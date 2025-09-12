voteinorout A post shared by @voteinorout

Because of the dangers Trump and Putin bring, it seems only right to keep these posts on the current crisis free to read for readers on low incomes. If you are able to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be terribly grateful.

When I was young, I met elderly socialists who still refused to believe that the Reichstag fire of 1933 was anything other than a put-up job. The arson attack on the German parliament was just too helpful to the fascist cause to be genuine

Hitler and the Nazi party blamed Marinus van der Lubbe, a Dutch communist. They used the burning of the Reichstag as a justification for ending civil liberties and taking uncontested control of the German state. The case is still argued, but most historians of Nazism believe that Van der Lubbe was indeed guilty – not that his guilt justified the creation of a tyranny, of course.

As with Marinus van der Lubbe, it may well be that Tyler James Robinson, 22, from St George, Utah, did assassinate Charlie Kirk. He is meant to have confessed to his father, after all.

It may also be the case that Robinson was a leftist who hated and wanted to kill a popular right-wing influencer. (To be honest, in his election denial, homophobia, racism, misogyny and antisemitism Kirk was closer to the far right than the old mainstream right. But de mortuis nil nisi bonum and all that, so let’s leave the argument to another day.)

Investigators recovered bullet casings with anti-fascist messages. One shell casing read: "Hey fascist! Catch!" As the governor of Utah said, “I think that speaks for itself.” Another was inscribed with “Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao" from the great Italian partisan anthem.

But as with the Reichstag fire, you can see why many view the Kirk investigation with deep suspicion. By February 1933 the Nazis already controlled the Berlin police. Herman Goering was the Prussian interior minister at the time of the fire. For understandable reasons anti-Nazis did not believe a word he said.

Like the Prussian police, the American FBI is no longer a credible and impartial force. As part of his attempt to place the instruments of state coercion under his personal control, Trump appointed Kash Patel, as its director. Patel is a conspiracy nut, whose sole striking feature is his doglike loyalty to Trump. He spread the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, and fired agents who investigated Trump’s crimes.

He is turning the FBI into a political police force.

A collapse in trust is the price of politicising impartial institutions. Within minutes of Robinson’s arrest, you could see commentators saying that he was a young white guy from a religious background in a conservative state and so couldn’t be a leftist.

And then there is the political convenience of his arrest.

Trump has already said that he will use the Kirk murder to justify a state clampdown.

It is not clear yet what that could mean. But The Washington Post reported that

“Senior administration officials spoke of a broad plan to focus on public speech and rhetoric, declaring that those who speak in violent terms about Trump and his allies will face consequences. Some suggested a more expansive campaign, calling out schoolteachers and college instructors who have made public statements criticizing Kirk since his death, and promising to deport noncitizens who do the same.”

If you are caught in old ways of thinking, you will assume that what applies to the violent left must surely apply to the violent right.

In June far right thugs gunned down two liberal politicians from Minnesota. In April they tried to firebomb the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and in August they murdered a police officer outside the Centers for Disease Control.

You can guess what is coming by the failure of Trump to say a single word in public about the murdered officer, even though the victim, David Rose, like Charlie Kirk, was also a young father.

He is not always silent. After a hammer-wielding maniac tried to murder Nancy Pelosi and beat her husband half to death, he made jokes about it.

His vertiginous double standards will soon be state policy.

The clip at the top of this piece is from a Fox News interview Trump gave earlier today. To her credit, one of the interviewers asked about the danger posed by the radical right – which took some courage.

Trump gave a chilling reply.

Right wing violence was justifiable. “The radicals on the right oftentimes are radical because they don’t want to see crime. They’re saying: ‘We don’t want these people coming in; we don’t want you burning our shopping centers; we don’t want you shooting our people in the middle of the street’.”

On the other hand, it was open season on left-wing radicals. “They’re vicious and they’re horrible and they’re politically savvy.”

If Trump’s stooges control the FBI and the Justice Department, it is ominously easy to imagine a future American where left-wingers are punished but right-wingers are left free to break the law. And if by some mischance a right- or far-right assassin is brought to justice, Trump can always pardon them as he pardoned the insurrectionists who stormed the US Congress.

It is a great mistake to believe that “strongmen” autocrats deliver law and order. From Goering’s Berlin to Putin’s Moscow, they allow their owns supporters to do as they please. Law and order are only for their enemies.

It is at least possible that this will soon apply to Trump’s America.

As I keep saying, the best course for the UK, Europe and the rest of the world is to have as little to do with the United States as possible. It’s a dystopian country heading for an awful crash and it’s best to stand well back.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself!