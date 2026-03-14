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Even in our debased times, Donald Trump’s indulgence of Vladimir Putin remains an astonishing spectacle. Yesterday, in a scene surely no American ever imagined they would witness, an interviewer from Fox News told him that Putin was helping Iran target American troops by sharing intelligence.

Trump shrugged. “He probably thinks we’re helping Ukraine. They do it, and we do it.”

The indulgence of tyranny did not stop there.

So far, Russia has been the clear winner of Trump’s capricious war. The rise in the oil price to over $100 a barrel is bringing it over $150 million a day in extra revenue. In an attempt to contain the energy crisis he started, Trump has now helped Putin some more by easing U.S. sanctions on Russian oil.

You aid America’s enemies, you threaten its troops and, far from imposing sanctions, Trump lifts them.

It has been obvious since Trump tried to overthrow the American democratic order in 2020, that he admires dictators because he wants to be a dictator himself.

American democracy continues, of course. The Bill of Rights has not been repealed. Elections will still be held, although how fair they will be is open to doubt.

But it strikes me as crucial to grasp that Trump and his sycophants can still behave as if America is now a dictatorship.

The Czech dissident Václav Havel said in the 1980s that the only way to retain your self-respect while enduring Soviet rule was to “live as if you were free,” even though you were not.

America’s Republicans have turned Havel on his head. They remain citizens of a democracy but they live as if they were the servants of a dictator.

As in every dictatorship, courtiers do not want to give the emperor bad news. Pete Hegseth, a bombastic thug, wholly unfit for high office (or low office, come to that), maintains his position as Secretary of State for War by engaging in grotesque flattery.

At a Cabinet meeting last year, Trump’s appointees competed like Goneril and Regan to see who could praise him the most. Hegseth won by announcing that “we had a chance to be at NATO, Marco and I, and see how the world responds to us saying it’s time for you to shoulder the burden and take the lead for your continent. It only happens with President Trump leading.”

The flatterers did not warn Trump that, however much destruction America and Israel rained down on its military infrastructure, Iran would always have the option of closing the Strait of Hormuz.

CNN quoted a former U.S. official who said that every previous US president had focused on the danger to oil and gas shipments.

“Planning around preventing this exact scenario…has been a bedrock principle of US national security policy for decades,” he said as he watched the oil markets go haywire. “I’m dumbfounded.”

CNN explained that Trump only listened to a tight circle of advisers and had “sidelined “debate over the potential economic fallout if Iran were to respond to US-Israeli strikes by closing the strait.”

In other words, he surrounded himself with yes men as every narcissistic chieftain, emperor, king and CEO in history has done.

The comparison with Trump’s disastrous decision-making before the Iran war with Putin’s disastrous decision-making before the 2022 invasion of Ukraine is almost too good to be true.

Just before Russia invaded, there was a televised scene when Putin demanded that his officials accept the Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory. Sergei Naryshkin, the foreign intelligence chief, looked terrified.

“Naryshkin had information about Ukraine which did not match what everyone else was saying,” Russian sources told Shaun Walker of the Guardian. But he was too frightened to warn Putin that the war would not be over in days.

Incidentally, Hegseth denounced the CNN report and said that “The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better.”

Ellison is a Trump-friendly billionaire who is about to buy CNN. The administration expects him to silence criticism. As I said, the US is still a democracy. But to turn Havel on his head once again, the regime expects its oligarchs to behave as if it were a dictatorship.

The result is a global crisis. Even before this morning’s attack on Kharg Island, RBC Capital Markets was warning that it expected oil prices to exceed the $128 a barrel high hit just weeks after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and go on to top the 2008 record high of $147.

It is just about possible that some good will come out of the chaos. For the peoples of Iran maybe war will mean liberation. I sincerely hope that it does. But the absence of US ground troops and the absence of a coherent plan make the theocracy’s survival all-too likely

After Russia, Israel appears to be the war’s greatest beneficiary. But if I were an Israeli, I would notice how many Americans are blaming Netanyahu for cajoling their dumb autocrat into war. One day their voices will be heard.

For everyone else, the war is a disaster. For the world’s poor, it will mean not just fuel shortages but food shortages as the cost of fertilisers rises. In Europe, Chancellor Friedrich Merz is warning, that the war “is having a massive impact on our energy costs, and it has the potential to trigger large-scale migration.”

You can just picture it. The sight of Trump’s war sending refugees into Europe propels far-right parties into power. The same far-right parties who support Putin and Trump! Neat, eh?

Our leaders must surely know now that the United States is no better than Russia or China, and that they cannot compare it with other democracies.

While I was researching this piece, I came across a passage from The Lives of the Caesars by Suetonius (AD 69 –to AD 122) describing the Emperor Domitian. It might have been written this morning.

“He took pleasure in being addressed as ‘lord and god’,” Suetonius notes, and “no one ventured to speak or act except by his permission. He suffered no statues to be set up in his honour in the Capitol, except of gold and silver and of a fixed weight. He erected so many and such huge vaulted passage-ways and arches in the various regions of the city, adorned with chariots and triumphal emblems, that on one of them someone wrote in Greek: ‘It is enough.’”

America’s tragedy is that its conservatives lack the courage to say “enough”. The rest of us should display the honesty they lack and see the American president for what he is: a dictator who threatens us all.

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