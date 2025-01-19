Farage at his Trump inauguration party

As Donald Trump prepared for his inauguration tomorrow, Nigel Farage, a politician who claims to love his country, celebrated at the “Stars and Stripes Union Jack Party” on the rooftop of the Hay Adams hotel in Washington D.C.

Republican lobbyist Gerry Gunster hailed Farage, and said he hoped that he would soon take over the British government. Meanwhile Farage pledged his loyalty – “doglike devotion” was a better way of putting it – to the next president of the United States.

“We have the people who have been openly and publicly supporting Trump since before his first election,” Farage told The Times. “We have never wavered. We have kept the faith and we are already beginning to see some phenomenal changes”.

While Farage worked the room, Nick Candy, a British property developer and Farage’s ally, begged Republican donors to finance his British version of the Trump movement.

Farage, Candy, Boris Johnson, Liz Tuss, Kemi Badenoch, and all the other British politicians and hacks who have endorsed Donald Trump and cheered on Elon Musk are yet to realise that you cannot love your country and a potentially hostile foreign leader at the same time.

If you put “America first,” then you put “Britain second”. I am not just making a cheap rhetorical point, although if the spectacle of Faragists grovelling for money from American plutocrats isn’t an incitement to produce cheap rhetorical points, I don’t know what is.

For the first time in living memory, the United States under Donald Trump could become a hostile foreign power. The right in the UK cannot grasp the new geopolitical realities. It remains stuck in a past which offers no guide to the future.

For 200 years, conservatives have claimed a monopoly on patriotism and darkly hinted that their liberal-left opponents carried treasonous sympathies. At the end of the 18th century, the anti-Jacobin Tory leader, George Canning, derided British supporters of the French Revolution and the universal rights of man as –

A steady patriot of the world alone,

The friend of every country but his own.

In the 20th century, conservatives attacked leftists for being better friends to the Soviet Union than the UK – and on occasion they were right. In the 21st century, they could say the same about leftists who sympathised with radical Islam.

Now a threat to the West comes from Trump’s America. He wants to impose tariffs on US allies, appease Putin – and in all probability, China, too – and undermine defence cooperation.

Western publics can smell a rat. Regardless of people’s politics, Trump and Musk are fantastically unpopular in Europe. A survey out last week showed that Musk’s interventions in their countries affairs were regarded as unacceptable by 69% of respondents in the UK and 73% in Germany.

The public understands what conservative leaders are too lost in their ideology to grasp: you cannot be a friend of Trump and a friend of your own country. Nationalism is, by definition, a local creed. Or to put that thought another way, nationalist internationalism is an absurdity: you don’t make Britain or France or Germany great by making America great again. (I doubt very much that Trump will make America great again either, but that is a story for another day).

If you doubt me look at what is happening in Canada. Pierre Poilievre, the leader of Canada’s Conservative party was all set for a crushing victory in the election later this year.

Canada’s Liberal-dominated government is exhausted. It has presided over inflation and stagnation, and its massively unpopular leader, Justin Trudeau, has already said he is stepping aside.

Even from this side of the Atlantic, you can guess why voters might be sick to death of his party. The wealthy white leaders of Canadian liberalism grate like fingernails running down a chalk board. They lecture people who are far less fortunate than themselves on their racism and every other -ism, and hold themselves up as moral exemplars, while all the time engaging in crony capitalism and turning a blind eye to the interference of the Chinese Communist Party in Canadian politics.

David Frum, the Canadian-born critic of Donald Trump, captured the hypocrisy of the Canadian Liberal Party well when he denounced its “performative self-regard”. And what a performance it has been.

Unsurprisingly, Poilievre was carrying all before him. When people asked him hard questions he turned on them in true Trumpian fashion, and accused them of being the tools of the liberal elite.

“You're just being force-fed talking points by the authorities who caused the problem in the first place,” he told a questioner at a press event last year.”

He was thrown out of the Canadian House of Commons for refusing to apologise for calling Trudeau a "wacko" and "extremist,” just as Trump or Musk would have done.

I said earlier that nationalist internationalism was a self-evident absurdity, and that putting America first means putting the UK or Canada second.

But perhaps you can see why Poilievre and other right-wing politicians fell for it. Trump offered them a hitlist of ready-made enemies: migrants, the woke, the globalists, the activist lawyers and judges – and a path to victory.

Musk backed Poilievre to be Canada’s next leader. He praised as a “masterpiece” a clip of Poilievre eating an apple (see above) while dismissively responding to a journalist’s questions, and went on to endorse Poilievre’s talk with crank commentator Jordan Peterson, in which Poilievre promised “the biggest crackdown on crime in Canadian history”.

I could go on, but I am sure you get the point. American and Canadian conservatives were comrades in the struggle against the woke.

Now Canadians have discovered that supporting MAGA means betraying your own country. Indeed, Trump and Musk are demanding that Canadians don’t just betray their country but give up on it completely and become a part of the United States. When Trudeau tweeted that there was no chance of that happening, Musk replied with his characteristic bully sneer: “Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say.”

Trump, meanwhile, is promising an across-the-board tariff of 25 per cent on all Canadian imports: taxes that would cripple the Canadian economy.

As in Canada, so in the UK. Trump may not be demanding that we become part of the US but he is threatening tariffs and our defences.

British right-wingers ought to be looking with terror at how Canadian conservatives have been dropped, almost overnight, into a new world where patriotism and national security, causes they thought they owned, are threatened by their supposed friends rather than their old enemies.

They don’t know how to handle it, and nor do their counterparts across the West. Conservatives are so used to attacking the left for allying with their country’s enemies they do not know what to say or do when the threat comes from Trump, Musk and the right.

If Farage and the British Tories had any sense, they wouldn’t be partying but running a mile from the next US president. As sense is as hard to find as patriotism on today’s British right, they must prepare to pay a heavy price for their betrayals.

