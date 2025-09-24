Writing from London

Writing from London

Adrian Allen's avatar
Adrian Allen
9h

Is anyone in the centre left planning to call out Farage for not having his own songs? For being a dull as ditchwater, poor quality, Maga tribute act? The type that embarrasses itself nightly strutting around pubs wearing jeans that fitted 30 years ago and long hair that has all but migrated north.

He's copied DOGE in British councils, he's copying non scientific vaccine and drug rhetoric, he's copying bonkers immigration nonsense about people with a right to be here who enrich our country. He takes the line NATO started the Russia Ukraine war. Does he have a single original thought of his own?

There's such an easy attack line to go after this charlatan. And he's thin skinned like his tangerine mate. It wouldn't take much prodding and ridicule to expose him for what he is.

Kathleen Weber
9h

Tiny typo: should be Princess of Wales.

We Americans are tired. Every month of Trump feels like a year.

