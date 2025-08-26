To stay only with the scandals of the past 72 hours, it’s fair to say that Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, has been behaving exactly as Vladimir Putin wants her to behave.

It’s almost as if he were in the room ordering her to fire and remove the security clearance of officials who understand the Russian threat, or to stop Western allies from accessing US intelligence on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the FBI behaved like the FSB and targeted John Bolton, a prominent critic of Trump’s appeasement of Putin.

Is it just a progressive conspiracy theory to explain the Trump administration’s Vichy-like collaboration as the result of a Russian intelligence operation? Can we say that the Kremlin captured Trump and is running him as Moscow’s Manchurian candidate?

Liberals can be paranoid. They are just as prone to conspiratorial fantasies as anyone else. I don’t claim any special immunity for me and my kind.

But I do not believe that scoffing at accusations of Russian influence is a good enough response.

As a summer special on my Lowdown podcast and here now on Substack I go through the evidence of MAGA’s Russian connections. To help me make sense of it, former UK Foreign Office diplomat Arthur Snell joined me.

You can listen to the podcast here on Apple

Or on Spotify here, on Amazon, or on all other apps via this link.

You can also read Arthur’s excellent post on the subject here.

As there is a lot to get through, I will start by giving busy readers my conclusion.

The best way to understand Putin’s power over the White House is by drawing a comparison with obesity – which is rather apt in the case of Trump.

Doctors warn that public health collapses in obesogenic environments –saturated with junk food outlets, and few opportunities for healthy eating and exercise.

Trump and much of the American and European far right are in a “Putinogenic” environment, saturated with Russian money, Russian propaganda, and Russian spies, with few opportunities for honest debate.

In Trump’s case the Putinogenic environment comes in many guises.

There are the unproven but plausible accusations that Russian agents have blackmail tapes of the sex games Trump played in Moscow.

There is the indisputable fact that Russian money financed Trump’s businesses and that a huge Russian intelligence operation helped secure his election victory in 2016.

Beyond that lies the Russian propaganda that has helped mould Tulsi Gabbard and the other freaks and fanatics who fill the Trump administration, and the men and women who fill the ranks of the British and European far right.

Finally, there is a kind of comradeship. The Russian regime is anti-EU, illiberal, and dictatorial – and so are its western fans. Trump genuinely admires Russian fascism and seeks to emulate rather than oppose Putin.

You do not have to believe the extreme claim that Russian intelligence blackmailed Trump and recruited him as an agent.

I believe it makes more sense to think of Russian intelligence enveloping Trump and moulding him into an agent of influence, who will defer to Putin’s interests.

To see how, let’s go through what we know:

Sex games and blackmail

In 2017 all hell broke loose when a leak of a dossier collected by former British intelligence officer, Christopher Steele, a friend and colleague of Arthur Snell, quoted Russian sources saying that Trump had made his hatred and contempt for the Obamas clear when he was staying in a Moscow hotel.