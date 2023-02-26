Oompa-Loompas: happy slaves?

In 1644 John Milton published the Areopagitica one for the first defences of freedom of speech in the English language. The righteous Presbyterian politicians, who controlled Parliament in the later stages of the English civil war, had the self-confidence of today’s puritans. They were the elect, God’s chosen, and if they said a book was ungodly then they had the divine right to ban it.

Milton, whose own pamphlet arguing for the legalisation of divorce was under Presbyterian attack, made the intellectual arguments against censorship. He then asked a question that comes naturally to writers, and should bother everyone who is worried by the neuroticism that is consuming our culture. Who wants to become a censor? Who wants to twist someone else’s work, scolding the author and imposing their views as they leave pious notes beside the tracked changes?

It cannot be someone with literary talent, otherwise they would be writing their own books. It cannot be someone who loves reading, Milton said, because “there cannot be a more tedious and unpleasing Journey-work, a greater loss of time levied upon his head, then to be made the perpetual reader of unchosen books and pamphlets, oftimes huge volumes”.

Censors or “presse-correctors” as Milton nicely called them, were “either ignorant, imperious, and remiss, or basely pecuniary”

To prove his point, allow me to add modern examples to Milton’s list.

Ignorant

Roald Dahl was in many respects a nasty piece of work. Today, of course, everyone in publishing is morally flawless, so it may not have occurred to the current mangers of Penguin that children liked the nastiness. Instructing Puffin, Penguin’s children’s division, to censor any word or phrase that might offend the easily offended, must have seemed a simple order to issue.

The Telegraph revealed that in the expurgated versions of Dahl’s stories, Augustus Gloop is no longer fat, Mrs Twit is no longer fearfully ugly, and the Oompa-Loompas have gone gender-neutral.

Helen Lewis of the Atlantic then noticed that Puffin’s portrayal of the gender-neutral Oompa-Loompas echoed 19th century plantation owners’ defences of slavery.

One of the inadvertently funniest amendments is a passage in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which once explained how the Oompa-Loompas—whom Dahl originally wrote specifically as African “pygmies”—had come to work for Willy Wonka. “It was easy,” the deranged capitalist inventor used to say. “I smuggled them over in large packing cases with holes in them.” In the newly sanitized version, Wonka instead tells his audience that the Oompa-Loompas were volunteers and “they’ve told me they love it here.” Yes, the sensitivity readers have somehow re-created a classic trope from colonial literature: If these slaves are unhappy, why are they singing all the time? Thank you for the clarification, Mr. Wonka, and now perhaps your PR firm could explain why the Oompa-Loompas aren’t allowed to leave the factory.

We must either believe that Nazis hold senior positions at Puffin, in which case we probably need to organise a demo of some kind, or that Milton was right when he suggested that censors aren’t the sharpest pencils in the case.

Imperious

The difference between editors and censors is that editors are on your side. They want you to find your voice, and be your best self. Censors want to muffle and rearrange you. Going through accounts of sensitivity readers I caught an understandable resentment. One condemned the arrogance of writers who believed that their imaginations were more authentic than the lived experience of sensitivity readers. If she were making a case against a planner or politician, her argument would be unassailable.

With novelists and artists, the case gets harder. Bad writers write bad, sterotypical books, and censorship can only make them turn negative caricatures into positive caricatures. But unless condemnations of appropriation push us into a culture of literary solipsism, where women cannot write about men or vice versa, or an author must have every characteristic of a character, then the imagination and talent of the best writers makes a difference. And, as anyone who has felt literary envy knows, that difference can hurt.

Until the late 20th century, women writers could say they were marginalised by a prejudiced literary establishment. Until the 2010s, the same applied to writers of colour, and it still applies to working-class writers. But imagine we were in an egalitarian society, without prejudice, where everyone had an equal chance of publication. Even then, the inequality of talent would remain.

Why do Roald Dahl’s and J.K. Rowling’s novels sell in the millions while I’m stuck in a rented room in a pokey flat, trying to live on the pittance a publisher pays? For some, the answer is unbearable: they have talent and I do not.

There is an imperious pleasure in cutting successful artists down to size that has always driven censorship.

In 1934 Dmitri Shostakovich premiered his opera Lady Macbeth of the Mstensk. It was a success that received hundreds of performances until Stalin saw it at Moscow’s Bolshoi theatre in 1936, and sanctioned a hit piece in Pravda.

Under the headline “Muddle instead of Music” an anonymous critic damned the music as “quacks, grunts and growls.”

The composer “ignored the demand of Soviet culture that all coarseness and savagery be abolished from every corner of Soviet life. The power of good music to infect the masses has been sacrificed to a petty-bourgeois, 'formalist' attempt to create originality through cheap clowning. It is a game of clever ingenuity that may end very badly.”

Shostakovich feared for his life. His colleagues denounced him for fear of being imprisoned or executed if they did not. His work and income vanished. Did the lowly Pravda hack tremble as he obeyed Stalin’s orders, or did he enjoy his imperious power to destroy? You need only look at the enthusiasm with which cancel mobs go about their work to suspect that he loved it.

Remiss

The idealistic justification for today’s censors is that they, too, want to abolish coarseness and savagery in its racist, misogynist, disablist and homophobic forms.

Can they? If all that publishers and arts bureaucracies wish to do is to reflect social change, or bring marginalised voices into the mainstream, then their modest efforts to remodel culture will work and ought to work. A country that has moved to the position where conservative newspapers do not denounce representations of children with disabilities as “woke,” is a country worth living in.

An imperious love of power does not motivate everyone who censors. The sincere among them believe that, by creating purer books and virtue-inducing drama, they will fill the blank slate of the public mind, with better and kinder thoughts.

The human mind is not a blank slate, however. Marxist-Leninism died as an idea when the Soviet Union died. Seventy years of state indoctrination had had some effect but it could not change human nature.

When the puritan insistence that morally pure art made morally pure people exasperated him, Robert Hughes responded with this unanswerable counter argument.

“Nobody has ever denied that Sigismondo da Malatesta, the Lord of Rimini, had excellent taste. He hired the most refined of quattrocento architects, Leon Battista Alberti, to design a memorial temple to his wife, and then got the sculptor Agostino di Duccio to decorate it, and retained Piero della Francesca to paint it. Yet Sigismondo was a man of such callousness and rapacity that he was known in life as “Il Lupo,” The Wolf, and so execrated after his death that the Catholic Church made him (for a time) the only man apart from Judas Iscariot officially listed as being in Hell — a distinction he earned by trussing up a Papal emissary, the fifteen‐year‐old Bishop of Fano, in his own rochet and publicly sodomizing him before his applauding army in the main square of Rimini.”

Pecuniary Interest

Censorship is a business like any other. And like any other business it wants to expand its market. A search of the sensitivity directory of the Salt & Sage agency reveals hundreds of “problematic” themes. For a sensitivity reading and a development edit, the agency’s prices start at $330 per 10,000 words, which like so many other fees in publishing is hardly a fortune.

Authors of all backgrounds and ethnicities I speak to aren’t worried about publishers deducting yet another cost from their meagre advances. As Kazuo Ishiguro said, they submit their work to censors and self-censor themselves because they are running scared of an “anonymous lynch mob” online. They only have to look at how Picador abandoned Kate Clanchy to know that their publishers are no more willing to defend them than Shostakovich’s colleagues were willing to defend him.

Frightened people are unlikely to write books that last. If you doubt me, ask who now remembers the Soviet socialist-realist novels of the 1930s.

