The sight of Donald Trump and his goons running riot has made the question how to defeat the radical right more urgent than ever.
It is harder to answer in the UK than anywhere else because we are in an unprecedented situation. The Labour party won an apparently stunning victory at the last election. But the weird biases of the British electoral system meant that appearances deceived. Labour took two-thirds of the seats in the House of Commons. But they took them on just one-third of the vote – hardly the basis for a strong mandate.
Now Labour’s support has fallen, and Keir Starmer’s personal approval ratings have dropped lower still. Labour, the Conservatives and Nigel Farage’s Reform are all polling in the 20-30 percent range.
To make the weird weirder, the Conservatives are so right-wing now there’s no real differences between them and Farage. The same arguments can be used against both parties, assuming there are arguments to be mobilised.
We did not want another liberal intellectual on the Lowdown this week but a hard-headed political operator.
John McTernan, was director of political operations for Tony Blair when he was prime minister, and an adviser to the Australian Labor party.
I’m also working on a longer piece about the dilemmas of fighting the far right, which will be published later this week.
In the meantime, here are some resources:
The first article is a takedown of the breathtaking hypocrisy of oligarchs and their supporters, who pose as enemies of the elite. (I use the example of a particularly egregious English charlatan.)
The second piece, inspired by Trump’s victory, argues that progressive authoritarianism ultimately plays into the hands of the right.
Finally, there’s an article on how Trump is pushing European conservatives to betray their countries’ best interests.
It is important to remember why the Democrats lost to Trump. Inflation and immigration tipped the balance of over 140 million Americans to give Trump a 1.4% lead in both the popular vote and the States vote. The Democrats lost all the Swing States. When Labour come to the 2029 vote they may be up against a combined Tory/Reform vote led by Farage. The Canadian Tory Party recovered their vote within a single parliamentary term by combining with their equivalent Reform Party. Most people who voted leave were the “left behinds” who suffered terribly under Austerity and wanted to defy Cameron and Osborne. They were fooled by BoJo and his cohorts into the worst foreign affairs decision in decades. A foolish question got a foolish answer.
As the second half sort of made clear, the UK is in an OK domestic position on this. There isn't a problem per se with right wing parties that want to clamp down hard on immigration and, for the want of a better word, wokery. Probably most people do. It's not even a particular right wing point of view any more. Right wing parties become malignant in the Trump/Vance/Musk sense when, beyond immigration and wokery, they also start cooperating with the West's enemies and eroding democracy to put in place an authoritarian/oligarchical system.
I tend to agree with John that Farage, looking at what he has said re Robinson and Ukraine recently, is *probably* the right side of that line, as is for example, Meloni. Trump obviously not. Nor Orban. Nor the AfD.
Because of his positioning on this I'd also say, and this was the implication of what John said, that he has a very good chance indeed to replace the Tories. If he was avowedly racist/authoritarian/pro-Putin it would be easy for Badenoch to draw the lines. But he isn't, and he is a better populist than them.
The first half of the interview I sort of disagree with. For me the question isn't how Labour wins the next election but how in the West generally you keep the Trump/Orban/AfD types out. And there I think the clear priority is more moderate parties need to grip the immigration and wokery issues. If you leave those open you leave the door open for those sorts of parties. You won't outflank them but you don't need to - just radically reduce the salience of those issues. Better economic delivery might keep them at bay anyway, but isn't exactly easy to pull off, and in the current climate can hardly be relied on.
Anyway, the big threat to the UK to state the obvious is not domestic, it's Putin and Trump. The real issue in defending UK democracy is whether it has the will to rearm PDQ and can it coordinate with willing European allies. It may be too late already, but the sooner you start the more chance you have.