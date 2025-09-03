Because of the dangers Trump and Putin bring, it seems only right to keep posts on the current crisis free to read for readers on low incomes. If you are able to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be terribly grateful.

No one in the UK talks to Farage the way Representative Jamie Raskin talked to him at the US House of Representatives on Wednesday afternoon.

Not the Tory press, which is turning into the Farage press, not the cowed BBC, not our pusillanimous Labour politicians. And certainly not the once mighty Conservative party, reduced now to a kind of tribute act that seeks to out-Farage Farage as it sinks into long overdue obscurity.

Raskin is an old-fashioned Jewish radical with a rasping voice and relentless interrogation style. We could do with a few more of his kind in the UK, I thought, as he eviscerated the hypocrisy of Trump’s Republicans in general and of Farage in particular at a hearing on freedom of expression.

He asked rhetorically: Who had the Republicans invited to discuss threats to free speech around the world?

“Might we hear from a Russian dissident about Putin’s massive violations of political freedom or the death of Alexei Navalny” or perhaps “from a Chinese pro-democracy activist about President Xi’s attacks on free speech in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.”

Nope.

“The dictators of the world have got nothing to fear from this hearing. The Republicans called it to attack our democratic allies in Europe. The star witness is not a human rights leader but a far-right pro-Putin politician who leads the UK Reform party.”

The Republicans had shipped over Nigel Farage (for it was he) so they could engage in “a drive-by shooting against a strong democratic ally to benefit a Donald Trump sycophant and wannabee.”

Raskin invited “the people of the UK who think this Putin-loving, free-speech imposter and Trump sycophant will protect freedom in your country, to come on over to America and see what Trump and MAGA are doing to destroy our freedom, kidnap college students off the street, ban books from our libraries, militarise our police and unleash them against our communities, take over our universities, wreck our civil service and turn our government into a money making machine for Trump and his family.”

Just so – and bravo.

Trump is revealing the echoing emptiness of the right’s commitment to free speech. As its double-standards are exposed, so are the double standards of Farage.

Why then should we still fear Farage? Why aren’t his poll ratings falling and power waning?

Here are three reasons

1/ Farage has superpower backing

Trump, Vance and the Republican party treat him as their man in the UK. The American right or far-right – call it what you will – has abandoned any pretence that it will keep out of the internal affairs of America’s allies.

By the standards of the pre-Trump world, it is outrageous that the Republicans should egg on Farage to denounce Britain as “a country at war with freedom”. But as Jamie Raskin neatly explained, the US right hates liberal democracies far more than it hates actual dictatorships – which given what it wants to do to the US is hardly a surprise.

American money and influence are now being mobilised for Farage, and their effect should not be underestimated.

Maybe the Trump administration will collapse in ignominy and will drag Farage down with it. But as things stand, if Vance or another MAGA loyalist is in the White House at the next election, he will be working for a Farage victory

2/ Treason is in the eye of the beholder

Going abroad to denounce the UK is what George Galloway and the 20th century communists used to do.

You might expect Farage’s lack of loyalty to his own country to infuriate traditional conservatives. If so, you have not been paying attention. The removal of the right from power for the first time in 16 years, and the unspoken knowledge that Brexit, Trussonomics and all their other grand projets were disasters, have driven right-wingers mad with rage.

If you doubt me, read the Daily Telegraph.

There is a large body of opinion on the right that now regards the elected Labour government as illegitimate and will cheer on Trump’s America as it seeks to undermine it. Adherents are happy to go along with the attacks of a foreign power and its lackeys, if that is the only way to hurt the hated centre-left and own the libs.

3/ The left is more than usually useless

I had the weirdest pile-on this morning. I tweeted that by arresting Graham Linehan for his anti-trans tweets the day before Farage went to Washington, our PC police force had played into the far-right’s hands. Obviously, it had.

Right-wingers lined up to denounce me, as if the notion that the left can so appal people that they flee to the right in disgust, was somehow an insult. I have no idea why. They’re not very bright people I guess because left-wing excess and overreach are the right’s most reliable recruiters.

I have dozens of formerly left-wing friends and contacts who have been radicalised by the trans issue or woke anti-racism and now regard their former allies with abhorrence.

As the Linehan scandal shows, there is no sign that progressives are thinking strategically and seeking to avoid driving potential recruits away.

Instead, they are doing what they do best and fighting each other.

The UK will soon have a reinvigorated Green party, looking to take votes from Labour, a new Corbyn party, looking to take votes from Labour, and nationalists, looking to take votes from Labour.

At the next election the centre-left vote will be so split the field could be clear for the radical right to come through the middle.

Finally, and I hate to acknowledge this: Nigel Farage is a very good politician. Now is his moment. The debate is on his favoured issues: immigration and wokery. If Labour can cut illegal immigration, and if it can rebuild the economy, it will drain the energy from his movement.

These are very big “ifs,” however, and we should prepare for the worst.

