Writing from London

Writing from London

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Ken Davies's avatar
Ken Davies
4h

I suspect Putin’s got a copy of the Epstein file, if Farage wins the next election I’ll bet anything that he also withdraws British troops or tries to weaken NATO in other ways, they’re both corrupt shits and Putin has the tapes.

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Deborah Cohen (UK)'s avatar
Deborah Cohen (UK)
3h

Thanks for this - Phillips O'brien was really interesting in what he said about drone warfare. I hadn't appreciated how things were developing and what an impact it was having and the ramifications.

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