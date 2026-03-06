”Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves” (Matthew 7:15)

Arguments about Donald Trump’s war consume British politics. In the 2010s, conservatives wrenched the UK out of the European Union, proclaiming that we should not be a vassal of Brussels. In the 2020s, they expect us to be vassals of Trump’s America.

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party, said that she was “shocked” that political considerations had influenced Keir Starmer’s modest decision to stop the US using bases on British territory to attack Iran. Conservative journalists had claimed that Ed Miliband and other ministers had urged Starmer to defy Trump. Even if their reports were true, they were merely describing Cabinet government in operation.

Apparently, the traditional method of ruling this country is now shocking to supposed patriots. From the Conservative Party to Trump’s British satrap, Nigel Farage, to the right-wing press, there is a demand to give America and Israel’s war aims unconditional backing – even though no one can say what those war aims are.

The loudest voices on the British right have switched their patriotism from their own country to America. They cheer on Trump whatever he does in much the same way British communists shifted their patriotism to the Soviet Union in the 20th century and cheered on Joseph Stalin whatever he did.

True patriots would worry about tying their country to a 79-year-old wannabe autocrat with visibly failing faculties.

You think I am harsh. Consider the past 24 hours.

Overnight the White House released a video (see above) of evangelical leaders blessing Trump as if he were a prophet of the Lord.

@whitehouse The White House on Instagram: "JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY. 🇺🇸🔥"

Not content with that the White House then released “Justice: The American way<“ one of the sickest and stupidest videos I have ever seen come from officials of a supposedly free republic.

It was a fast-cut compilation of Hollywood actors, many dressed as superheroes, mouthing manly, warlike sentiments, intercut with clips of US missiles hitting their targets.

We saw Russell Crowe, an Australian, saying “strength and honour” in Gladiator, a film (appropriately) about the decline of the Roman Empire. Next Mel Gibson, another Australian, cries “What will you do without freedom?” in Braveheart, a film about Scots resisting the imperial pretensions of England.

If this all seemed a long way from America, the White House had Saul Goodman announcing “you can’t conceive of what I am capable of”.

Goodman, you may remember, was a corrupt lawyer who defended a crystal-meth dealer in Breaking Bad.

And indeed, a crystal-meth addiction would be the most plausible explanation for much of the behaviour of the White House, as it dragoons Australian actors in Scottish and Romano settings to cheer on a war in Persia.

It’s not just the press office. In the past 24 hours, Trump seemed lost in imperial delusions when he told the Axios news site that he needs to ‌be personally involved in selecting Iran’s next leader. “Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me. ​We want someone that will ​bring harmony and peace to Iran.

He then made a grim comparison. “I have to be ​involved in the appointment, like with Delcy (Rodriguez) in Venezuela.”

Earlier this year and to the delight of everyone except the tyrannophile far left, Trump ordered US special forces to kidnap Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan dictator. But then the US allowed Maduro’s regime to remain in power under Rodríguez. It could carry on oppressing the Venezuelan people as long as it used its petrodollars to deliver bribes to Trump.

If this plan is followed in Iran, the outlook for Iranian democrats looks grim

Not content with making himself the new shah-maker of Persia, Trump called Tel Aviv’s Channel 12 TV station to interfere with the Israeli justice system. He demanded that President Isaac Herzog immediately pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said it was a “disgrace” that Herzog had not already obeyed his commands.

In a statement, Herzog reminded Trump that “Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law” and said the pardon is being dealt with by the Justice Ministry, as the law requires.

But then the rule of law is not a virtue that Mr Trump has fought to uphold.

Nor does he have much time for rational policy-making.

The historian Heather Cox Richardson noted in her newsletter today that, although Trump initially said he attacked Iran to keep it from acquiring nuclear weapons, his press secretary Karoline Leavitt yesterday explained that Trump joined Israel because he had “a feeling based on fact” that Iran was going to attack the United States.

Oh, and I know it’s hard to keep up, but also in the past 24 hours, Pete Hesgeth, Trump’s War Secretary, declared in an imperious voice that “Trump has drawn a new strategic map from Greenland to the Gulf of America - we call this map the Greater North America.”

So the sovereignty of Canada and Denmark is under threat once again.

Before I go any further, I want to say that I hope I am wrong about this war.

I take seriously the joy of my Iranian friends after America and Israel killed Iran’s clerical tyrants.

I accept, even though the global left has yet to grasp this obvious point, that Iranian leadership has been a disaster for the Palestinian cause.

I know too that Iran is not just Israel and America’s enemy; it is the enemy of us all. Only this morning the police announced that they had arrested an Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals on suspicion of preparing attacks on London’s Jewish community.

Finally, I have studied enough history to know that bad men can do good things, and great changes can come about almost by accident.

You can never know the future, and I will come back here to write a piece owning up to my mistakes if events disprove my argument.

But come now, the Americans are out of their minds.

It is not just the Venezuelan precedent, which shows that Trump is an oppressor, not a friend of the oppressed. He cut off weapons supplies to Ukraine, he threatens to invade the sovereign territory of our Danish allies, he imposes tariffs on our goods, and he threatens to intervene in British and European politics by supporting far-right, pro-Putin parties.

The odds that Trump will betray the Iranians are good. We already know for sure that he will betray us because he has done it so many times already.

The sight of the British right cheering on the half-mad, semi-senile leader of a quasi-hostile foreign power shows that conservatives have lost their patriotism – and with it whatever common sense they once possessed

