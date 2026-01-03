Caracas in flames [CREDIT: BBC]

“Happy Xmas (War is Over),” sang John Lennon. But not if Donald Trump has anything to do with it. He’s not over. He’s barely begun. Where next—Greenland? Panama? Surely not Canada.

We woke this morning to the news that American forces had attacked Venezuela. Trump’s promise to MAGA voters that he would keep America out of foreign wars turned out to be just another lie.

As well as air attacks, US ground forces have captured President Maduro and the First Lady Cilia Flores.

No one should mourn his regime if it goes. The socialist movement, founded by Hugo Chavez and continued by Maduro, has been a brutal con trick. The Chavistas looted Venezuela’s vast oil reserves and turned millions into refugees.

The original slogan of Chavez’s Bolivarian revolution was “Motherland, socialism, or death” – and it has brought death and exile to so many Venezuelans.

Among the seven million refugees, approximately 500,000 – probably many more – found sanctuary in the United States. Their presence provoked the anti-immigrant backlash that helped bring Trump back to power – so we have Maduro to thank for that, too.

Needless to add, until the early 2020s the supposedly anti-imperialist left embraced the Chavista tyranny, and ignored the vote-rigging, repression and epic corruption. One astonished Venezuelan refugee in the US wrote of how whenever “Venezuelan expatriates in major US cities tried calling attention to the electoral fraud committed by Maduro and his terror campaign,” they were met with counter-demonstrations by American leftists.

How ridiculous. How disgraceful. And how apparently familiar.

At the turn of the century the neocons in George W. Bush’s administration wanted to use US power to overthrow dictatorships. The Western left turned on them. I had more sympathy, particularly when the neocons took on the genocidal regime of Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, however disastrous the intervention turned out to be.

Given my background, I can say with some feeling that you shouldn’t let anyone try to fool you that we are seeing some kind of liberal intervention.

Say what you like about the neocons – and there is much to say – at least they believed in democracy. Trump will deal with any autocrat who will pay him off and grant him favourable trade deals – as I’m sure the luckless Venezuelans will soon find out.

Trump believes in autocracy and great powers carving up the world into spheres of influence.

The attack on Venezuela confirms that he looks at Russia asserting its power in Ukraine and is attracted rather than repelled.

He is an American Putin.

Just as Putin has the doctrine that Russia has the right to control its former imperial possessions in Asia and Europe, so Trump has revived and perverted the “Monroe Doctrine” and used it to claim that the US has the right to intervene anywhere in the Western hemisphere.

I say “perverted” because the original doctrine articulated by President James Monroe in 1823 held that the US would treat as a hostile act outside intervention by Britain and other great powers in the affairs of newly liberated Spanish colonies of South America.

Trump’s US is now the great power interfering in South America.

And just as you should not believe for a moment that the Trump administration is motivated by a desire to import democracy to Venezuela, so you cannot believe that it is intervening to protect Venezuela from a rival great power.

Instead, America advances without so much as a blush the casus belli that Maduro is leading a drug cartel – which is just about the only charge you can lay at Maduro’s door that is almost certainly untrue.

It’s not about democracy, or foreign interference, or drugs. It’s about imperialism.

My friend Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St Andrews, says that we should not underestimate the Trump regime’s ambition.

“The big story overhanging all of this is that the US government is deadly serious in its stated plans to dominate and control the western hemisphere. Take the threats against Greenland very seriously indeed.”

Greenland, I shouldn’t need to add, is not ruled by some grasping, drug-dealing narco-dictatorship that is imprisoning the opposition and stealing everything that isn’t nailed down, but by moderate democratic Danes in alliance with the native Greenlanders themselves.

There is no explanation for the otherwise inexplicable US claim against Denmark other than a lust for power driven by sheer imperial greed.

But then there was never any other justification for saying that the US should take over Canada, or for its threats to impose sanctions on Colombia’s president, or for its threat to send troops into Mexico, or for its interference in the elections in Honduras and in Argentina.

It is worth remembering what happened in Honduras, because it destroys the purported justification for Trump’s invasion of Venezuela.

The capture of Maduro and the piratical US attacks on Venezuelan vessels in the Caribbean, which preceded it, were meant to stop drug smuggling.

“The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people,” Pete Hegseth, Trump’s Secretary of State for War, said in a social media post. “Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization.”

You should no more believe that than you should believe anything else that comes out this administration.

To get his right-wing vassals into power in Honduras, Trump pardoned the former Honduras president, Juan Orlando Hernández, and quashed convictions by the US authorities for drug trafficking, money laundering and arms dealing.

When it suits its interests, the US government doesn’t give a damn about “narco-terrorists”. Indeed, it will pardon and promote them as long as they bend the knee.

I am not a military expert and will not pretend to know what happens next.

But I do know this: we are in a world ruled by wolves now. Trump, Putin and Xi prowl the globe, licking their lips, and preparing to pounce – safe in the knowledge that no one can stop them.

