The bond markets forced Donald Trump to back down yesterday just as they had forced Liz Truss before him. But whereas the UK’s Parliamentary system ensured that Truss’s colleagues in Parliament could instantly consign her to the dustbin of history, an apparently unbinnable Trump remains in power.

And so do the enormous dangers of his cranky protectionism.

Despite the euphoria of the past 24 hours, two points worry me, which I thought were worth highlighting in a short note.

First, the United States and China remain in a trade war, and history shows that trade wars have a nasty tendency of turning into shooting wars. Meanwhile the rest of the world still faces an arbitrary 10% across the board tariff on most imports to the US – and more for car manufacturers.

Indeed, Trump has not abolished the full tariff regime. He has merely suspended it for 90 days.

And this leads me to my second point.

Trump’s statement yesterday created enormous opportunities for crooked politics. At present US Democrats who are worried about corruption are concentrating on whether Trump tipped off his friends that he was about to send the stock market soaring by abandoning some (but not all) of his hardline positions.

As Elizabeth Warren, the left-wing US senator, said yesterday:

“Right before Donald Trump declared that some of his tariffs were off again – he sent out a message for his billionaire buddies. He posted ‘this is a great time to buy’...Was it corruption in plain sight? We need an independent investigation into market manipulation.”

Fair enough.

But ever since the enlightenment, liberals have been wary of tariffs on the grimly utilitarian grounds that they allow corrupt politicians and officials to feast on a banquet of bribes.

Think about how it might work today. Trump is inviting every country in the world to come to him and make the case that the US should not reimpose extraordinarily harsh tariffs in 90 days’ time. He is threatening to inflict terrible damage if they fail to please him.

What price might they pay to make him back off? I doubt very much even the citizens of Western countries would object too much if Keir Starmer, for instance, agreed to put a couple of billion into the Trump crypto business in return for lifting tariffs on the British car industry.

We already know that the Trump family is – and how to put this delicately? – open to all reasonable offers to wet its beak.

During Trump’s first term, his son-in-law Jared Kushner was in the White House, even though he had no legitimate reason to be there. He helped Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman rehabilitate his reputation after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Once Trump was out of power, Kushner’s firm received a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia.

As former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said last year: “Basically, what we can take from that investment is that, in a second Trump term, U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and around the world will be made entirely with the interests of Mohammed bin Salman in mind.”

Perhaps not “entirely” – there’s always Netanyahu – but you take his point. You should also expect that every government in the world will have noticed how Saudi Arabia bought its seat at the Trump table and learned the appropriate lessons.

What applies to countries applies to corporations. If history is a guide, companies with overseas supply chains will pay to have tariffs lifted. While US companies that want to knock out foreign competition will pay to keep tariffs in place. Imagine how profitable it will be to play one side against the other.

You do not need to go too far back into history to show how a shakedown might work.

The free market Cato Institute reported that:

“Tariffs often lead to cascading protectionism and create a fertile ground for corruption. The 2018–2019 tariffs on China led to a complex process of exclusion requests, lobbying, and retaliatory tariffs, demonstrating the multifaceted harms of protectionist measures.”

As always when you discuss Trump, it will be truly shocking to discover, not that he has taken bribes, but that he hasn’t.

