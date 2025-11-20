Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Davies's avatar
Andy Davies
2h

Lawrence Freedman is usually on the money..I hope.

‘There is far less to this story than meets the eye and that the plan will soon be no more than ‘work in progress’ and eventually end up as another dead end. If it turns out to be a real initiative then it will require serious comment. But it is always wise when dealing with a planted story of this nature to be sure of its provenance and to check its credibility. Why is it so sketchy on the territorial issues? How could such drastic disarmament be enforced? Why would anyone claim that this could be made ‘palatable’ to Ukraine? How exactly would it be presented to Ukraine? It is said to follow the Gaza plan, which was different in many ways, but that was announced by Trump with great fanfare and Netanyahu by his side. Why would Trump suddenly promote a proposal that is bound to be rejected? He wants a diplomatic success: not another rebuff. Sometimes when viewing a breaking news story a little incredulity can help.’

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
2h

If Zelensky and Ukraine got through the February ambush in the Oval Office, they will get through this. In fact, the situation today is an exact carbon copy of the demands that Trump put on Zelensky in February. "You don't have the cards."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nick Cohen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture