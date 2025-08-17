The spectacle of Donald Trump embarrassing himself, his country, and the wider West as he deferred to a war criminal raises a question that democratic Europeans have not faced since 1945:

What do we do when both Russia and America are against us?

During the Cold War, if Russia (the Soviet Union) was your enemy, then America was your friend. After 1991, the US offered security guarantees to the former Russian imperial possessions in Eastern Europe. Now the world has changed utterly, and Trump bows and gurns before the alpha male Putin.

Obviously, all decent people are concerned about the fate of Ukraine. But we must also worry about the wider fate of Europe. We need to be more alarmed than we are by the spectacle of Russia and America intervening in the internal affairs of European states – at the same time and on the same side.

Who will be able to stand up to a combined attack?

Whether it is Farage in Britain or the AfD in Germany, we are becoming accustomed to the US and Russia supporting the same far-right political parties.

Nowhere is the new threat to Europe more starkly exposed than in Hungary, however. For Hungary does not just have an opposition party that is pro-Trump and by extension pro-Putin. It has an autocratic government that is pro-Trump and pro-Putin, and the malign powers that encircle our world are determined to keep that government in place.

Hungary has grimly fascinated me ever since I first visited in the 2010s. Under the rule of Viktor Orbán ’s Fidesz party, it offered a dismal glimpse of Europe’s possible future.

Hungary is not a dictatorship. Opposition politicians can still win elections at local level. The secret police don’t arrest you for speaking your mind.

But national elections and postal votes are rigged. All the media outlets that matter are controlled by the state – either directly or via crony capitalist proprietors. Long before Trump, Orbán mastered the arts of modern propaganda. Since regaining power in 2010, his government has insisted that migrants and LGBTQ+ rights are being forced on honest, white, and Christian Hungarians by the EU and the financier George Soros — who is Jewish, since you ask.

As you may have noticed, his grift has gone global.

To my mind, the question has always been: How on earth do you remove such a government? That question is already being asked in Trump’s America. Political theorists talk about the “Orbánisation” of the USA for good reason. Hungary showed how an autocratic movement can win an election and then use state power to rig the system in its favour.

We can see America turning Hungarian today as conservatives in Texas move to gerrymander elections to the US House of Representatives. I imagine that if Nigel Farage ever takes power in the UK, we would be facing similar threats to democratic propriety here too.

To see where they end, look to Hungary where imagined scenarios are a reality.

As Trump was preparing to fawn before Putin in Alaska, Peter Magyar, the leader of the Hungarian opposition, accused Russia of intervening to protect Orbán.

Russia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR ) issued a statement saying that:

"Brussels is furious about Budapest's attempts to pursue an independent policy and influence collective decision-making, especially regarding Russia and Ukraine.”

The Russians went on to accuse Magyar of being loyal to "globalist elites".

Clearly, Putin and his goons are preparing the ground for dirty tricks and a mass social media campaign to ensure that their puppet is returned to power at the next Hungarian election

In case you were in any doubt, Orbán is Putin’s puppet. He has opposed EU military aid to Ukraine and sanctions on Russia, and has said he would stop Ukraine joining the EU. Like a school sneak egging on a playground bully, Hungary’s irredentist nationalists want to seize a slice of Ukrainian territory, if Putin’s armies are victorious.

At the next election Peter Magyar and the Hungarian opposition will have the full weight of the Hungarian state and media tipping the scales against them. (Just imagine how hard all those hack judges, journalists, and civil servants will fight regime change. They got their jobs because they were Orbán loyalists and will lose them if he falls from power.)

But it won’t stop there. They will also have to contend with the spies and troll farms of the Russian state.

On top of that, they will face the outright hostility of the United States.

For far from distancing themselves from the corruption and jobbery of Orbán’s squalid little autocracy, the new right admires it – in much the same way that the Western far left of the 20th century admired the Soviet Union.

When Trump hosted Orbán at Mar-a-Lago in 2024, he declared: “There’s nobody that’s better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orbán. He’s fantastic.”

It’s not just Trump. I don’t believe that you can write a history of the decline of the West without looking at the admiration Orbán’s dictatorial methods inspired among conservatives everywhere.