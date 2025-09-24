Because of the dangers Trump and Putin bring, it seems only right to keep these posts on the current crisis free to read for readers on low incomes. If you can afford to support my journalism by subscribing via the link below, however, I would be terribly grateful.

A few days ago, Charles III flattered Donald Trump with all the pomp the British state can muster – and that is a lot of pomp, because pomp is one of the few things this country is still good at.

No good did our grovelling do us.

Yesterday at the United Nations Trump lambasted the UK in a speech filled with gargantuan lies.

Ishaan Tharoor, the Washington Post’s global affairs columnist, reported that a senior diplomat texted him while Trump was claiming that climate change wasn’t real. “This man is stark, raving mad,” he said. “Do Americans not see how embarrassing this is?”

His ideas are indeed stark, raving mad. But there is a method to Trump’s stark, raving madness. It builds the power of politicians like Nigel Farage, by showing how they too can throw off caution and embrace far-right politics.

It’s essential to understand that Trump is not an isolationist. MAGA is an international movement. Under Trump’s direction, it supports allies in Romania, Germany, Poland and – most egregiously of all, and despite the warm words of our own dear king – here in the UK.

This morning Nigel Farage refused to condemn Trump’s dangerously stupid theories about paracetamol causing autism. As he tugged his forelock in deference to his master, Farage showed that the most neglected story in mainstream politics today is how Trump’s second term has radicalised his admirers across the West.

First MAGA offers them rhetorical support. You really should read or watch Trump’s gibbering speech to the UN in full. Only then will you get a measure of how much trouble the West is in.

But notice, too, how Trump takes the time to help Farage’s propaganda effort by presenting the UK as a victim of Muslim colonialism, and by singling out London’s Muslim mayor for particular condemnation.

“And I have to say, I look at London where you have a terrible mayor, a terrible, terrible mayor and it’s been so changed, so changed. Now they want to go to Sharia law.”

The propaganda for Farage’s themes matters. But so too does the example of Trump’s success.

He is proving that you can lie about stolen elections, the causes of autism, the effectiveness of vaccines, and a thousand other matters of public controversy and still win an election.

Indeed, the dystopian lesson Trump may be teaching is that you don’t win in spite of the lies; you win because of the lies.

Until even a few weeks ago, the conventional political wisdom was that Farage would go to great lengths to ensure that he could not be portrayed as a far-right politician, the heir to Oswald Mosley and the other fascists and neo-fascists of the 20th century.

In the late 2010s he split with his colleagues in the UK Independence Party when they proposed a joint march in favour of Brexit with the supporters of Tommy Robinson, the far-right jailbird who now has the backing of the richest man in the world, Elon Musk – and what great times we live in, when I can write a sentence like that.

According to Farage’s biographer, Michael Crick, Farage warned that the marchers would “all be drunk before they get there. There’ll be punch-ups and God knows what…This is how Brexit will look. It will look like a bunch of far-right football thugs, and I am absolutely disgusted by it.”

One reason why the BBC and what we used to call the Tory press treat Farage with such gentleness is because he did not support mass deportations and all the other slogans of the “send them back” fascists.

As late as June this year, Dominic Cummings, who gives a pretty good impression of stark, raving madness himself, maintained that Farage’s failure to embrace the mass deportation of immigrants was a sign that he was yesterday’s man.

“He formed his views in the 1990s and 2000s. It’s very hard for him to adjust to a world where the truths and conventional ideas of that time have broken down.”

The BBC may not have noticed, but if the claim that Farage was not right-wing enough was ever true, it is not true now. Inspired by Trump to release his dark desires, Farage has in rapid succession said he wants

To stop migrants receiving “indefinite leave to remain” in the UK. It’s the first step on the route to British citizenship and gives hundreds of thousands peace of mind and legal security. In true Trumpian fashion, Farage backed his argument with fake news. Farage claimed the policy would save £234bn, a figure sourced from a Centre for Policy Studies report that has been withdrawn because the embarrassed thinktank had to admit that its figures were wrong and “should not be used”. Under Farage’s plans, hundreds of thousands would lose rights they thought were theirs and face the risk of deportation. Farage would need to follow Trump and build something resembling a police state to round up entirely innocent people and force them to leave. Please don’t tell me that I cannot use the English language plainly and describe as “far-right” a policy which would lead to Farage deporting your friends, lovers, neighbours and colleagues.

Over the summer Farage has maintained that crime is surging, which is not true, and that it is surging because of migration, which is really not true. There is always a danger in fact-checking frauds because it gives them the oxygen of publicity. On the other hand, someone has to take the charlatans on. Ominously neither the Conservative party nor the supposedly conservative press have taken on Farage because they calculate that too many of their voters and readers idolise him. Fraser Nelson, of the Times, showed he was the last honest Tory journalist in England, by taking on Farage. Some crimes are rising – shoplifting, online fraud – but overwhelmingly we are a far more peaceful and less violent society than we were 50 years ago. So unused was Farage to having his stories challenged he personally denounced Nelson.

Let’s go back to Farage’s willingness to threaten public health. This isn’t the first time. At the Reform party conference a few weeks ago, Farage welcomed a quack who claimed that covid jabs gave Kings Charles and the Princess of Wales cancer. Once again, you can see his shift to the extreme and his desire to make anti-vaxxers a part of his coalition. And once again you can see that he wants to suck up to Trump.

For why should he not want to suck up to Trump, when Trump gives him prestige and propaganda?

Alex Andreou, Dan Hodges and other serious commentators believe that Farage is blowing his chance of power. Let us hope they are right.

Let us also acknowledge that the first step to preventing him from taking power, is to recognise that, inspired by Trump, Farage has become a dangerous extremist, and doesn’t even bother to hide it anymore.

