williams regally declared that she could not see what all the fuss was about because –

“Things seemed pretty quiet when I went to a Pilates class in the area.”

So that’s all right, then.

The rioters in Clapham were young and multi-ethnic. It is impossible to imagine leftwing columnists shrugging their shoulders and saying “well boys will be boys” if white men rather than black teenagers were intimidating migrants rather than shop workers.

Intimidating migrants was exactly what white men wanted to do in Epsom.

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A horrible rape supposedly occurred in the Surrey town in the early hours of Saturday 11 April. The story was that a woman had left a nightclub and was attacked outside Epsom Methodist Church.

Right-wing thugs and journalists had an aching need to believe that migrants were the criminals. They wanted their racial conspiracy theories vindicated.

But – and here what makes this case so telling – there was no crime. By Friday the police were saying that they had “not found any evidence of the offence as reported”.

So we had the spectacle of demonstrators confronting police in riot gear in Epsom town centre. They demanded that the police confirm their prejudices by releasing the names and descriptions of the suspects so they could discover their ethnicities. (See video above.)

The police couldn’t because, as we now know, there were no suspects.

And so we had the spectacle of right-wing journalists claiming there was a conspiracy to cover up crimes by minorities, when as we now know there had been no crime.

Brendan O’Neill writing in the Spectator added the now familiar claim from conspiracy theorists that, far from discriminating against black people, the police discriminated against whites.

It was outrageous, he said