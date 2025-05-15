Writing from London

ParadigmShift
6h

Any student of American history knows the US federal, state and local governments have had government corruption and malfeasance by elected officials from the beginning of its inception as a country.

The difference is that in the past political violence was more prevalent and physical than it is today and made politicians fearful enough to change things.

I fear that a new version of public anger will resurface when the total debasement of the MAGA cultural and financial aspirations which Trump said he would fulfill will fail and that failure will become actually painful - financially, medically and politically - to the MAGA faithful.

MAGA is angry now at the libs for existential reasons but wait when they get angry at the Republican defenestration of programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, FEMA, etc and are left to foot their own bills.

If this One Big Beautiful Bill passes it will be the beginning of the end for MAGA.

If passed, it will take a few more months for the effects to "trickle" down; the built in failures in current Republican Congressional leadership structure will increase the MAGA disillusionment.

Public anger was repulsive in the past, it became "a Jan 6 tourist style" in this political cycle and who knows how much uglier it will be in the near future and who will be its targets.

Anders
5h

Thanks Nick, very well written and powerful. Question is, what to do?

