Tucker Carlson speaking to conservative students [CREDIT: Gage Skidmore, Wiki Commons]

This the first of a two-parter on how the life of Tucker Carlson helps explain the collapse of liberal democracy.

Tucker Carlson is the most influential “journalist” in the English-speaking world. The Kremlin adores him for his sycophancy. So fawning is he that, after Carlson interviewed him in February 2024, even Putin was astonished by the lack of “sharp questions”.

In his native America, Carlson is a kingmaker in Republican politics. Whatever he does, J.D. Vance defends him as he knows he will need Carlson’s support if he wants to be president..

When Murdoch drove him out of Fox, ostensibly for broadcasting the fake news that rigged voting machines had stolen the 2020 US presidential election from Donald Trump, his enemies thought that was the end of him.

Instead, Carlson helped inaugurate our new media world where journalists can broadcast to mass audiences on YouTube, X, or here on Substack

However greatly I disliked him, I was willing to accept that Carlson was motivated by a coherent ideology: that his isolationism was sincere – I am writing this as US planes are attacking Iran, even though Iran poses no threat to the United States; that his racism, which is now heading towards Hitler-was-right-all-along fascism, was authentic; and that the undoubted idiocies of the woke left had driven him to the extreme right.

And yet there is nothing to him beyond an overreaching ambition and vanity. Nothing except an echoing emptiness.

At the beginning of his meticulous biography, Hated by All the Right People: Tucker Carlson and the Unravelling of the Conservative Mind, Jason Zengerle quotes Kurt Vonnegut’s line that “we are who we pretend to be”.

Carlson used the explosion in data the new technologies brought to understand that a large section of conservative opinion in the US yearned for extreme-right-wing propaganda. He gave his readers what they asked for and became what they wanted him to be.

Whatever we say, most of us at some level believe in the great man theory of history. If only Putin and Trump would go, we think, then the world would be less terrifying. But as Zengerle’s quietly devastating research makes clear, careerists like Tucker Carlson are hollow men who follow rather than lead. It’s the millions who egg them on, who should terrify you.

In her 1941 essay Who Goes Nazi Dorothy Thompson looked around the people she knew and picked character types who would run a fascist America if they got the chance.

She described an embittered intellectual, who “always moved among important people and always been socially on the periphery”.

He is acutely status conscious and feels every slight.

“He has an ambition, bitter and burning. It is to rise to such an eminence that no one can ever again humiliate him…[He] is not a born Nazi. He is the product of a democracy hypocritically preaching social equality and practicing a carelessly brutal snobbery.”

Carlson was not born a Nazi. He was born in California in 1969, the son of an artist and a journalist. The amateur psychologists among you will, I am sure, be keen to learn that his mother ran off to France when he was a child, and it is easy to imagine that she left him with a craving for applause.

After an undistinguished academic career, he looked for a job in journalism. His father told him, correctly I fear, that “they’ll take anybody.”

He did well and moved to national journalism on the conservative Weekly Standard in the mid-1990s.

Carlson was a decent enough reporter at the turn of the millennium. He was a small “c” conservative who respected the rules. He reported without fear or favour and embarrassed the then Republican president, George W. Bush.

Incredible though it may seem now that he licks the boots of dictators, he believed in a free press:

“I do think that without the purifying influence of the press, the United States would devolve into a totalitarian police state within about 20 minutes,” he said in 1999.

Today right-wing billionaires are buying up what is left of the old American media, and we are about to find out what kind of state will follow.

Carlson went on to condemn the right for creating a post-truth world by destroying belief in responsible journalism.

“The problem is particularly acute in some conservative circles, where belief in the liberal media conspiracy is part of the catechism. Polls I keep reading about claim to indicate that most people consider journalists inaccurate and arrogant, if not simply evil. This bugs me, and not just because it’s me they’re talking about. I don’t like the perception mainly because it isn’t true.”

Do I really need to spell out how Carlson would grow rich by fostering belief in the very conspiracy theories about liberals he once denounced?

Seeing the decline of print, he became a talking head in the new medium of cable television. As in print journalism, he did well enough. But once again he was never a star. The fame and power he wanted were out of reach.

Carlson and Stewart on Crossfire in 2014

It got worse. In 2004 he went from being a mediocrity to a laughingstock. Carlson was on the receiving end of one of the first viral videos of the Internet age.

He was working for CNN’s Crossfire. Carlson was the show’s conservative pundit the producers pitted against a liberal.

Like so many media confrontations, Crossfire was phoney. The liberal and the conservative were good chums off air. They were all part of the same media crowd, and all played the same game.

Carlson and his producers made the mistake of inviting Jon Stewart on. He didn’t want to play the game. He wanted to tear Carlson to pieces.

To claim that Crossfire was a show about politics, Stewart said, was “like saying pro wrestling is a show about athletic competition.”

“You’re doing theatre, when you should be doing debate. What you do is not honest. What you do is partisan hackery.”

“I think you’re a good comedian [but] I think your lectures are boring,” Carlson replied. “I do think you’re more fun on your show.”

