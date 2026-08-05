No one can doubt that there is a pro-left bias in the arts and that artists can find themselves in deep trouble if they refuse to conform to it.

To see how grim life can become in what should be centres of intellectual freedom, read Afraid to Speak Freely. It tells the stories of women in the arts who were blacklisted in a left-wing version of McCarthyism for believing in the material reality of biological sex.

Or try The New Boycott Crisis, which describes how Jews in the arts experience “cancellation, deplatforming, institutional exclusion, professional ostracism, workplace bullying, funding compromises, compelled political declarations, harassment and reputational destruction” simply because they are Jews.

In the cultures they control, right-wingers are just as bad.

To take the most recent example, all the tributes from conservatives after the death of the columnist Rod Liddle praised his willingness to slaughter the left’s sacred cows. Not one mentioned that he never found the inclination or the courage to challenge his editors and audience by taking on their prejudices.

The right’s sacred cows could safely graze under his loving eye.

Everyone knows the rules. You cannot express pro-trans and pro-European views in the Telegraph, just as you cannot be pro-Brexit and anti-trans at the National Theatre.

But hardly anyone has noticed that our over-politicised culture is visibly failing on its own terms.

The old media with their party lines and taboos are dying in front of our eyes. Meanwhile, in one of the best pieces of intellectual journalism I have seen in a while, Index on Censorship makes a devastating observation about the leftish arts.

The more politicised the lives of arts workers have become, the fewer political dramas the public actually sees. Politicised artists are producing tame, uncontroversial art.

We have Trump in the White House. We have war in Gaza, the Gulf and Ukraine. You only need look out of the window to see the climate catastrophe man has inflicted on the planet.

Why aren’t artists seizing the chance to dramatize and satirize?

They aren’t, because political policing is killing art, and the law of unintended consequences is biting with a vengeance.

If artists announce that their overriding purpose is political, then politicians have every right to intervene. (The same applies to academics, who insist that they are political activists.)If you say that artistic or academic standards are secondary to your politics, you are inviting a political reaction. And arts administrators know it.

If the arts were truly diverse, if we were seeing right-wing as well as left-wing work, then the arts would be a lot less exposed to outside pressure. But we see nothing of the sort. The cancel culture campaigns against women and Jews are symptoms of the dominance of leftish values.

Nobody can maintain with a straight face that the arts allow all points of view to flourish.

As a direct consequence, arts administrators must play it safe. They avoid political work to escape the charge of bias. They dare not open publicly funded institutions, dependent on grants from the Arts Council, to attack.

Sally Gimson of Index on Censorship explains the apparent paradox of highly political artists producing apolitical art like this.

“What we are witnessing is a creeping, insidious form of self-censorship, barely visible and yet omnipresent. There are any number of reasons for this: a fear of ‘causing offence,’ the perception that the world of the arts is too left-leaning and should rein itself in, an uncertainty about how to engage with the current issues of the day, and a contraction in the range of subjects that British theatre is willing to touch.”

The reaction against leftish dominance comes in many forms, all of which discourage risk-taking.

In 2024, guidance issued by Arts Council England warned organisations it funds that “overtly political or activist statements” by performers and artists, even in a personal capacity, could constitute a reputational risk.

Artistic activism was “in conflict with the purposes of public funding of culture”.

It walked back its warning a little, but the message was clear enough.

In May 2026, after arson attacks on synagogues and Jewish institutions, and the stabbing of two “visibly Jewish” people in North London, the then prime minister, Keir Starmer, declared that “where public funding is being used to promote or platform antisemitism, the Arts Council must act, using its powers to suspend, withdraw and claw back funding.”

I have some sympathy with Starmer. But Index is right to remind us that this was “an extraordinary demand”.

Would a play featuring a character expressing an antisemitic view have its funding withdrawn?

Would it matter if that character was unsympathetic or not?

Who would judge?

What exactly did the government deem antisemitic?

And what other viewpoints might the government suddenly determine unsuitable for exploration by the British arts?

As I implied, if there was political pluralism, if there were theatres and galleries promoting pro-Israeli narratives, the arts would have a defence. But there is no pluralism, and there is no conceivable way that arts bureaucrats can conjure up right-wing actors, directors and writers when they don’t exist.

So they play it safe and avoid controversy.

To take a recent example, the Royal Exchange in Manchester was due to run a modern retelling of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, setting it in the rave scene of Manchester’s clubs. It featured “free Palestine” and pro-trans rights chants in the play within the play. The management panicked and cancelled the show just before it was about to open.

The director’s appropriation of Shakespeare to support the trans and Palestinian causes was wearily predictable to anyone who trudges through theatreland. The truly daring course would be to feature pro-Israel chants or, and I accept I am asking for the impossible here, to have kept the politics of the 2020s out of a play from the 1590s.

But there was no doubt that the director was censored by a management that did not want trouble.

The director cried that she had wanted to express her “solidarity with transpeople and the people of Palestine”. The decision of the management to close the play had left her feeling “devalued, invisible, problematic and unsafe”.

For all her melodramatic self-pity, she had a point.

But then so did her bosses, who know perfectly well that modern society does not protect artistic freedom.

Sally Gimson quotes this example

“Mike Tweddle, now director of the Oxford Playhouse, told Index that several years ago, when working for a different organisation, he was obliged to pull a production because the police had warned of the possibility of “coachloads of protesters” turning up: cuts to police funding meant they couldn’t protect the venue.”

Beyond the fear of violence and of political criticism, arts administrators must face the economic and demographic facts.

The audience for the arts is overwhelmingly upper-middle class, white and elderly – no one else can afford the prices theatres charge.

Artists, or rather the artists who make the loudest noise, act as if they want to turn that audience into some kind of revolutionary vanguard. For all the undoubted left-wing sympathies of some theatregoers, it is a ridiculous idea.

Equally absurd is the notion that the owners of artistic enterprises will tolerate anything beyond performative leftism.

The funding models of most arts organisations and theatres are heavily dependent on ticket sales, corporate sponsorship and philanthropic trusts. In practice, says Index, most theatres and institutions are not prepared to take risks.

“It’s worth noting that even theatre buildings, the physical structures themselves, are often owned by large corporations. The Manchester Royal Exchange theatre, for example, is part of a portfolio managed by one of Germany’s biggest pension funds. Freedom of expression or the financial bottom line? Sometimes the choice isn’t that stark at all.”

Meanwhile, the RSC is currently touring Matilda the Musical around China, and the National Theatre has a deal with Chinese cinemas to screen performances of its plays. Both initiatives have been actively promoted by the British government as proof that the arts are a competitive British international export.

You can’t really see either institution highlighting the plight of Chinese dissidents.

To my mind, the most depressing part of the Index report is its account of a stultifying artistic culture.

Everything has to be run through committees.

Playwrights are discouraged from allowing their characters to say inflammatory things – even if the character being portrayed is a bigot.

“What you see on the stage,” said one writer, “is something which has been mediated through the views of many people. I know writers who are put through four or five workshops. The other day, I heard of a workshop that had gone on for three weeks, and the authors still don’t know if the work will go on.”

No wonder we see so little challenging art.

Changing our culture for the better would require respecting the right of authors to go their own way, tolerating argument and welcoming controversy. We appear to be light years away from that.

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