Michael
Dutton will be hammered because of Trump in Australia on Saturday. I urge you to watch JB Pritzker’s speech in New Hampshire. Now there’s a man prepared to drop Starmerite caution and cowardice in favour of a full blooded attack on the whole Trump cabinet. The Democrats should pick him as the next candidate.

1 reply by Nick Cohen
David Frum says Trump isn't crazy so much as he is malevolent. Trump could actually be both, and also be the f_cking moron that his former Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson called him, hence the economic illiteracy that drives Trump's self-owning trade war against the entire world, including an Antarctic island populated solely by penguins.

Peter McKay, who helped reunite the right by reaching out to Stephen Harper and his Canadian Alliance party, and subsequently lost the leadership contest to Harper in 2003, observed earlier today a substantial reason for the great lead Pierre Poilievre enjoyed up until the Liberal leadership convention that elected Mark Carney was due to how very unpopular Justin Trudeau had become.

It wasn't just Trump, however, who sunk Poilievre's chances. He and his campaign chair, Jenni Byrne, antagonized both Ontario premier Doug Ford and Nova Scotia's Tim Houston. The Conservatives needed to do much better in seat-rich Ontario than they did, as Poilievre is also unpopular in Quebec, another very seat-rich province, but instead came on like a western Canadian protest party.

The oddest thing to me was that younger Canadians who are ostensibly more worried about climate change than older Canadians, were prepared to support the Conservatives. Poilievre's proposal to sell LNG to India was built on flawed data that didn't include the carbon footprint involved in producing LNG and shipping it to India. India's emissions would drop, but Canada's would increase.

