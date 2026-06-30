Vincent Van Gogh, Skull of a Skeleton with Burning Cigarette, 1885, oil on canvas, Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

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Q/ How does a narcissist accept defeat?

A/ He doesn’t

By any rational standards – and I accept that we are not in an age where they apply – the war Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu began against Iran has ended in defeat.

Iran has made a fool of Trump. It has humiliated him in the most public manner imaginable. But, in his narcissism and folly, he cannot handle the fact of failure.

Trump came to power in 2016 by denigrating Barack Obama at every turn. His racism was not even thinly disguised, as he upheld the lie that the first black president had no right to be president at all. On foreign policy, Trump maintained that Obama sold out the country he should never have led by striking a deal with Iran.

It was “horrible,” “defective at its core,” “one sided,” a “road to a nuclear weapon,” and “one of the worst and dumbest” agreements “ever made by the U.S.”

By those same rational standards, Trump’s 2026 deal is worse. Obama secured a promise from Iran not to produce nuclear weapons. Iran remained free to support Hamas, Hezbollah, and its other Islamist proxies.

Trump began by promising to remove the theocratic regime. He achieved nothing of the sort. Instead, he has handed control of the Strait of Hormuz to Iran, allowed it to get away with attacking US allies in the Gulf, and reaffirmed its right to support Hezbollah.

For good measure, his memorandum of understanding with Iran says that the U.S. will “terminate all types of sanctions against” Iran, including U.N. Security Council resolutions and unilateral primary and secondary U.S. sanctions.

It’s over. He’s lost. He’s a far greater failure than Obama ever was.

And yet, if this is over, why did we wake up yesterday to find that US forces had hit multiple targets in what US Central Command called a direct response to the “continued aggression” against commercial shipping?

Why does Trump still beat his chest and bellow threats?

Trump is a narcissist and narcissists cannot accept defeat. They rant to block out the knowledge of their failure.

When his daughters have stripped him of his power, King Lear is reduced to bellowing incoherent threats

“I will have such revenges on you both,

That all the world shall—I will do such things —

What they are, yet I know not: but they shall be

The terrors of the earth.”

Trump now staggers around the White House in the small hours of the morning, bellowing out that he too, “will be a terror of the earth,” and leaving behind him an “array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor,” as Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan describe in their new account of his administration.

He still has the power to destroy Iran, he insists.

The only difference between Lear and Trump is that, by the end, Lear is a tragic figure, while Trump just brings tragedy to all around him.

Charlie Sykes and other American commentators notice that the timing of the conflict suits officials on the take, grasping brats and everyone else in the Trump crime gang anxious for insider dealing opportunities.

The shooting takes place at the weekend, and as Charlie said

“This feels like a plot from a dystopian novel: A war that only takes place when the markets are closed. “Peace” (or a simulacrum thereof) is declared before the markets open; Missiles launched only after the closing bell.”

Quite right. Those markets won’t manipulate themselves, after all. And the gluttonous grifters of the Trump administration need feeding 24/7.

But surely, we are also seeing the classic narcissistic response to failure, which is, of course, to deny that failure happened.

Discussing how well Trump fits psychoanalytic definitions of narcissism, the American writer Claire Berlinski said:

“What he says, at any given moment is reality to him at that moment, as it is for the dementia patients living in an eternal 1956. His mind is a kaleidoscope of vivid delusions that he must believe to preserve his grandiose but egg-fragile self-image. That image is his false self. He has long since lost contact with the real one.”

For old men like Trump and Lear, narcissism is also about suppressing the knowledge that one day – maybe very soon in Trump’s case – their powers will fail and they will vanish from the earth.

The rage and vast lies are his way of trying to deny the inevitability of death – the one failure no one can refute.

I would therefore be careful about saying that this war was over. I would be careful too about buying into fashionable punditry that says Trump is a lame-duck president. He still controls the most powerful military in the world and the absolute loyalty of corrupt cabinet members and judges.

He can still lash out at the onrushing darkness and take others down with him.

I have written before about how you should not ignore Trump’s narcissism and senility.

Here’s my piece on why they matter – even though polite journalists don’t like to discuss them. They are behind paywall because I need paying subscribers to keep this site going and to expand it.

An annual subscription works out at £1.15 ($1.40) a week, which is pretty good value, even if I do say so myself!

Donald Trump: Dementia and disorder

If the media granted them a hearing, psychologists would suggest that it was at least possible that Trump was an old man suffering from behavioural disinhibition – “socially inappropriate verbal, physical, or sexual acts, which reflect a loss of inhibition or an inability to conform to social or cultural behavioural norms.”

A feature of some forms of dementia is that as the prefrontal cortex degenerates, inhibitions go. Trump is now 79, and a disinhibition diagnosis would hardly be a surprise.

Even if you can eventually work out what Trump is trying to say, why would you think that a babbling braggart was fit to lead any organisation, let alone a nuclear superpower?

Almost all Trump’s speeches and social media posts contain boorish, mendacious and bullying displays of narcissism and senility.