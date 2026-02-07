Because they are such a menace, I try to keep posts on the threat from Trump and Putin free for readers on low incomes. If you can afford to support my journalism, however, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. You help me keep going!

Epstein and Maxwell after meeting Bill Clinton [ CREDIT: Wikimedia ]

If you stick to the reliable rule that you should never believe anything until the Kremlin officially denies it, the statement from Putin’s spokesman on Thursday that “the theory that Epstein was controlled by Russian intelligence services can be taken in any way but not seriously ” proves that Epstein was indeed controlled by Russian intelligence services.

If you want conclusive proof, however, you cannot find it.

It’s not that there isn’t circumstantial evidence. The idea that Epstein and the Russians were setting up honey traps for powerful men with trafficked women is not just another conspiracy theory. Serious people are taking it seriously.

Donald Tusk, the prime minister of Poland and one of European democracy’s great defenders, ordered an investigation by his intelligence services.

“More and more leads, more and more information, and more and more commentary in the global press all relate to the suspicion that this unprecedented paedophilia scandal was co-organised by Russian intelligence services,” he said. “This can only mean that they also possess compromising materials against many leaders still active today.”

The Polish government noted the case of Sergei Belyakov, a former economic adviser to Putin, which has barely made it into the English-language media. Bartosz Wielinski, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, of the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, said Tusk and Polish intelligence knew that Belyakov had links to the Russian intelligence service, the FSB.

The Epstein documents the US Justice Department released revealed that a Russian woman attempted to blackmail business associates of Epstein in 2015.

Epstein turned to Belyakov for help

He explained that the woman was claiming that “powerful men take advantage of women like her etc.”.The FSB academy graduate said that he would meet with someone who knows the woman in question, and alleged that she was involved in the “sex and escort” business.

Belyakov supplied Epstein with an intelligence dossier on the troublesome woman.

In return Epstein provided guidance to Belyakov on ways to circumvent Western sanctions. He also offered to put him in touch with prominent Western business leaders Belyakov could invite to his International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.

How very cosy.

This morning’s Washington Post notes that Epstein wanted to meet Putin. He used the services of the former Norwegian prime minister Thorbjørn Jagland. As you can see, Epstein had his claws into the Norwegian elite as well. Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit apologised yesterday after hundreds of emails showed that, like our own Peter Mandelson, she had continued her friendship even after Epstein had been convicted in 2008 of procuring a child for prostitution.

So, yes, there is a prima facie case. Donald Tusk is not being a paranoid fantasist. The world of rape, corruption and kompromat is the Russians’ world and Jeffrey Epstein’s world too.

Until harder evidence is found, however, there’s a danger of going down conspiratorial rabbit holes.

Just as everything looks like a nail to the man who only has a hammer, so everything can look like a Russian conspiracy to men (and women) who can only see Putin.

To take a gruesome example, the global hard left is shocked –shocked! – to discover that Noam Chomsky and his wife were Epstein’s friends and confidants. So tight were they that Epstein sought Chomsky’s advice on how to deal with the “putrid” media coverage the sex trafficking allegations against him were generating.

The great anti-imperialist did not hold up his hands in horror and say that he could not possibly advise a capitalist, billionaire up to his neck in accusations of child abuse about PR strategies.

On the contrary, he was eager to help.

His critics are noticing that Chomsky had been equally eager to excuse Putin in 2022, when he blamed Nato for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Angry Ukrainian academics told him in an open letter:

“If you truly value Ukrainian lives as you claim to, we would like to kindly ask you to refrain from adding further fuel to the Russian war machine by spreading views very much akin to Russian propaganda.”

But however tempting the conspiracy theory may be, you do not need to speculate that Epstein and the FSB had kompromat on Chomsky to be outraged.

In the early 2000s I wrote What’s Left about why I became so disillusioned with hard left politics. The adoration hard leftists gave Chomsky was a part of it. He was willing to go along with conspiracy theories and genocide denials that benefitted Pol Pot in Cambodia and the Serb organisers of the massacres of Bosnian Muslims.

He would do or say anything that damned the West and exonerated its enemies,

Chomsky did not need Epstein to encourage him to add “further fuel to the Russian war machine by spreading views very much akin to Russian propaganda.” He would have done it anyway.

And that is bad enough.

So too is what we can say with absolute certainty about this scandal.

The corruption Epstein presided over isn’t a one-off or a sickness confined to a small group of American plutocrats and their hangers-on in the UK and Norway.

It is everywhere.

To my mind one of the most telling emails shows Epstein and the far-right tech billionaire and Trump supporter Peter Thiel celebrating Brexit.

On June 26, 2016 – just three days after Britain voted to leave the EU – Epstein wrote, saying: “Brexit, just the beginning.” Thiel replied: “Of what?” To which Epstein replied: “Return to tribalism, counter to globalisation, amazing new alliances.”

Epstein celebrated Brexit for the same reasons Putin did. It weakened the UK and the EU and reduced the possibility of constraining the tech barons and the super-rich.

By unleashing tribalism and nationalis

m, it made it easier for the friends of the plutocracy to pose as patriots and win power by playing the race card

The weaker western states and alliances became, the better it was for them. And, of course, the better it was for Trump.

I said earlier that the world of rape, corruption and kompromat is the Russians’ world and Epstein’s world. But above all it was (and is) Donald Trump’s world.

Isn’t it striking that Epstein is causing scandals for everyone who knew him apart from Donald Trump?

His supposedly patriotic and Christian supporters allow him to carry on regardless. Trump can engage in corruption on a scale unheard of in American history and get away with it.

This weekend there is a possibility that Keir Starmer may resign as prime minister because he gave a job to Epstein’s friend and accomplice Mandelson.

Starmer has never met Epstein or given him insider information. But still, he may go while Trump stays.

Maybe that is a sign that in the UK and elsewhere in Europe we still cling to the higher standards of the pre-2016 world. But don’t think that Trump’s admirers on the radical right in the UK and Europe aren’t watching his tactics and learning from them.

Maybe, too, it will turn out that Putin egged on Epstein, Trump and their friends in Europe. As I said above, serious people can make a serious case.

But what we know for sure is surely bad enough to demand an urgent call to arms regardless.

