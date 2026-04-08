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MAGA America and autocratic Hungary share common values, declared J.D. Vance yesterday as he campaigned for Viktor Orbán.

The common values the US vice president had in mind were not gerrymandering and corruption on an epic scale. On the contrary, Vance wished to make a far nobler claim.

The radical right in the U.S. and Hungary provided a “defense of Western civilization,” that was founded on “Christian civilization and Christian values,” he told a rally in Budapest.

Not a word of this is true.

As the Iran debacle makes plain, the radical right cannot defend the West. Judge it by the standards it sets itself, and on its own terms you will see that it is an abject failure.

Everyone fighting the radical right in Europe, the United States or Israel needs to hammer home this argument. Far from defending the West, the people who shout about their patriotism the loudest are most likely to betray us.

What we know about the Iran ceasefire is highly provisional – at the time of writing Israel was attacking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Iran was attacking the Gulf states yet again – but it is enough to make my case for me.

We know, for example, that Trump has made a fool of himself and his country. If the American empire is in unstoppable decline by the 2030s, historians will look back on this absurd war as a symptom of its coming malaise.

Far from securing the regime change he promised in February, Trump was today happy to work with the Islamist theocracy to restrict free trade through the Gulf – free trade, I may need to remind you, that was taken for granted before Trump and Netanyahu launched their attacks.

Asked this morning by Jonathan Karl, ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent, if he was okay with the Iranians charging a toll for all ships that go through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump replied that there may be a Joint US-Iran venture to charge tolls:

“We’re thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It’s a way of securing it — also securing it from lots of other people. It’s a beautiful thing”.

A beautiful thing? You need to take a deep breath and contemplate this man’s descent into babbling delirium. A few weeks ago, Trump was ordering the execution of Iran’s religious and military leaders. Only yesterday he threatened that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” unless he had his way.

Now he is proposing to enrich Iran’s revolutionary guards by engaging in a joint – and wholly illegal – enterprise to end free trade and free navigation on the high seas.

He’s gone from mass murder to institutionalised corruption in less than a day.

As he did it, he signalled yet more concessions to Iran describing the theocracy’s extraordinary demands as a “workable basis” for negotiations.

As the military historian Phillips O’Brien said, Iran was proposing a detailed plan for its victory and Trump had accepted it outline.

“We will see how those talks go, but it looks like Iran is in an excellent position to improve its security, secure massive reparations/tolls, end its diplomatic isolation and improve its nuclear technology. It’s hard to think of a more comprehensive US strategic failure.”

O’Brien is hardly alone. All serious commentators fear a looming disaster:

“Iran is the only one that is happy with the outcome. They have now been re-established as the policeman of the Gulf,” Mohammed Baharoon, director-general of the B’huth Dubai Public Policy Research Center in the United Arab Emirates told the Wall Street Journal. “We woke up to a deal that doesn’t reduce the risk, but instead replaces it with a bigger risk.”

As for the hopes of all Iranians who want a better life, they will be left at the mercy of their embittered and emboldened masters.

Meanwhile, US media reports have confirmed what everyone had already guessed: Netanyahu urged Trump to begin this war and Trump was fool enough to agree.

For Netanyahu it was to be the culmination of his Michael Corleone strategy. After the Hamas massacres of October 2023, he wanted to use American power to take out all Israel’s enemies at once.

If he succeeds, it will be a brutal triumph. If he fails, Israelis will find that their own far right has alienated the world as effectively as its counterparts in the US.

The suffering of civilians in Gaza, the militia attacks on Palestinians on the West Bank, and Netanyahu’s embrace of Trump, Orban and radical and far-right actors, up to and including Serbs who deny the genocide of Bosnian Muslims, make it impossible for liberal politicians to support Israel.

And increasingly conservative politicians, particularly in the US where Republicans blame Netanyahu for tricking Trump into a needless war, feel the same way

And yes, I know, the President of the United States of America shouldn’t be some gullible dolt whom Netanyahu can play with ease, but we are where we are.

Sixty percent of Americans now have an unfavourable view of Israel. Such is Netanyahu’s legacy. He presided over the greatest massacre of Jews since the Nazis in 2023. It is at the very least possible that he will bring about the collapse of Israel’s strongest alliance.

Which brings us back to Vance and Orban and the defence of Western civilization.

The West is under attack – from Russia. Far from defending the West and our values of democracy and the rule of law, Orban, Vance and Trump have sabotaged Ukraine and aided Putin in their foreign policies and presided over the abuse of power at home.

Yesterday a leaked transcript showed a pathetic Orbán offering to go to great lengths to help Vladimir Putin, telling the Russian leader “I am at your service”.

It should be no surprise that the far right cannot defend the West. They are the friends of the West’s enemies.

Indeed, they are the West’s enemies. Our sole purpose must be to defeat them.

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Below as a taster is a piece on just how willing the Israeli far right has become to embrace genocide denial

The second is on the deep hatred of the American right for its real enemies - us!