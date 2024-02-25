​Anti-Biden demonstators outside the White House (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)

The murder of Alexander Navalny and the advance of Russian forces ought to compel the West to unite to defend democratic freedoms.

As Ukraine runs out of shells and soldiers, it is clear that Europe needs to find the resolve to sustain its war effort.

And as the American far right follows the instructions of Donald Trump and deprives Ukraine of aid, it is equally clear that stopping a Trump second-term is the objective that overrides all others.

Not just for the West in general, but for the United States in particular, whose democratic freedoms Trump threatens.

Surely these simple statements of political reality should not be so hard to grasp. Surely there ought to be an anti-fascist alliance from California to Kyiv.

Tens of millions of people should be putting aside their differences and uniting against a common enemy.

Our times are so frightening because they are doing nothing of the sort. Or, rather, not enough people are prepared to compromise to defend themselves and the best of their societies.

The pro-democracy alliance feels weak and unsure of itself.

Often now, it can seem as if the Kremlin is right, and that all it needs to do is to hold on in Ukraine until Western resolve crumbles. Often now it also seems to be the case that all Trump needs to do is to count on the US warped electoral system and divisions among his opponents to deliver him power.

Anti-fascism sounds almost a romantic cause as it conjures up images of men and women uniting in the 1930s to defeat the Nazi enemy.

In truth, there was little romantic about anti-fascism in the past, and there is nothing romantic about it now. Putting aside your differences sounds well and good, but in practice it means you must abandon pretty much every principle you have. You must ally with people you normally oppose, and choke your protests about ideas you normally abhor.

The underexplored truth is that tyranny and the threat of tyranny remove choice. Alliances against today’s strongmen fly against the central belief of the consumer society that the market will meet our preferences down to the smallest of our whims. Most do not want to abandon their parochial concerns for the greater good.

Two groups make my point for me: US leftists and British Conservatives.

Leftists are the first to shout “fascism”. And yet with Trump making no secret of his desire to install a quasi-dictatorship, they cannot oppose him.

Or rather they cannot lift their eyes and accept that the only way to beat Trump is to vote for the compromised Democrats.

Writing in the current issue of the Nation, a left-wing US journal from the old school, D.D. Guttenplan goes through the reasons why leftists may let Trump win by default. A little too discreetly for my taste, he refuses to say whether he believes letting Trump win by default is the right thing to do. (“Choosing the lesser evil is never inspiring,” he concludes with a touch of lawyerly caution, “Still, it’s a choice all of us will have to face.”)

Yet Guttenplan is clearly right that disgusted left-wing voters may put their purity before the necessity of stopping Trump’s return to power.

In the swing state of Michigan, American Arab voters are infuriated by Biden’s support of Israel. "Vote for Palestine. No Biden," say the fliers being handed out at Detroit mosques.

In a tight race it would not take many staying at home or voting for a minor candidate to hand the state and possibly the presidency to Trump. More broadly, and across the US, disgusted left-wing voters have plenty of candidates looking to lure them away from the Democrats.

Cornel West, a leftish academic calls Biden a war criminal and says Israel and the US are “intertwined in genocide”. You could say that Robert Kennedy Junior was a left alternative to Biden. His conspiracy theories appeal to sections of the youth and black vote, who might otherwise have gone Democrat. And once again in tight races, it won’t take many switchers to hand swing states to Trump.

Launching her campaign Jill Stein, the Green candidate, and yet another leftist looking to take votes from Biden, declared there was no difference between Republicans and Democrats .

“The political system is broken. The two Wall Street parties are bought and paid for.”

In normal elections, the radical left can just about get away with pretending there are no differences between the major parties – it’s never true, but they can get away with it.

But the whole point about totalitarian parties in the 20th century and the anti-democratic strongmen of our day is they are not like other democratic parties because they do not accept democracy. The failure to face the obvious means that a significant minority in the US can believe two contradictory thoughts at once

They believe that Trump will bring fascism and white supremacy back to power in the US.

And yet and at the same time they say that they are entitled to indulge their secondary political interests, even if they help the fascist white supremacist return to power as they do it.

Put it like that they sound like silly and spoiled hypocrites. You feel the need to tell them that Biden’s industrial policy represents a decisive break with neo-liberalism and that a Trump presidency would be a disaster for Palestinians.

But in truth you miss the point if you go off into policy debates.

In normal times, the position of American leftists would be defensible.

Politicians do not own voters. If you are an Arab-American, who objects to the US supporting Israel, why should you vote for Biden?

If you are a US socialist, who damns the Democrats for not being socialists, even though they never promised to be socialists, you are entitled to say that they have failed to be radical enough for your tastes and cannot expect your support.

At a visceral level, you may well feel a greater hatred for centrists, who have diluted progressivism, than for the right, who say what you like about it, is at least honest by its own lights.

The lesser of two evils is still evil, and is not a great choice to offer those who want nothing to do with evil in any of its manifestations.

The problem with this argument in a crisis is that it fails to capture the choices, or lack of choice, when democracy is in danger. The question is not which version of American policy towards Israel you should vote for but whether you will still have an effective vote if Trump wins again.

The only realistic way out of this dilemma for US leftists would be to argue that a second Trump presidency would not be so bad, and that mainstream American liberals were descending into hysteria when they talked of a potential dictatorship.

Funnily enough they could have said that during Trump’s first term. Trump and the Supreme Court judges he appointed did some terrible things but democracy itself was not in danger.

But by refusing to accept the result of the 2020 presidential election, storming Congress, trying to get crooked election officials into key posts in state governments where they might rig the ballot, and embracing anti-democratic doctrines from Orbnaism to Christian nationalism, the US right has made it very clear that it is a threat to democracy this time around.

I have not seen a single prominent figure on the US left try to denyt it and argue it is OK to boycott the Democrats because Trump poses no danger.

After watching the far-right storm the capitol, no one can seriously make that argument. But the worst of the US left cannot go on to accept the grim, anti-fascist conclusion that they need to abandon their dearly held principles and do whatever it takes to stop Trump regaining power.

Nor can the worst of the the UK right.

Last week the British had to endure the spectacle of Liz Truss, a former prime minister, no less, endorsing the far right propagandist, Steve Bannon. At his urging, she declared that this country is not in visible decline because of her policies and the policies of her Conservative party but because of “friends of the bureaucratic establishment and…friends of the deep state” who “work together with the bureaucrats…to keep things the same”.

Truss has come out for Donald Trump. As has Boris Johnson. What an extraordinary moment we are living through. Two British prime ministers are backing a man who organised a coup against his own country’s constitution and stands every chance of being condemned as a criminal by a succession of courts.

The double think of some US leftist is repeated on the British right

Conservatives say that they absolutely believe in resisting Vladimir Putin in Ukraine and defending the wider security of Europe.

Yet they also cheer on Donald Trump, whose supporters are already sabotaging the Ukrainian war effort, and who has made it clear that he will undermine NATO if and when he returns to power.

They are doing it for the same reason as US leftists. They cannot tolerate breaking with their side in the culture war. They cannot aid their opponents. They would rather carry on as before than accept the need to change.

Fight fascism. It sounds so easy. But the compromises required to defend our societies from authoritarian threats at home and abroad are too much for too many people to bear.

