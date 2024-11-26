We are now in a world where the president-elect of the United States and the richest man on the planet are campaigning for Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson. They describe violence on British streets as a civil war, and promote what David Cameron once called the UK’s “fruitcakes, loonies, and closet racists”.
I do not believe that mainstream politicians an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Writing from London to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.