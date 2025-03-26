Dear Readers, because of the crisis in Ukraine, it seems only right to keep these posts free to read. If you are able to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be very grateful.

On a cynical level, the spittle-flecked hatred Trump’s Washington shows toward Europe may not be as depressing as it seems. Europeans who are rationalising Trump’s behaviour, still believe that they can cut a deal.

J.D. Vance said in messages that the clowns of the Trump administration inadvertently shares with the Atlantic: “I just hate bailing Europe out again”. Stephen Miller, a Trump apparatchik told him not to worry because soon the US would make it clear to Egypt and Europe “what we expect in return.”

Many commentators take that at face value and imagine a rational future. Trump is meant to be a “transactional” politician and the master of “the deal,” after all. Why can’t Europe cut its own deal?

So Keir Starmer still believes that, if Europe pays more, Trump will provide a security backstop for Ukraine. The money changes hands, the transaction is complete.

Or in Vance’s case, America deploys military force on Europe’s behalf by attacking the Houthis who threaten the Red Sea trade route to the Mediterranean. Europe pays the bill. Business is done.

Although everyone is too polite to make the comparison out loud, they envisage that Americans would become Europe’s mercenaries. They would not defend Europe because we shared common democratic values –we don’t – or because Trump saw Putin as an enemy of the free world – he sees him as a friend – but because we paid them.

Trump has repeatedly threatened that the US wouldn't protect countries that "didn't pay". His next US ambassador to Nato says Europeans should be spending 5% of GDP. That could mean European countries spending more on their own defence or paying America directly for military services.

It sounds rational, and in its cynical way, reasonable, too.

Is that a deal then?

Of course it’s not. Whatever cynical level Europeans operate on when dealing with Trump, it will never be cynical enough. Trump wants power over Europe not a transactional relationship with Europe.

Take the attacks on Yemen. Vance and Miller and the rest of the gang want Europe and Egypt to pay for strikes on Houthi targets.

Suppose European governments said: since we are paying customers, we want consultation and veto rights before any further attacks are launched. Suppose they then added that the root cause of the conflict was the Israeli attacks on Gaza, and they were ordering the US to stop funding the Netanyahu administration until it withdrew its forces.

Trump would not accept that for a moment.

He is not offering mercenary services. He is running an extortion racket. He wants Europe to pay the US and demand nothing in return.

The rationalisation of Trump, the sane-washing, the numbing effect of what Brian Klass brilliantly calls the “banality of crazy” blinds complacent commentators to the reality that Trump is not a rational, transactional deal maker.

You can’t pay him money and expect him to keep his side of the bargain any more than you can expect a gangster to beat you up and then pay you compensation.

Share

He is following an imperialist project – which seeks to take Greenland from Denmark, a Nato ally – and a far-right ideological project as well

The far right doesn’t protect liberal democracy. It wants to overthrow it. Elon Musk incites rioters on the streets of Britain, who want to burn worshippers in a mosque alive. J.D Vance supports the Alternative for Germany, a group that is so extreme even Marine le Pen won’t go near it.

Every extreme right-wing movement knows that America will back it. Equally, all mainstream governments knows that their supposed American ally wants them out of power – and that it will work with far-right forces, however much they spend on defence.

If they doubt it, they should look at the experience of Canada and Mexico and then read the historian Brad DeLong.

DeLong was listening to Gillian Tett of the Financial Times sane-wash Trump. She explained America would act as a rational mercenary superpower under his leadership (although she did not use such blunt language).

As she put it:

“The Trumpists want a “Mar-a-Lago Accord” whereby other countries help to weaken the dollar in exchange for tariff relief, military protection, and so forth. Ultimately, countries would fall into one of three buckets: green (friends), red (foes), or yellow (partial alignment). It’s extraordinarily bold. You can’t lose sight of the fact that there are people who do want to re-engineer the global financial and economic system, and they do have quite a coherent plan.”

The great fault of serious, centrist people is that they believe that everyone is like them. They see extremist politicians and believe that they are moved by the same impulses as they are. They don’t understand, narcissism, nationalism, the will to power and the urge to humiliate.

DeLong pointed out the demonstrable folly of believing that you could have a stable business relationship with Trump.

In his first term, Trump announced that he hated the North American Free Trade Agreement. He demanded that Canada and Mexico renegotiate.

They bent to his wishes and signed the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement of 2018.

According to rational commentators, Canada and Mexico should now be in the “green bucket” They should be the beneficiaries of “tariff relief and military protection”.

Nothing of the sort has happened. Trump rages against Mexico and Canada and threatens them with new tariffs, almost daily.

Indeed, in the case of Canada, he demands its capitulation and annexation. As with any other gangster, you pay him off and he comes back for more.

“To do deals, you need your counterparties to regard you as a deal-keeper,” DeLong said. “Donald Trump demonstrates, every day, that he is not.”

I suspect in their hearts every European leader from Keir Starmer in London to Donald Tusk in Warsaw knows they can never trust a security guarantee from Trump, however much money we pay him.

All Europe can do is seek to break free from the racket and protect itself.

I fully accept that is very easy to say and an extraordinarily hard thing to do. But Europe’s leaders must know by now that there is no other rational choice.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Given the severity of the crisis, I am keeping posts free to read. But if you can afford to, please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. Your support is deeply appreciated.

You will receive access to all articles, archives, podcasts and debates. You will also allow me to keep this project going as a journalistic concern without advertising or clickbait or any kind of proprietorial interference.

Annual subscriptions work out at £1.15 ($1.45) a week, which is a pretty good deal, even if I do say so myself.