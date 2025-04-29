I try to keep posts about the West’s crisis free to read so that they can receive a wide audience. But if you can afford to, please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. Your support is greatly appreciated.

There are four lessons worth learning from the Canadian election. The first which always needs emphasising is:

1/ Trump is out of his tiny mind

The Canadian election warned us yet again of the folly of rationalising autocratic bullies. Journalists, not all of them from the right, and deluded Western politicians still believe their sophisticated minds can detect a method in Trump’s madness.

He is not the roaring narcissist he gives every appearance of being, they say. Underneath all that boasting and bigotry there is a transactional politician open to making rational deals

Here, for example, is Gillian Tett of the Financial Times

“What investors must grasp right now is that Trump’s recent actions are not just capricious; his team’s vision has a potent internal logic. The current chaos is as much a feature as a bug.”

The obvious question today is: what the hell was the “potent internal logic” behind Trump’s dealings with Canada?

He had a rational interest in seeing his opponents in the Canadian Liberal party defeated. In particular, he had rational reasons for wanting to see the defeat of Mark Carney, who unlike so many others in the USA and beyond, is prepared to stand up to him.

In February Pierre Poilievre, the Trumpy leader of the Canadian Conservative party was 20 points ahead in the polls. The Liberals had been in power too long. They had presided over sluggish growth, a housing crisis and state-enforced progressivism.

All Trump had to do was leave Canada alone.

That was too much to ask. Trump rescued the Liberals by threatening Canadians’ jobs and living standards with his sanctions and their national identity with his demands that Canada abolish itself and become America’s 51st state.

Even on the very eve of the election he couldn’t shut up. As Canadians were preparing to vote, he was stoking a patriotic backlash by apparently urging them to vote for Poilievre and begin the process of being taken over by the US.

Needless to add Poilievre lost his seat and the Liberals retained power.

The educated, centrist type of people who work for respectable newspapers and in foreign ministries are often mentally incapable of understanding extremism. Their education means that they are trained to find rational explanations when no rationality is present. Their centrism means that they are likely to believe that insane pronouncements are just for show, and that “deep down” the autocrat “doesn’t really mean it”.

There are explanations for Trump’s treatment of Canada. He yearns to be remembered as a great imperialist leader who can add Canada and Greenland to his empire. He is also a befuddled egomaniac who believes he can instruct the whole, wide world.

The modern liberal mind needs to learn to understand towering vanity and the lust for imperial power. It would see the world more clearly if it could realise that they are features not bugs.

2/ Cults devour their leaders too

Leftists have their own version of the liberal illusion of rationality. They see the darkness in Trump, which mainstream commentators miss, and that is to their credit.

But many still treat Trump and other far-right leaders as supervillains who cynically manipulate their cultish followers. On this reading, Trump knows the truth, and keeps the Republican base in line by feeding it a diet of lies.

But all the evidence suggests that Trump is as crazy as his most deranged supporters. And that should not be a surprise. Imagine being a cult leader of Trump’s standing with the power to obliterate reality. Imagine being able to say that the truth is lies and lies are true, and to have everyone around you nod their assent.

It would turn your head and destroy whatever rationality you possessed.

Trump decided that he had won rather than lost the 2020 presidential election, and Republican politicians, journalists and voters indulged his lies.

Throughout his life, he has not just got away with lying, but seen everyone around him adopt his lies.

Living with those levels of deceit and sycophancy would make anyone lose their mind, and there’s no doubt that Trump has lost his.

3/ Nationalism beats wokism

In 2017 Canada’s then prime minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada could be the “first postnational state”. He added: “There is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada.”

Along with the divisions between English and French, the liberal east and the conservative and, on occasion, pro-Trump prairies, Canada is one of the last nations on earth that actively welcomes immigrants. Nationalism did indeed seem to be dead and gone.

But there is nothing like a foreign menace to raise the dead from their graves. As if from nowhere, the threats from Trump ignited Canadian patriotism, and helped forge a new national identity.

Usually it is the right that wraps itself in the flag and claims to love its country more than the treacherous left. But Trump is inverting the old ways of seeing politics. It was the Canadian conservatives who looked unpatriotic. They were too close to a hostile foreign leader, who was threatening the economy and national security.

As I have written before, Trump is making modern conservatives look like the equivalent of the 20th century pro-communist left.

Once leftists put the interests of a hostile Soviet Union first. Now the right, or elements on the right, are wide open to the charge that they are putting the interests of a hostile United States before the interests of their own country.

None more so than Nigel Farage. Keir Starmer and Labour ought to be hounding him about his friendship with Trump, questioning his patriotism, and damning his support for a country that is betraying Ukraine and punishing British exporters. Unlike Mark Carney, however, Starmer won’t take on the bully and say anything that might offend Trump. As a result, Farage gets a free pass.

But the Canadian example shows that the opportunity to use the language of the right to destroy the right is there, and who knows one day Labour may pluck up the courage to do it.

4/ Progressive unity still matters

Carney won because left-wing voters were prepared to back him rather than their own party, the New Democrats. Anti-fascist unity, as we used to call it in the 20th century, came first. Nothing mattered more than stopping Trump and his Canadian allies.

Poor New Democrat candidates were abandoned not only by the voters but by the former NDP leader Tom Mulcair who said that the New Democrats were going nowhere in a two-way race between the Conservatives and the Liberals.

"If you can't seriously say you're going to form a government that can take on Trump, then get out of the way and let the only real contenders have a go at it,” he told them.

Here in the UK Labour will one day have to face British Trumpism, unless it can persuade greens and leftists to unite behind its banners, it will lose – and so will the rest of us.

