Palestinian detainees at the Sde Teiman military base [ CREDIT: Human Rights Watch ]

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A deeply depressing scandal about antisemitism, fake news and Israeli atrocities is filling mainstream and social media. It proves, yet again, that there are millions who would rather fight propaganda wars than face the horrors of actual wars.

To recap, a columnist for the New York Times, Nicholas Kristof, wrote about Israel’s abuse of Palestinian prisoners.

Perhaps he had wound himself up into a state where he believed that any claim against Zionists had to be true. Perhaps he believed what he was told in good faith. But for whatever reason he quoted an anonymous Palestinian prisoner describing how he “was held down, stripped naked, and as he was blindfolded and handcuffed, a dog was summoned. With encouragement from a handler in Hebrew, he said, the dog mounted him.”

We cannot be absolutely certain, but it looks like the accusation is not true or even anatomically possible.You can read the objections here.

Instead of moving on, however, opponents of Israel felt they must defend dubious or false accusations for fear of letting down the cause.

They followed a familiar pattern. Throughout history, religious and political sects have bound adherents to the faith by making extreme claims and demanding that the faithful prove their loyalty by going along with them.

Their grateful enemies always seize on the opening. And that is what the grateful enemies of the Palestinian cause have done with the New York Times – although it’s worth noticing that even the most fervent defenders of the Netanyahu government paused for a telltale moment before issuing their condemnations.

It was as if they had to double-check before denouncing the report as lies. Not one said, “’It’s absurd to believe that Israeli guards abuse Palestinian prisoners because Israel is a democracy that protects everyone’s human rights.” for no-one believes that now.

Once they were as sure as they could be about the specific charge, they went on the attack. The Netanyahu government is threatening to sue for libel, describing the piece as “one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel.”

Meanwhile, the Anglo-American journalist Andrew Sullivan wrote about the ferocity with which supporters of Israel were exploiting the opening the New York Times had given them.

He noted that The Free Press, a Trumpite outfit. “has run one piece in its entire history on the West Bank settlements (downplaying them), and has now run five pieces slamming Kristof’s perfidy. Merely for airing it, I’ve been subjected to a tidal wave of outrage, canceled subscriptions, and vicious accusations of being a Jew hater.”

The right seizes on the mistakes of the left to distract attention from real crimes. The converse is also true.

Remember how Islamists and parts of the global left seized on a claim that turned out to be false that Hamas had beheaded babies as it raped and murdered its way through southern Israel.

On that occasion, too, there was that telltale pause as propagandists double-checked and proved as they did so that no one thought it inconceivable that Hamas would indeed behead Jewish babies. Just that on this occasion it hadn’t.

The worst of it is that atrocity propaganda distracts attention from real crimes, which we must always keep at the front of our minds

I hope that I don’t fall for fake news. But let me be honest with myself.

I am contemptuous of the radical left’s alliance with radical Islam and its abandonment of secularism. I am worried about the explosion of antisemitism – including lethal antisemitism. I despair of the inability of supposed progressives to recognise that Iran, Hamas and all variants of Islamism are reactionary movements.

The danger, of course, is that in my righteous anger I take my eyes off an authentically far-right Israeli government.

I thought therefore that for my political piece this week, it would be worth going through what we can say with certainty about Israel’s treatment of detainees – as much for my sake as anyone else’s.

We won’t look at unsourced claims or use motivated reasoning.

For the public record shows that no one needs propaganda or dubious claims.

What we know for sure is bad enough.

Because combatting the abuse of basic rights is of public importance, I will obviously make this post free to read . But if you can afford to support my work, I would be very grateful if you could sign-up as a subscriber

According to the Third and Fourth Geneva Conventions, Israel is obliged to allow representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit Palestinian detainees in its custody. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has categorically refused to do so, despite being a signatory to the conventions.

In one sense this undisputed fact is all you need to know. Only a country that was at the very least willing to ignore the torture and murder of detainees would do such a thing. Israel used to boast that it was the only democracy in the Middle East. Now it is a pariah state that joins with Somali Islamists and Hamas itself in refusing access to Red Cross doctors.

