Carlson’s viewer storm Congress in 2021

This is the second part of a long read on how the life of Tucker Carlson helps explain the collapse of liberal democracy (Part one is here)

Tucker Carlson is the most powerful journalist in the English-speaking world – or so he seems.

He brought anti-black racism back into mainstream right-wing discourse. He has promoted the frankly fascist “great replacement theory,” which claims that elites are using mass immigration to swamp the white race.

He has subverted the American republic by coming up with lies to justify the sabotage of the 2020 presidential election and the storming of the US Capitol.

So important is Carlson that this week the BBC was treating his views on the Iran war as a news story.

And yet read Jason Zengerle’s terrific biography Hated by All the Right People: Tucker Carlson and the Unravelling of the Conservative Mind, and you don’t see a great villain, but a bombastic and mendacious little man who is blown around by the gales of right-wing opinion like straw in the wind.

Carlson’s power is built on his determination to give the rabble what it wants. Better than any other contemporary “journalist,” Carlson understands that millions of Americans want to be lied to. Indeed, they demand lies, and will destroy Tucker Carlson, Rupert Murdoch, or any other conservative influencer who refuses to give them the lies they crave.

We left Carlson in 2016 just as Donald Trump was about to take power. Murdoch’s Fox News had recruited him, but for an ambitious man, convinced that a shadowy media elite had not given him the status he craved, it was not much of a promotion. Carlson was a third-string presenter on Fox, not a star.

But Carlson had one advantage over his rival presenters and all the Republican grandees who dismissed Trump’s chances of taking power in 2016. Carlson had studied what right-wing Americans actually wanted and resolved to give it to them good and hard.

He knew that, if Trump ran on a platform of white grievance, sexism, and nativism, he could do very well indeed.

And so could Carlson.

Murdoch, who always puts his need to make money before any principles he might possess, was impressed.