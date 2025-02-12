The midnight of the 20th century: Stalin cuts a deal with Nazi Germany to divide eastern Europe

The 21st century may have worse moments. But for Europeans it is hard to imagine a darker day than 12/02/2025. It looks like the midnight of our century – its nadir.

Donald Trump just gave Vladimir Putin everything he wanted by agreeing to the partition of Ukraine. Of course, he did. He was always going to. But unlike the partition of Poland and the Baltic states in the Hitler-Stalin Pact at the midnight of the 20th century in 1939, there was no pact or deal of any kind.

No advance guard of American diplomats went to Moscow to see what concessions the US could extract from the Kremlin. Trump fell over himself to give Putin what he wanted before Putin had even asked for it. The most attentive and obsequious servants know their master’s wishes before their master speaks. So it is with Trump and Putin.

Staying with the 1930s, and how close that decade feels, Carl Bildt, co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations put it well when he said

“It’s certainly an innovative approach to negotiation to make major concessions even before they have started. Not even Chamberlain went that low in 1938.”

Trump’s new defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, who poses as an anti-woke tough guy, folded without a fight. Russia could have everything it wanted. No return to Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders, and no Nato membership. No more aid, and although this was not explicitly stated, an end of America’s friendship with and support for Ukraine. And for the rest of Europe too.

For who now believes that if, at some future date, Russia wishes to invade the Baltic States on any other Nato country, the US will come to its defence.

Hegseth was clear on that: “Safeguarding European security must be an imperative for European members of NATO. As part of this Europe must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and nonlethal aid to Ukraine.”

The disastrously led Russian forces have suffered terrible casualties. Now, they can regroup and rearm, while Trump begins lifting the sanctions.

As for Putin himself, consider how sweetly fate now smiles on him.

The old monster has gone from being an international pariah to Trump’s equal. All the sanctions the West imposed on Russia, and all the indictments from the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, no longer mean a damn thing. After a “lengthy and highly productive” telephone call on Wednesday, Trump says he wants to “work together, very closely” with Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

That the war started with a naked act of aggression against a sovereign state is all forgotten. Trump hopes that he and Putin will be “visiting each other’s nations” soon.

No one should kid themselves for a moment into believing that America under the new administration feels any obligation to defend a democracy when a dictatorship invades it. But then I suppose that when Donald Trump doesn’t want to defend democracy at home there is no reason to expect him to defend it overseas.

Trump can deal with the Russian autocrat because he wants to become an American autocrat – and it looks as if he is succeeding. He admires the world’s dictators because he sees his own face in theirs.

Professor Phillips O'Brien, one of the severest critics of the US right’s foreign policy, said Trump’s cave in was more abject and total than even he expected.

“Russia gets to keep conquered territory, Ukraine gets no security guarantees of value, European troops helping Ukraine will be deliberately removed from the US security umbrella, Ukraine gets no guaranteed future aid, and sanctions might very well be lifted on Russia if talks begin. It stinks, but there we have it. So far in actual terms [Trump] has been as bad, or even worse, than expected. There is not one positive step that the US is proposing for Ukraine—but quite a lot for Putin. This is Trump’s vision for peace.”

Everyone should know by now that the MAGA movement hates America’s allies more than its enemies. Trump, for all his vainglory, is a symptom of the United States' decline into a resentful and isolated power. He believes its allies have ripped it off, taken advantage, and that they must suffer the consequences.

Trump isn't entirely wrong. Europe should pay for its own defense. Certainly, after today's events, we should know that we cannot trust America again.

But it is one thing for the U.S. to give fair warning that it intends to pull back across the Atlantic and allow a coordinated replacement of U.S. forces with European forces. It is quite another to strike a deal with the Russian enemy and then cut and run.

Joe Biden did that in Afghanistan, and the Taliban swept in. Now Trump is doing the same to Europe.

