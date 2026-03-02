There’s a great temptation to believe that an end to the West’s troubles is in sight. The historian Timothy Snyder senses MAGA’s failure, and declared to widespread acclaim that Trump was now a “failed fascist.”

He “can break things, but he cannot make things. He can bluster, but he cannot triumph. He is tired, and every day is harder than the day before, and there are rivals in the wings, and elections coming.”

It’s easy to think that way. Trump’s macho stances on immigration have rebounded to hurt him. His poll ratings are abysmal. The Supreme Court has rejected his tariffs. And everyone can see that he is corrupt and covering up his dealings with Epstein.

But then Trump launched a war against Iran and killed its supreme leader. That doesn’t feel like the action of a failed fascist. In any case, surely, it’s not this easy to get rid of fascism, is it? The last time I checked it took a world war.

I interviewed friend of the show, my namesake Ben Cohen. I always like talking to Ben because he is a British journalist in Washington and can look at his adopted country with a cool eye.

“Is it all over for Trump?” I asked.

“I am afraid not,” he replied.

Ben talked about something that we rarely discuss: the huge unpopularity of the Democrats. The cover-up of Biden’s senility has discredited the party’s old establishment and a religious dedication to wokeness alienates its left from most of the population.

And then, as Ben said, long and bitter experience has taught that Trump’s supporters will forgive him anything.

Below are two background reads for paying subscribers. The first is a long piece on Anne Applebaum’s account of how her conservative friends abandoned liberal democracy and embraced authoritarianism in the US, UK and Eastern Europe. If someone needed an almost novelistic depiction of how our world fell into crisis, I would offer them Anne’s book.

The second is my report on a meeting of Trump’s cheerleaders in Europe, who I fear don’t look like defeated fascists, but are filled with passionate intensity.

