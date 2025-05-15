I try to keep posts about the West’s crisis free to read so that they can receive a wide audience. But if you can afford to, please consider supporting my journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. Your help is greatly appreciated.

The temptation to greet conservatives in the US and beyond with a lusty cry of “We told you so you fucking fools!” is close to overwhelming.[i]

We can see that first Donald Trump’s tariffs and now his abasement before corrupt Arab princelings have shocked even devout conservatives

And therein lies the problem for conservatives and the temptation for their critics.

For conservatives to wait until the spring of 2025 to express shock at Trump’s behaviour is a little late in the day – even by the lax standards of this wicked world. I accept that delayed shock is a recognised medical condition. But to delay it from 2016 to 2025 is to go beyond the boundaries of medical science.

To outsiders, and to millions of Americans, it is simply staggering that anyone could vote for a candidate, who attempted to organise an insurrection in 2021, and promised to staff his administration with a cast of quacks, cranks, paranoid fantasists, crypto-criminals, and proto-fascists, and then be scandalised by his behaviour.

Do they think they have a right to complain?

Apparently they do.

Trump’s dealings with the Gulf’s petro-dictators have led to the snapping of their apparently limitless patience. Conservatives are finally seeing their leader as others see him: a grasping old crook who will take bribes from anyone.

Even the Free Press, the home to Bari Weiss, Niall Ferguson, and others who so lost themselves in their hatred of woke authoritarianism they could not see the far right when it was staring them in the face, finally plucked up the courage to record a few criticisms.

The ruling Al Thani family, which treats Qatar’s oil wealth as its own, offered Trump a $400 million gift of a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet. Rather than being the property of the US state, it will reportedly be retrofitted for Trump’s use, and then transferred to his presidential library.

In other words, Qatar operated on the assumption that the US president would take a plane as a personal bribe and gift to himself. In this they were wholly correct.

The Qataris have not only bought Trump. They have bought his hangers-on as a kind of job lot. Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, worked for the lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs when it represented Qatar’s embassy in Washington. Trump’s FBI Director Kash Patel worked as a consultant for Qatar. Steve Witkoff, the Trump envoy Putin twists around his little finger, saw Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund buy out his investment in New York’s Park Lane Hotel for $623 million.

Now there is no doubt that concern from outlets like the Free Press is motivated in part by concern for Netanyahu and the Israeli right. As well as funding the Trump kleptocracy, Qatar also funds Al Jazeera and in all likelihood Hamas. Pro-Israeli voices fear that Qatar is buying support for the Palestinian cause

It’s worth remembering that Qatar also stands accused of bribing Netanyahu’s aides, and is a truly DEI-compliant, anti-racist corrupter that will buy off anyone, gentile or Jew, regardless of colour or creed

Nevertheless it was fair for the Free Press to ask why, “Qatar, long a refuge for and a financier of Islamist terrorists, has spent almost $100 billion over the past two decades to influence our schools, our universities, our media, our Congress, and even the White House itself”.

Beyond that was a more general disgust at corruption – although admittedly that disgust was expressed in timid language

“I do think the jet probably sends the wrong signal to people, and I don’t like the look or the appearance [of it],” said Senator Rand Paul, a supposed libertarian, who has ended up serving a movement that is against free trade, the free market, free movement, and the rule of law.

Do you feel like shouting, “I told you so, you fucking fools?”

You have every right to shout your head off.

How dare they be shocked? To stay only with personal corruption, after his first term Saudi Arabia pumped $2 billion to Trump’s son-in-law. In his second term Trump leveraged his presidency for personal gain via his own private cryptocurrency.

And yet the US right has waited until the Qatari deal to reach for the smelling salts?

I would urge against derision, however. Across the West, conservatives are being conned. That many are begging to be conned does not excuse the conning.

The best comparison is with late 19th century and early 20th century Europe. As the forces that were to lead to fascism and Nazism were growing, August Bebel and other German socialist leaders described antisemitism as “the socialism of fools”

Proto-fascist politicians fooled workers, who were angry about banks, the monopolist media and big business, to hate only Jewish banks, Jewish media and Jewish business. If they were not careful, they would bring about a racist dictatorship that persecuted Jews while leaving capitalism untouched.

Trump in the US (and Orban in Hungary and Farage in the UK) have produced a conservatism of fools.

Right wingers who believe in a small state, controlled immigration, low taxes and an end to the inferference of nagging liberals have been persuaded to go along with tarrifs, an autocrat’s vendettas, and epic corruption and self-enrichment.

It doesn’t matter how foolish you believe conservatives have been in the past, you should pile in and offer them encouragement when they critisise their leaders today.

You should look to exploit divisions in the coalitions of despotic elites because the lesson of the 21st century is that, once those elites take over, they are incredibly difficult to shift.

Putin took power in May 2000 and is still there. Viktor Orbán began the dictatorial phase of his career in 2010, and he is going nowhere. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has dominated Turkey since 2003. Obviously, Trump is an old man who will not be delighting us with his company for much longer. But then, J.D. Vance or some other successor can continue the corruption he has begun.

It feels odd to talk about American democracy being sabotaged. But such conversations were once odd occurrences in Hungary too.

On 8 May, Steven Levitsky, Lucan Way and Daniel Ziblatt – political scientists who specialise in how democracies die – reminded readers that most modern authoritarian leaders are elected. They maintain control by using the power of the government—arrests, tax audits, defamation suits, and politically targeted investigations —to punish and silence their opponents.

In the US today, they continued:

“The Trump administration has taken (or credibly threatened) punitive action against a strikingly large number of individuals…These attacks against opponents and the media have occurred with even greater speed and force than equivalent actions taken by elected autocrats in Hungary, India, Turkey or Venezuela during their first years in office.”

In these dire circumstances, you grab hold of any ally you can find – however fucking foolish they may have been.

[i] When Robert Conquest published The Great Terror in 1968 left-wing reviewers did not like his portrayal of Stalin’s crimes. They thought he was exaggerating because he was a Cold Warrior. As the years went by it became clear that Conquest was right about the brutality of Soviet communism. When the time came for a second edition, Conquest’s friend Kingsley Amis told him he should change his title from The Great Terror to I told you so, you fucking fools!

