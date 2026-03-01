Writing from London

Writing from London

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adrian Allen's avatar
Adrian Allen
8h

Nick, could this audience capture phenomenon ever have happened at any other time in the history of journalism? I'm guessing no, since the digital tech that enables it just wasn't there.

Another case of the internet destroying guardrails and institutions?

Reply
Share
4 replies by Nick Cohen and others
matthew bowles's avatar
matthew bowles
7h

Another excellent article! Awkwardly, the describtion of 'an embittered intellectual, who “always moved among important people and had always been socially on the periphery”' strikes a bit close to home!

Your assertion that 'Readers didn't want intellectual debate...they wanted journalists to provide hate, spite and if need be, lies' is not correct. They wanted people who could speak in an emotional way which is more relatable than polite debate. Carlson may have hyped some 'innocuous criticisms of conservatives you would expect leftist journalists to make' but he uncovered the truth that no one likes to be talked down to.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nick Cohen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture