Poster for the production at the Olivier Theatre in Januray 1992

There was good news out of Germany overnight. Not great news that lifts the heart, but news that was just about good enough – which is the best we can hope for in these dark times.

Germany’s moderate conservatives took first place in the country’s election. It seemed as if a tedious day of coalition building was about to dawn.

Then the consequences of the far-right dogmas that are sweeping the West hit home. For the first time since the defeat of Adolf Hitler, European leaders are seeing America as an enemy rather than a friend, and declaring that it is time for Europeans to make our own declaration of independence.

Before I go further, I must answer consrervative readers who always object if I describe Donald Trump as “far right” or hear echoes of fascism in Europe’s new right-wing movements.

“You call everyone you don’t like racist/fascist/far-right,” they say. Leftists use pejorative language to denigrate legitimate complaints about mass immigration. You are woke authoritarians who just want to silence debate.

No one can doubt that progressive authoritarianism is an ugly phenomenon that has driven millions of potential supporters away. And it is true, too, that there is an ineradicable strain of hysteria in left-wing thought that makes it easy to dismiss. Too easy, sometimes.

For just because you are hysterical doesn’t mean you are wrong. Certainly not in 2025, when the grounds for hysteria are multiplying.

Look at what has just happened in Germany. The moderate conservative alliance led by Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats came first with 29 percent of the vote. Hardly a ringing endorsement, but enough for Merz to look for partners to form a new government.

He will not be inviting the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) into coalition negotiations, though, even though its support surged to about 20 percent of the vote after a string of crimes by asylum seekers.

The German firewall that keeps the far right out of power is holding, despite all the efforts of Elon Musk and J.D Vance to break it down.

We have become too accustomed to normalizing the intolerable. If we retained our capacity for shock, we would have been stunned by the spectacle of American interference in Germany’s internal affairs.

The world’s richest man and the world’s most powerful state attempted to force German conservatives to embrace the AfD as partners.

Musk declared in December that “only the AfD can save Germany”. He promoted the party more than 70 times on his social media site X (Twitter) to his 218 million followers.

It wasn’t just Musk. Vance ordered German conservatives to ally with the AfD. "Democracy rests on the sacred principle that the voice of the people matters, Vance told the Munich Security Conference. “There's no room for firewalls."

Merz ignored him. His main concern on Sunday night was not the 20 percent of Germans who voted for the far right AfD. The party is so extreme even Marine le Pen won’t go near it.

Bad though the rise in AfD support was, it was not as alarming as the near 50 percent of Americans who voted for the far-right Trump and Vance.

Share

America’s preference for the Putin dictatorship over western democracy and for extremist parties over the constitutional mainstream is upending Europe. Merz was the first Western leader to draw the obvious conclusions from Trump’s betrayal of Ukraine.

"I would never have thought that I would have to say something like this in a TV show but, after Donald Trump's remarks last week... it is clear that this government does not care much about the fate of Europe," he said. "My absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we can really achieve independence from the USA."

Merz doubted whether the American-led Nato in its current form could survive, and he treated Trump and Putin as moral equivalents.

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron will not go as far as Merz in public. They are well aware of Europe’s military weakness and will be flying to see Trump later this week in a desperate attempt to persuade him not to abandon Ukraine.

I doubt he will listen because Trump is a far-right politician, and it is an abuse of the language to pretend that he is anything else. Once you recognise that reality, the hard choices facing Europe become easier to accept.

What separates the far right and left from their counterparts in the mainstream is their hostility to democracy. They would accept a dictatorship if it allowed them to defeat their enemies.

By this reading, not only Trump but the overwhelming majority of US Republicans are on the far right. They refused to abide by the lawful result of the 2020 presidential election. They lied and pretended the election had been stolen. They refused to break with Trump when his supporters stormed Congress. They stayed with him even when he pardoned the criminals who had carried out the insurrection on his behalf

If we cannot say that is the behaviour of a “far-right movement,” what on earth are we meant to call it?

The disdain for democracy at home is matched by an admiration for dictatorship abroad, as Trump’s sycophantic eagerness to please Vladimir Putin shows.

German conservative leaders have their red lines, as we have seen. No such firewall exists in the US, however.

With a few honourable exceptions in the “Never-Trump” movement, the entire Republican party establishment capitulated before Donald Trump. Their firewall turned into a fire sale where they sold off their principles at bargain-basement prices.

The great question for historians of our time will be why more people did not try harder to stop Trump and Putin when they still had the chance. Why did US conservatives capitulate? Why were US progressives so terrible at mounting an effective opposition?

After Trump’s submission to Putin, lines came to my mind from Bertold Brecht’s play The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. Brecht was a German communist, and the Nazis would have killed him if they had got their hands on him. He fled from Germany in 1933, first to Scandinavia and then to America, which was a refuge from fascism back in the day.

In 1941 Brecht wrote a satirical allegory of the Nazis’ rise to power. He portrayed Hitler as Arturo Ui, a gangster in the mould of Al Capone, who was taking over an American city.

After Ui is brought down the chorus tells the audience

“If we could learn to look instead of gawking,

We'd see the horror in the heart of farce,

If only we could act instead of talking,

We wouldn't always end up on our arse.

This was the thing that nearly had us mastered;

Don't yet rejoice in his defeat, you men! Although the world stood up and stopped the bastard,

The bitch that bore him is in heat again.”

If you think it is “hysterical” to repeat those lines today after all we are going through, then you have not been paying attention.

Share

Get 20% off a group subscription

Please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber.

You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself

Click on the pieces below to get a taste of what is on offer. (There’s a free trial for the fainthearted!)