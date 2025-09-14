Because this post offers evidence to use against the radical right, it seems only proper to keep it free for readers on low incomes. If you are able to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be terribly grateful!

A grim and deluded assumption guides the Conservative party, the Labour party, nearly every national newspaper, Elon Musk and the BBC’s appalling political team.

They believe that Nigel Farage and the goons to the right of him speak for Britain. They think that most of us are borderline racist, climate-crisis denying, Trump-loving Europhobes, who care more about allowing people to incite mobs to burn asylum seekers alive than their family’s health and prosperity.

Yesterday my home city of London saw its biggest far-right march since Oswald Mosley organised the British Union of Fascists in the 1930s.

Led by Tommy Robinson, a thug and jailbird, and supported by Elon Musk’s propaganda machine, about 110,000 filled the centre of town.

Robinson said that he was on the right side of history. His capture of the mainstream proved it. “Politicians all of a sudden are finding courage. They’re parroting the things that we have said for 15 years.”

Mention Mosley and the fascists of the 1930s, and you realise that we have seen off these characters before. What is ominous today is the absence of committed leadership to rally pro-democracy and anti-racist forces.

I hate to say it, but Robinson had a point. Today’s politicians may not always parrot his words, but they most certainly don’t fight back. Not a squawk, not a squeak comes from the lips of Starmer and Badenoch. Starmer is either disgracing himself with Powellite rhetoric about Britain becoming an “island of strangers” or biting his tongue and keeping his head down

Meanwhile, Badenoch goes along with Farage and acts as if the way to revive the Tory party is to out-flank him on the right..

Confronted with movements that want to destroy them (and the country), the Labour and Conservative leaderships back off.

Their behaviour is bizarre as much as it is ominous. The real silent majority is the two-thirds to three-quarters of the population who have no time for Farage and the extremists beyond him.

For the moment we are more the silenced majority than the silent majority because the mainstream will not speak for us.

As a public service and with the help of my old friend and colleague, the director of the British Future think tank Sunder Katwala, here is a dispassionate presentation of the evidence that our leaders and media are failing to understand the real Britain.

Even on the apparently devastating issue of immigration it is simply not true that Farage is the voice of the people. The Reform supporters both Labour and the Tories are vainly chasing are oddities. They are far more concerned with migration than the average voter. Even Greens, whom conservatives foolishly dismiss as hippy lefty weirdos are closer to mainstream British opinion than Farage and his followers.

If you want to find true weirdos, look right.

I don’t want you to take the above as a reason to believe that centre-left governments can ignore migration. They have always had to earn the right to be taken seriously by showing that they can control immigration and crime.

But the spectacle of the mainstream allowing the radical right to get away with rhetorical murder is pathetic to watch.

Speaking of murder, listen to Farage or Badenoch, or read the Telegraph and you might think that the overwhelming majority thought it outrageous for the courts to jail Lucy Connolly. She had tweeted: “Mass deportation now. Set fire to all the fucking hotels full of the bastards for all I care” to hundreds of thousands of people on the very day that mobs did indeed try to set fire to fucking hotels as they attempted to burn innocent asylum seekers alive.

In fact, most of the population thinks Connolly’s prison sentence of two years and seven months was either fair enough or too lenient. As a rule, the British do not like violence on the streets. It is a sign of the isolation of Farage and his lapdog Badenoch that they don’t know it.

Not that Starmer is much better. Across the board the immunity from criticism the Tory press and the BBC grant Farage stops Westminster seeing him as just another politician.

And, like every other politician, Farage must nurture his electoral coalition, which in his case includes the far right.

If Starmer and Badenoch were half-way competent, they would be hammering him for his duplicitous alliances.

On the one hand, Farage was not out on the streets yesterday. He’s made the calculation that visible association with the thug right will drive away more moderate voters.

For this he has earned the enmity of Musk who is using his control of Twitter (X) to boost extremism in the UK.

But on the other hand, Farage still wants extreme right votes. A confident Labour or Conservative party would highlight Farage’s indulgence of the hardmen that follows

First, they would grasp that the British do not like hooligans.

Then they would realise that we don’t much like the policies Farage designs to appeal to them either.

To take the latest example, Farage said that a Reform government would pay the Taliban to take Afghan refugees.

Just think about it. Under prime minister Farage, we would get up in the morning, go to work, earn the wages to pay our taxes and then Farage would give our money to a vicious, misogynist tyranny which with in recent memory was killing British troops.

Prepare to be astounded, but his twisted policies are not remotely popular either. Unfortunately, we must rely on opinion polls to tell us that rather than our craven leaders who fail to call him out.

To pick another example, confident Labour and Conservative politicians, who understood their country, would excoriate Farage for his unpatriotic friendship with Trump and Vance, as most people rightly see them as threats to British interests

Labour in particular might highlight the right’s failure to reflect public concerns on climate change.

I have saved the best till last because finally we must consider Brexit.

In any functioning democracy, Farage would have been driven out of public life. The Brexit he helped inflict on us has been a disaster that has slashed growth and incomes.

Most of the public know it.

But the political clowns who direct Labour’s strategy have decided to accept a hard Brexit.

Labour will not even raise Farage’s part in pushing this country into stagnation and decline.

Two consequences have followed. Labour and indeed the Tories have given Farage a free pass. He likes to play the victim, but I cannot think of any other major politician who has had such an easy ride.

Second, the depth of the disillusion with Labour’s tactics is splintering the centre-left vote. People are going off to the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, and the nationalists, and they will go to Corbyn’s new party, assuming it ever materialises.

Under the first-past-the-post system, division is a disaster. With his opponents divided it is just possible that Farage can take power, even though the majority of people in this country regard him as a public menace.

“Speak for England,” MPs cried when Parliament met to debate the threat from the Nazis in 1939.

The radical right could triumph now because no one, not the leaders of the Labour and Tory parties, the debased press and craven BBC, will speak for the majority of British people today.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!