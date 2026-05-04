In the Gulf and in Ukraine war is tearing our world apart.

In both cases, cheap drone technology is humiliating nuclear superpowers.

The Iranian regime can use it to cause a global recession by threatening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile Ukraine’s drone swarms are inflicting horrendous casualties on the supposedly mighty Russian army.

There’s something else. In both cases Donald Trump has been making epic misjudgements. His belief in the greatness of Vladimir Putin and his contempt for Ukraine seems more bizarre by the day.

Meanwhile, Trump’s decision to join with Israel and attack Iran is clearly a mistake and perhaps a catastrophic mistake – the American Suez.

I was joined on the Lowdown to discuss the global crisis by Phillips O’Brien, Professor of Strategic Studies at the University of St Andrews and one of the most brilliant and acerbic commentators on American foreign policy. I and thousands of others have found his Substack to be essential reading, and I was delighted to welcome him back to the show.

You can listen on YouTube above

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And on every other app via this link

Russia

I asked Phillips why Trump could not see Putin’s weakness – and he got to the heart of the corruption of our times.

“Trump’s psychological dependence on Putin is exceptional. And it doesn’t go with any of his other behavioural tics. He allows Putin to humiliate him. No one else can do it. He’s so angry with the German Chancellor right now for saying that the Iran strategy was wrong that he is talking about getting US troops out of Germany. “Putin, on the other hand, can absolutely do things that would normally be seen as humiliating to Trump – and Trump just takes it. “From the moment Trump became president, aid to Ukraine ended. American public opinion is more pro Ukraine now than it was in 2024. But Trump doesn’t care. He’s going to do what is in the best interest of Russia and what will hurt Ukraine. He hates Zelensky, that’s important to remember. He hates Zelensky with a passion, and he doesn’t care about Ukraine.”

I pointed out that there is a deep hatred of liberal democracy on the American right that goes far beyond Ukraine. Trump and his allies are far more vituperative about the UK and the EU than about Russia and China.

Phillips agreed, but he added that there were dark factors at play in Trump’s relationship with Putin

“On the one hand, he has done business with Russia for decades and decades, going back to the eighties. The Russians seem to have saved his businesses a bunch of times. On the other hand I think there’s clearly the chance that he’s afraid the Russians have kompromat on him. “We’ll never know, but if anyone has kompromat on him, it would be the Russians.”

Iran

Phillips then discussed how Trump self-image as a genius deal maker was cracking under the pressure of the Iran debacle

“He knows it’s been a screw up and he can see the polls; he can see that it is not a popular war. In fact, it is the least popular war in US history. But the problem he faces is, if he wants to leave, he needs to still be able to declare victory. That’s so important to him. It’s his whole idea of who he is and what he stands for. “He probably needs something on nuclear weapons, so that he can say ‘’look, Iran’s not going to get a nuclear bomb now!”

But Phillips said there is a chance that he accepts that America has been humiliated, leaves all America’s allies in the Gulf at the mercy of Iran and walks away.

It’s not just America’s alliances with the UK, Europe and the Gulf Trump is threatening. It’s quite clear that most of the American political class blames Israel for entangling the US in a disastrous war.

I find it hard to see what will be left of American diplomacy by the time Trump has finished with it.

Phillips said I should not be surprised

“Populists are about populists and they’re about themselves. Orban was about Orban, Trump’s about Trump, and Netanyahu’s about Netanyahu. They dress it up in patriotism and say that they’re all about making their country big and strong and powerful. “But ultimately it’s all about themselves. They don’t care what happens after they’re gone. They only care about getting rich and making themselves powerful while they’re alive.”

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