Netanyahu accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields. But he is more than willing to use Hamas to shield his regime.

Because Hamas refuses to allow the Red Cross into the parts of Gaza it still occupies, his argument goes, Israel is entitled to refuse to allow the Red Cross into its jails and camps. In other words, the Israeli government is asserting moral equivalence with Hamas.

It hates it when anyone else does that. Only a few days ago, Netanyahu complained about EU plans to include in its sanctions, not only Hamas leaders, but Israeli settlers, engaged in what looks like a state-sponsored terror campaign to drive Palestinians from their homes. The EU was drawing a false symmetry between Israeli citizens and Hamas terrorists,” Netanyahu cried.

But in refusing access to the Red Cross, he is behaving as if there is moral equivalence, not only between the Israeli state and Hamas, but between the Israeli state and some of the worst regimes in the world.

The leftish Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports that Israel has now agreed to permit Red Cross personnel to enter the facilities but not to meet with detainees, as required by the Geneva Conventions.

“Such visits are, of course, worthless,” Haaretz added, in case we were in any doubt.

One of the most dangerous men in Israel is in charge of the jails. They are the province of the National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir from the frankly fascistic Jewish Power party.

Israelis call it. “Kahanist,” by which they mean it was inspired by the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, a screaming racist and religious nut. His followers believe that there is no place for Arabs in Israel, and that they should be driven into exile.

Speaking off the occupied West Bank’ Ben-Gvir upheld a Jewish supremacist mentality . “My right, my wife’s, my children’s, to roam the roads of Judea and Samaria are more important than the right of movement of the Arabs,”

If men like him continue to rise, Israel will end up like Apartheid South Africa – or maybe something worse as the far right demands mass deportations.

Far from keeping the guards under control, he eggs them on. When he arrives in jails, prison officers greet him with chants of “Let’s go, Ben-Gvir.”

On his watch, more than 80 Palestinians have died from torture, starvation and disease.

The Israeli group Physicians for Human Rights describes a regime that:

“Dismantled existing safeguards and now employs torture throughout the entire detention process - from arrest to imprisonment - targeting Palestinians under occupation and Palestinian citizens, with senior officials sanctioning these abuses while judicial and administrative mechanisms fail to intervene”.

Given the nature of the politicians in charge, no one has the right to be surprised by these findings. To allow them to accuse their critics of antisemitism is a grotesque dereliction of duty. If you are serious about combatting antisemitism or any other form of racism, you do not permit thugs and maniacs to appropriate your cause.

The Palestinian- Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem has documented hideous accounts of abuse. Like so many others, it points out that inmates are beyond legal protection.

And human degradation being what it is the abuse of power B’Tselem includes in it latest report include sexual abuse.

As Haaretz puts it:

One of the most severe testimonies in the report deals with sexual assault and acts of sodomy carried out by prison officers on a prisoner in the Ketziot Prison in October. According to the testimony by “A.H.”.. members of the Prison Service’s first response unit poured water on the floor and ordered the detainees to leave their cells to clean it. “They tied our hands behind our backs with zip ties and then forcibly dragged each one of us into the corridor. From the cell, I heard the crying and screaming of detainees who were taken before me and beaten,” he said. “When I got to the mess hall, I saw the other prisoners from my cell there. Everyone was stark naked and bleeding. They threw them one on top of the other.” According to his testimony, the guards forced the prisoners to curse their own mothers, Hamas and its leader Yahya Sinwar, kiss the Israeli flag and sing Israel’s national anthem. A.H. was then stripped naked by two of the guards. “[They] threw me on top of the other prisoners. One of them brought a carrot and tried to shove it in my anus. While he was trying to shove the carrot in, some of the others filmed me on their cell phones. I screamed in pain and horror. It went on like that for about three minutes.

As I said, there is absolutely no need to exaggerate or double-down on atrocity propaganda.

Israel is under the control of men who believe that Palestinians have no right to live in their own homes. Their mistreatment of detainees is not a regrettable but understandable response to the atrocities of Hamas and Hezbollah, but flows from a belief in racial and religious entitlement with its roots in a fascistic version of Zionism.

If that’s not bad enough for you, you should seek professional help.