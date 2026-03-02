Writing from London

Susannah
I watched the entirety of Nick's discussion with Ben Cohen and then "slept on it" for a few hours before I decided to write. If he recited the litany once, Ben ranted more than a dozen times about "the Libs" engaging in "virtue signaling" and having "blinkers on" about "men playing in women's sports" and "gender reassignment surgery for teens," and horror of horrors, "land acknowledgments." I want to say emphatically, particularly to your British followers, that this isn't how most Democrats see the party's platform. Turn on MS NOW and listen to elected Dems describe the party's goals focused on policies to benefit ordinary Americans just trying to make a living and feed their families. Listen to them call for reforms built on the same principles as FDR's New Deal. Watch Gov. Abigail Spanberger's response to Trump's State of the Union address. No serious elected Democrat is busy flogging "woke" positions. "Wokeness" as Ben characterizes it is objectionable to me, too, but it is "fringe." Civil rights and human rights are historical agendas for Dems, but serious people who want to preserve the republic draw the line at "political correctness" for its own sake. Sorry to say that Ben seems to live in a bubble of "wokeness" more like 'invasion of the body snatchers" than real America. I'd wager that most voting Democrats don't even know what "woke" means. Ben's repeated reference to the Democratic Party as "the Libs" is pejorative and is tellingly straight out of the mouths of MAGA influencers. Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are far from ideal leaders, but not because they are "too woke." Like nearly every Democrat in Congress, they ran for public office to be legislators, not to be courageous leaders, but that's now become their job. I am not interested in how far to the left they may stand personally on specific issues. I want to see the most qualifed leaders in Congress take the reins and use every power given the legislative branch under Article I of the Constitution to stop the Trumpian destruction of the republic. That is the singular goal compelling ordinary Americans, regardless of party affiliations, to make signs and take to the streets in "NO KINGS" protests. That is the only "political agenda" that matters right now.

Martin Belderson
In the future years, people are going to look back in puzzlement at how it should have been so easy to defeat Trump, but instead liberals indulged in this collective delusion about gender and, as was mentioned, virtue signalling. The depth of denial is extraordinary.

Here's a good example. I was a big fan of the skeptic Rebecca Watson over at skepchick.org. She researches her subjects admirably, stands up for evidence-based medicine, excoriates hucksters and misogynists, and promotes critical thinking. Until it comes to gender, that is. Then she loses her mind. She rejects utterly the science-based evidence in the field and resorts to ad hominen attacks. These are the very things she makes her living from debunking yet she cannot deal with the issue skeptically.

There is a middle ground on the issue of gender and trans rights, but as long as American leftists like Watson indulge themselves in their nonsense, they are doomed. Virtue signalling is easy and lazy. It requires no difficult actions be taken, no tough decisions on policy, and no courage.

