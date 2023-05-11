US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Roosevelt Hall of the White House in May 2019. [ EPA-EFE/Szilard Koszticsak ]

It’s not the most important victory of the Ukrainian resistance, but the dismembering of the Russian military is causing a crisis in European populism. Putin’s failure is destroying the unity of the movement and undermining its ideological self-confidence.

If the invasion had never happened, now ought to be the UK right’s moment. We have mass legal immigration. Meanwhile, a decade of stagnant living standards is tipping over into cuts in real income. Yet Nigel Farage, who once said that he admired Putin more than the “kids” who ran Britain, is starting to look like yesterday’s man. The Faragist party ReformUK got nowhere in last week’s local elections. After crunching the numbers, Professor Rob Ford of Manchester University reported that

“In key wards where they stood, Ukip’s successor, ReformUK, averaged under 6%. In wards where Ukip stood in 2019, Reform got an average of 13 points less than Ukip. A pale shadow of the Farage era revolt on the right.”

I am not saying that voters thought of Zelenskyy and decided to give their support to another party. Rather, the invasion of Ukraine has made the old arguments against the European Union appear a dangerous distraction from the vital need for western unity. You cannot get away today with saying that the tyrannical EU is “the new Soviet Union,” as Farage said in 2018, when the truly tyrannical successor state to the actual Soviet Union is invading Europe.

Putin’s former admirers in Britain are silent now: too frightened to condemn; too frightened to applaud.

Elsewhere in Europe, the war is destroying the unity of populists in power. The governing Law and Justice party in Poland is fiercely anti-Russian for good historical reasons. It is wholly opposed to Putin, and wholly at odds with its former allies in Viktor Orban’s bootlicking regime in Hungary, which acts as a Kremlin client state.

Ukraine’s success raises the prospect that the dictatorial turn of the last decade was a turn into a dead end.

However squalid the reasons, you can understand the trajectory of the far right and large elements of the previously respectable right. Free market capitalism had failed. Neo-liberalism had crashed with Lehman Brothers. Nationalism was the best available right-wing alternative. Equally, if you now think that a cultural-Marxist or woke tyranny threatens to take control of institutions, you will not believe that wishy-washy liberal defences of freedom of speech could contain them. Nor will you want to believe it, for you are not a liberal. You will want tyrannical controls of your own, as Ron DeSantis is proving in Florida.

The 2010s saw a renaissance of conservative indulgence of autocracy: most notably of Viktor Orbán’s regime. Just as the far left disgraced itself in the 2010s by doffing its cap to Hugo Chavez, the Venezuelan dictator, so the far right, and many formerly respectable right-wingers, bent the knee to Hungary’s proto-dictator.

Roger Scruton, once the house philosopher of free-market Thatcherism, accepted a Hungarian Order of Merit from Orbán for foreseeing “the threats of illegal migration and defended Hungary from unjust criticism.”

Writing for Persuasion this week, Francis Fukuyama noticed how many others on the right had given up on his End of History and the liberal democratic order it promised, to express “open admiration” for strongman leadership and authoritarian government. Tucker Carlson spent a week broadcasting from Budapest. Donald Trump in a recent interview praised Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un as very “smart” and effective leaders, while proposing the use of violence against drug dealers and prison camps for the homeless.

“There is plenty to criticize on the woke Left,” Fukayama concluded. “But this new type of conservative is not talking about rolling back particular policies; they are challenging the very premises of the liberal state and toying with outright authoritarianism.”

Just so. But that authoritarianism is taking one hell of a pounding in Ukraine.

Strongman politics in its right-wing variant admires much about Putin and Orban: their promotion of traditional Christian values, their hatred of liberalism, their opposition to LGBT+ rights and to the European Union. But often what western fellow travellers admire most about the strongman is simply his strength. Power on its own is enough to provoke the lust to power worship, as anyone who has seen workers fawn before a boss will know.

Who could say they were wrong? The far-right appeared to be on the right side of history. In Russia, India and Turkey strongmen were everywhere triumphant.

While Putin was tearing up the international order with impunity, murdering his critics and invading Crimea and Syria, admirers could relish his contempt for the rules. They could reflect that having a military superpower on their side made them feel stronger. Part of the appeal of communism in the 20th century was the sense that a vast Eurasian power stood behind the western communist movement. Thewestern far right of the 2010s could experience the same reassuring thrill.

Unfortunately for them, Putin’s war proved that Russia was not a superpower: but a corrupt and terribly led country in precipitous post-imperial decline. It is being beaten on the battlefield by the armed forces of a state that remains, despite the terrible privations of war and its many faults, open, democratic and with a liberal aspiration to unite with its fellow democracies in the European Union. No wonder Trump and Fox News are so keen for Putin’s forces to triumph.

A Russian defeat not only threatens the current regime in the Kremlin but their entire world view.