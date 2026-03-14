Writing from London

Writing from London

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
1h

“Think’st thou that duty shall have dread to speak when power to flattery bows? To plainness honor’s bound when majesty falls to folly.”

Kent, in King Lear

As Ollie famously said: "Twas ever thus".

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John Woods's avatar
John Woods
2h

Most of us knew about Trump from his first administration. That he is worse this time is merely from learning from his experience of his first administration where he listened to the advice of his experts. This time he is a lot more likely to believe he can achieve more without

the restraint of experts. It is the American people who are suffering most and, like the Tories after Liz Truss, will be more careful next time.

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