I don’t want to bang on about the evidence that the Kremlin has a hold over Donald Trump. You can read why I concluded that it is far too convincing for comfort here.

All we can say with certainty is that Trump is behaving as if he were a Russian agent once again – and surely that is bad enough.

Trump and Putin have drawn up a plan to end the war. With characteristic arrogance, the imperial overlords excluded Ukraine and Europe from the negotiations on their future. The Financial Times said that according to people with knowledge of the draft plan, it would require Ukraine to cede the remainder of the eastern Donbas — including land currently under Kyiv’s control — and cut the size of its armed forces by half.

Let me go through it step by step.

First, Trump is requiring Zelensky to abandon the sovereignty of Ukraine and give up land it already holds. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians fought and died to hold that land. Now Trump wants to give Russia a victory it failed to win on the field of battle.

An unnamed Ukrainian official sounded as if he were desperately trying to salvage something from the wreckage when he told the American network CBS that perhaps all Trump wanted was to freeze the conflict along the existing frontline.

We shall see. But as always with Trump it’s best to believe the worst – that way you are never disappointed.

Second, notice how Trump is willing to see the rump of Ukraine reduced to a Russian vassal state with the size of its armed forces controlled by its enemies in Moscow.

The alternative to this modern Munich is for Europe to defend Ukraine and itself.

The question is: do we have the will?

And if we don’t, what will be our fate?

You can find answers in a grim little book: “If Russia Wins: A Scenario” by Carlo Masala, a professor of international relations at the Bundeswehr University Munich. It is a realistic extrapolation of how the world might turn out by 2030.

Not well, is the short answer, and Masala is already acquiring a reputation as a bleak prophet of Western failure.

The events of this week will only reinforce it.

Masala imagined the end coming with Trump telling Zelensky that,

He can’t keep justifying to the American people why so much money is being spent on military support for Ukraine. If he bought Greenland for the same amount of money, the land-to-dollar ratio would be much better. ‘I don’t do bad deals…’

Trump proceeds to force Ukraine to give up 20 percent of its territory and accept the emasculation of its military, the exact same terms his henchmen are insisting on right now.

Europe could fund the war itself. Russia is an impoverished mafia state. Indeed, it is impoverished precisely because it is a mafia state. But in Masala’s mind European leaders worry “about further increases in voter support for far right and left-wing populist parties, which are successfully targeting voters by discrediting support for Ukraine.”

Europe does nothing, the betrayal is accomplished, and then what?

Le Pen or one of her supporters takes power in France in 2027 after a campaign that featured denunciations of the “warmongers,” who spent the hard-earned money of French taxpayers on a conflict that might have ended in 2022.

The radical right even sounds compassionate. The lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians might have been spared, it opines.

I can easily imagine Nigel Farage, Zack Polanski and Jeremy Corbyn running with that line in the UK and their counterparts on the far left and right across Europe saying the same.

Ukraine itself is torn apart by its corrupt oligarchs and furious military veterans.

Meanwhile, a clear Russian victory allows Putin to retire and avoid arrest for killing hundreds of thousands of Russians in a pointless war. The new Russian leader is far better at PR. He says all the right things about wanting peace and good relations with the West.

But Russia is an empire. It either expands or dies. The failure to see this has been the great failure of the West since Putin invaded Crimea in 2014.

Masala imagines Russian security chiefs resolving to prove to Europeans that Nato is finished by moving Russian forces into Estonia.

Europeans need to learn that America won’t defend them, that China backs Moscow, and that the rest of the world does not care. Indeed, many countries enjoy the sight of former colonisers becoming the colonised

“Politically, it would be enough to show the West its own inability to act,” Masala has one Russian official saying.

Russia will infiltrate forces into Estonia as Hitler infiltrated forces into the Rhineland.

It does and threatens nuclear war if the US responds.

And of course, the US does not respond. It will not defend Estonia or Europe.

Article 5 of the Nato treaty – the clause which says that an attack on one is an attack on all – is a dead duck. In truth that has been evident ever since Trump returned to power.

Meanwhile China coordinates with Russia and advances in the South China Sea. Trump does not respond to these attacks either.

Pax Americana is over. We are in a new world where the dictatorships that dominate the Eurasian land mass get their way. Europe is weak and divided: the plaything of the great powers.

Masala cannot see the future. But his short book is filled with plausible extrapolations from the present. I am not convinced by his belief that Putin could transfer power peacefully. The auto.cracy is built around him, and when Putin goes there may be a civil war in the elite to gain control of the spoils.

But I admired Masala’s darkly realistic portrayal of how Russia has mobilised Western selfishness.

He writes that:

“Putin’s strategy has been to rely on fatigue in democratic societies. The simple logic underlying this strategy is this: the longer the war drags on, the greater the economic burden, and the more likely it is that electorates will waver in their support for Ukraine.”

Putin believes that dictatorships are stronger than democracies. The history of the 20th century proved him wrong. There is no guarantee that the history of the 21st will reaffirm that cheering lesson. Everywhere in Europe and the US populist politicians are exploiting the cost of war and nativist prejudice against Ukrainian refugees.

For all its economic might, Europe lacks air defences and rapid response capabilities – do you hear our leaders telling you we need to divert funds and build them now?

As Masala says our fate is in our own hands, and in our minds. His conclusion strikes me as essential.

“A society that is unaware that its way of life is threatened by hybrid warfare, and that does not realize that Russia is seeking to undermine trust in the problem-solving capabilities of democratic institutions and processes through a variety of propaganda measures and disinformation campaigns – with the aim of discrediting democracy as a form of government – will not develop the willingness to become resilient or resistant.”

It’s too early to say but there is at least a chance that Russia may succeed in its terrifying ambition, and that blackmail and bots will achieve what guns and bullets never could.