“You know what’s interesting, though?” Stewart fired back. “You’re as big a dick on your show as you are on any show.”

It was hardly Wildean wit, but it was good enough. The studio audience cheered Stewart on.

As ominously, CNN’s liberal bosses agreed that Carlson was debasing political life. They cancelled his contract and killed Crossfire.

Carlson moved to MSNBC, another cable news provider, but it was becoming a left-wing station and he didn’t last long. He even made an appearance on Dancing with the Stars, but was chucked out after the first round.

Zengerle describes Carlson at a professional and personal nadir; humiliated and ignored.

“When MSNBC canned him, he didn’t just lose his job; he lost his lifestyle and his identity. ‘I looked around and I was like, Oh wow, I’m living this totally unsustainable life and I’m not making any money,’ Carlson later recalled. ‘It was a pretty low-grade disaster’. “He couldn’t shake the feeling, that ‘everybody hated me.’ But the reality was actually worse: People didn’t hate Carlson; they didn’t think about him at all.”

None of his supposed friends in the Washington media elite were there for him when he needed them. They did not want the taint of his failure.

Carlson came back by exploiting the new demand for online partisan news. One of the great advantages the right-wing media possess is that exceptionally wealthy men will fund journalists who protect their exceptional wealth.

A failed left-wing talk show host would have been lucky to get another job. But in 2010 Carlson was able to persuade an investment tycoon with the unbeatable name of Foster Friess to spend millions funding The Daily Caller , a conservative online news site.

I want to emphasise that as late as 2010, a mere six years before Trump won power, Carlson still believed in honest journalism.

He addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference and was booed as he insisted on the need to tell the truth.

Conservatives were struggling because conservative media “refused to put accuracy first” and instead prioritized “bombast and opinion,” he said.

“If you create a news organization whose primary objective is not to deliver accurate news, you will fail.” “The New York Times is a liberal paper, but it’s also a paper that cares about whether they spell people’s names right, by and large. It’s a paper that cares about accuracy. Conservatives need to build institutions that mirror those institutions.”

And then he looked at the data.

In the 1990s, when Carlson began his career, editors struggled to discover how many readers read an article. They could commission market research and ask around, but no one really knew which pieces readers liked and which they ignored.

“Nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people,” ran the cynical wisdom. But it turned out that pretty much every editor was overestimating the intelligence of a large section of the public.

The clicks proved readers didn’t want intelligent debate. They wanted journalists to provide hate, spite and, if need be, lies.

Jason Zengerle reports that Carlson was an early client of the “content intelligence” company Chartbeat. A screen in the newsroom gave live updates on which articles were receiving the most views.

Carlson digested the data and became what his audience wanted him to be.

He began by infiltrating an online group of leftish journalists led by Ezra Klein, now of the New York Times. Carlson and his hacks then hyped some innocuous criticisms of conservatives you would expect leftish journalists to make.

Only a few months before, he had warned against the dangers of shooting the messenger. Now he lined the messengers up against the wall and ordered the firing squad to fire at will.

The Daily Caller cried: “We’ve discovered that all of the worst preconceptions you ever had about the liberal media, all the kind of foaming, conservative conspiracy theories about how they were in league against Republicans, they’re all true.”

His audience loved it. The hit job on liberal journalists tripled the Daily Caller’s number of unique visitors.

His reporters took note. “The thing that Tucker valued most of all,” said one “was a person’s willingness to write something that would make liberals mad.”

That meant racism and sexism and eventually fascism.

The Daily Caller went into a race with Steve Bannon’s Breitbart News to see who could provoke liberal rage by moving furthest to the right.

All the old rules went. When a staffer complained about a fellow hack who was pretty much making it up, Carlson replied, “The story he filed yesterday got a million views. When was the last time you wrote a story that a million people read?”

When the public demands lies, only elitists refuse to give the masses what they want

“In the online world,” one of Carlson’s journalists explained, “we feel the hits, which means we are in much closer contact with our readers.”

Bannon poached Carlson’s journalists, and so Carlson, knowing what his audience wanted, looked for replacements from the far right.

Carlson recruited antisemites, white supremacists and misogynists.

One had rambled that, “when given equal opportunity women don’t have the tools to perform as well in business as men”. He then said of African Americans, “Blacks’ higher testosterone levels lead to increased aggression which in today’s confined society inevitably leads to increased violence and crime”.

Carlson wasn’t as disciplined as Bannon, who Trump was to eventually pick as his campaign manager.

But Carlson foretold the age of Trump. He demonstrated that an unscrupulous man could build a media audience and eventually a winning political coalition by forgetting the supposed civility of the 1990s.

Carlson’s success showed the media elitists who mocked him and the so-called friends who abandoned him that no one could ever humiliate him again. He was the winner now, who proved that the more extreme the content you fed to your audience, the louder they applauded you.

After Trump won the 2016 election, this was a lesson the rest of the world would learn the hard way.

Next: Tucker Carlson 2/ The seduction of conspiracy theory

