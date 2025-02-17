The sight of Donald Trump and his goons running riot has made the question how to defeat the radical right more urgent than ever.

It is harder to answer in the UK than anywhere else because we are in an unprecedented situation. The Labour party won an apparently stunning victory at the last election. But the weird biases of the British electoral system meant that appearances deceived. Labour took two-thirds of the seats in the House of Commons. But they took them on just one-third of the vote – hardly the basis for a strong mandate.

Now Labour’s support has fallen, and Keir Starmer’s personal approval ratings have dropped lower still. Labour, the Conservatives and Nigel Farage’s Reform are all polling in the 20-30 percent range.

To make the weird weirder, the Conservatives are so right-wing now there’s no real differences between them and Farage. The same arguments can be used against both parties, assuming there are arguments to be mobilised.

We did not want another liberal intellectual on the Lowdown this week but a hard-headed political operator.

John McTernan, was director of political operations for Tony Blair when he was prime minister, and an adviser to the Australian Labor party.

You can hear his recommendations on Apple

On Spotify

On Amazon and on all other podcast apps via this link.

I’m also working on a longer piece about the dilemmas of fighting the far right, which will be published later this week.

Share

In the meantime, here are some resources:

The first article is a takedown of the breathtaking hypocrisy of oligarchs and their supporters, who pose as enemies of the elite. (I use the example of a particularly egregious English charlatan.)

The second piece, inspired by Trump’s victory, argues that progressive authoritarianism ultimately plays into the hands of the right.

Finally, there’s an article on how Trump is pushing European conservatives to betray their countries’ best interests.

These articles are available for paying subscribers. If you haven’t upgraded yet, here’s the deal:

Paying subscribers get full access to all articles, archives, podcasts, and debates. Your support helps keep this project independent—free from advertising, clickbait, or editorial interference.

An annual subscription works out to just £1.15 ($1.45) per week, which is a pretty good price, even if I say so myself. There’s also a free trial available.